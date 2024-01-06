Gorgeous goal from Morton in Hull's defeat there. He's got a few in the Championship and scored at England youth level too after I believe never scoring before this season at first team level.



I think he could have played in our Europa League group games as well as in the domestic cups this season. Still probably best loaning him to improve upon his first meaningful minutes with Blackburn last season. I feel like there could be a place for him in the squad because he has a lot about himself. Surely some team lower down the Prem could see him and think he would be worth the fee like, we probably wouldn't command huge money. He could play in a team like Leicester's for example and probably boss it even more in the Championship but it's about where he is after this Hull loan.