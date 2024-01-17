I thought Gift left, who am I thinking of then? someone went "back"? to portugal maybe or?
The boffins at the CIES Football Observatory have calculated that Liverpool have generated the fifth-highest revenue from their academy among English clubs over the same period (last decade) £171m that sees them scrape into the overall top 20.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-171m-transfer-bonus-not-28453743
Really impressive stuff and also doesn't take into account that we have probably £150m+ of homegrown talent playing in the first team (Trent, Curtis and Quansah). The Chelsea and Man City football factories are going to take some beating but it feels like we've at least closed the gap after some baron years.
The dawn of a new era, after an extended, unproductive knight...
We've become royalty! Kings even!!
Elliott isn't really an academy player though, is he. What's the criteria for this?
Very interesting post about our last successful fa youth cup teamhttps://x.com/LewisBower2021/status/1748041007847928317?s=20I have often felt a good youth cup winning team of ours will have one really top class player - like an Owen Gerrard or dare I say quansah - one not far behind like a carra or Bradley, one who is quite decent like a Thompson or Morton, and one who is unlucky like a Cassidy or mabaya..Maybe it's just me...
Page created in 0.05 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.81]