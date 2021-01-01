I thought Gift left, who am I thinking of then? someone went "back"? to portugal maybe or?
The boffins at the CIES Football Observatory have calculated that Liverpool have generated the fifth-highest revenue from their academy among English clubs over the same period (last decade) £171m that sees them scrape into the overall top 20.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-171m-transfer-bonus-not-28453743
Really impressive stuff and also doesn't take into account that we have probably £150m+ of homegrown talent playing in the first team (Trent, Curtis and Quansah). The Chelsea and Man City football factories are going to take some beating but it feels like we've at least closed the gap after some baron years.
The dawn of a new era, after an extended, unproductive knight...
We've become royalty! Kings even!!
