Youth and Under 23 Thread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 10:38:00 am
I thought Gift left, who am I thinking of then? someone went "back"? to portugal maybe or?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106601 on: Yesterday at 10:57:15 am »
Gift did leave, he's with Bilbao's youth side, scored against us in that competition last week where the English sides play clubs from abroad.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106602 on: Yesterday at 02:34:36 pm »
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-171m-transfer-bonus-not-28453743

Quote
The boffins at the CIES Football Observatory have calculated that Liverpool have generated the fifth-highest revenue from their academy among English clubs over the same period (last decade) £171m that sees them scrape into the overall top 20.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106603 on: Yesterday at 03:01:17 pm »
Really impressive stuff and also doesn't take into account that we have probably £150m+ of homegrown talent playing in the first team (Trent, Curtis and Quansah).  The Chelsea and Man City football factories are going to take some beating but it feels like we've at least closed the gap after some barren years.

(Edit: Thanks for the pedantry newtwerp  ;D)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:41:40 pm by thaddeus »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106604 on: Yesterday at 04:06:26 pm »
We've become royalty! Kings even!!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106605 on: Yesterday at 04:39:51 pm »
The dawn of a new era, after an extended, unproductive knight...
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106606 on: Yesterday at 05:01:09 pm »
To be fair, the Excalibur of our Academy is top notch. It's like the management sat a round a table and decided that this method might yield the holy grail.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106607 on: Yesterday at 05:01:18 pm »
Count on it,we'll duke it out with those 2 b*stard clubs!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106608 on: Today at 03:32:20 pm »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106609 on: Today at 03:45:59 pm »
Elliott isn't really an academy player though, is he.  What's the criteria for this?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106610 on: Today at 03:50:05 pm »
It's just a pic fatso.  ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106611 on: Today at 03:54:30 pm »
Trent, Jones, Elliott, Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Doak, McConnell...? Who's the 9th?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106612 on: Today at 04:02:43 pm »
Clark v Arsenal?
