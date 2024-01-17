« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
January 17, 2024, 10:38:00 am
I thought Gift left, who am I thinking of then? someone went "back"? to portugal maybe or?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
January 17, 2024, 10:57:15 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 17, 2024, 10:38:00 am
I thought Gift left, who am I thinking of then? someone went "back"? to portugal maybe or?

Gift did leave, he's with Bilbao's youth side, scored against us in that competition last week where the English sides play clubs from abroad.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
January 17, 2024, 02:34:36 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-171m-transfer-bonus-not-28453743

Quote
The boffins at the CIES Football Observatory have calculated that Liverpool have generated the fifth-highest revenue from their academy among English clubs over the same period (last decade) £171m that sees them scrape into the overall top 20.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
January 17, 2024, 03:01:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on January 17, 2024, 02:34:36 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-171m-transfer-bonus-not-28453743
Really impressive stuff and also doesn't take into account that we have probably £150m+ of homegrown talent playing in the first team (Trent, Curtis and Quansah).  The Chelsea and Man City football factories are going to take some beating but it feels like we've at least closed the gap after some barren years.

(Edit: Thanks for the pedantry newtwerp  ;D)
« Last Edit: January 17, 2024, 04:41:40 pm by thaddeus »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
January 17, 2024, 04:06:26 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on January 17, 2024, 03:01:17 pm
Really impressive stuff and also doesn't take into account that we have probably £150m+ of homegrown talent playing in the first team (Trent, Curtis and Quansah).  The Chelsea and Man City football factories are going to take some beating but it feels like we've at least closed the gap after some baron years.

We've become royalty! Kings even!!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
January 17, 2024, 04:39:51 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on January 17, 2024, 03:01:17 pm
Really impressive stuff and also doesn't take into account that we have probably £150m+ of homegrown talent playing in the first team (Trent, Curtis and Quansah).  The Chelsea and Man City football factories are going to take some beating but it feels like we've at least closed the gap after some baron years.

The dawn of a new era, after an extended, unproductive knight...
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
January 17, 2024, 05:01:09 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on January 17, 2024, 04:39:51 pm
The dawn of a new era, after an extended, unproductive knight...
To be fair, the Excalibur of our Academy is top notch. It's like the management sat a round a table and decided that this method might yield the holy grail.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
January 17, 2024, 05:01:18 pm
Quote from: newterp on January 17, 2024, 04:06:26 pm
We've become royalty! Kings even!!

Count on it,we'll duke it out with those 2 b*stard clubs!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 03:32:20 pm
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 03:45:59 pm
Elliott isn't really an academy player though, is he.  What's the criteria for this?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 03:50:05 pm
It's just a pic fatso.  ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 03:54:30 pm
Trent, Jones, Elliott, Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Doak, McConnell...? Who's the 9th?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 04:02:43 pm
Clark v Arsenal?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 04:14:32 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:45:59 pm
Elliott isn't really an academy player though, is he.  What's the criteria for this?

Spoilsport buzzkill artist... :D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 04:33:21 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:45:59 pm
Elliott isn't really an academy player though, is he.  What's the criteria for this?

Played for our U21s. Good enough for me.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 11:40:55 pm
Very interesting post about our last successful fa youth cup team

https://x.com/LewisBower2021/status/1748041007847928317?s=20

I have often felt a good youth cup winning team of ours will have one really top class player - like an Owen Gerrard or dare I say quansah - one not far behind like a carra or Bradley, one who is quite decent like a Thompson or Morton, and one who is unlucky like a Cassidy or mabaya..

Maybe it's just me...
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 01:17:55 am
Bajcetic on the bench for that team, too.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 01:49:38 am
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 11:40:55 pm
Very interesting post about our last successful fa youth cup team

https://x.com/LewisBower2021/status/1748041007847928317?s=20

I have often felt a good youth cup winning team of ours will have one really top class player - like an Owen Gerrard or dare I say quansah - one not far behind like a carra or Bradley, one who is quite decent like a Thompson or Morton, and one who is unlucky like a Cassidy or mabaya..

Maybe it's just me...

Quansah isnt a Gerrard Fowler or Owen level talent, thats Trent and maybe even Bajcetic if including the recent graduates . Quansah would be in line with Carra, can still end up a world class player like I would say Carra was for a couple years but not a prodigious talent who was good enough to play for the first team age 18-19 like the aforementioned.
