Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 12016572 times)

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106560 on: January 6, 2024, 04:18:45 pm »
Morton on.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106561 on: January 7, 2024, 07:21:52 pm »
Serious word for our academy today.  Two senior stars - TAA and Curtis. One breakout star who had only played League One before this season and his progress is such that we expect him to boss it against Arsenal away. And then two youngsters who come on and play their part at this level, away.  Really fantastic and there is more to come
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106562 on: January 7, 2024, 07:23:51 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on January  7, 2024, 07:21:52 pm
Serious word for our academy today.  Two senior stars - TAA and Curtis. One breakout star who had only played League One before this season and his progress is such that we expect him to boss it against Arsenal away. And then two youngsters who come on and play their part at this level, away.  Really fantastic and there is more to come

Plus a goal keeper sat on the bench who many people think should leave to further his career.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106563 on: January 7, 2024, 07:28:53 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on January  6, 2024, 12:58:30 pm
Beck is suspended tomorrow for picking up a red card in Scotland  :o

Could have been a tough test for him, like. I imagine Gomez will play.

It was for yellows in 2 different matches according to what I read. Dont think hes ever been sent off
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106564 on: January 7, 2024, 10:10:00 pm »
jaydon dans and trey will be the next 2 to play for the first team
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106565 on: January 8, 2024, 12:20:46 pm »
Were going to have Robertson and Tsimikas back soon enough and we have Giomez , wondering why were recalling Becks when he doing so well in Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106566 on: January 8, 2024, 12:34:56 pm »
Quote from: rocco on January  8, 2024, 12:20:46 pm
Were going to have Robertson and Tsimikas back soon enough and we have Giomez , wondering why were recalling Becks when he doing so well in Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿.

Yeah, if they're both back soon enough Beck won't stand a chance of playing really unless it's an FA Cup tie against a team from League 1 or below. They might as well get him back out on loan towards the end of the month if that's the case.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106567 on: January 8, 2024, 12:36:04 pm »
Quote from: rocco on January  8, 2024, 12:20:46 pm
Were going to have Robertson and Tsimikas back soon enough and we have Giomez , wondering why were recalling Becks when he doing so well in Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿.

Think with Beck its a case of giving Gomez a rest for one or both of the Fulham games and then send him straight back to Dundee. But who knows!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106568 on: January 8, 2024, 12:37:38 pm »
Quote from: rocco on January  8, 2024, 12:20:46 pm
Were going to have Robertson and Tsimikas back soon enough and we have Giomez , wondering why were recalling Becks when he doing so well in Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿.
Maybe just to see us through January.  Presumably he could be loaned back to Dundee at the end of January for the remainder of the season if Robbo is back by then.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106569 on: January 8, 2024, 01:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on January  8, 2024, 12:36:04 pm
Think with Beck its a case of giving Gomez a rest for one or both of the Fulham games and then send him straight back to Dundee. But who knows!

For the time being he should be alright, Gomez. 90 minutes again in the week probably but then 11 days off is nice rest at any time in the season. Ideally we get a comfortable win against Fulham so we can make changes in the away leg but I expect rotation to be light anyway given it's a Prem side.
« Reply #106570 on: January 10, 2024, 06:50:49 pm »
Just read the u-21's are playing Athletic Club Bilbao u-21's kick off at 2 p.m not seen a line up.
Tom Hill subbed out after 12, Glatzel on.Koumas scores about 27 minutes in.
« Reply #106571 on: January 10, 2024, 07:54:20 pm »
1-1 at half,Elijah Gift with the equalizer against his old team!
« Reply #106572 on: January 12, 2024, 09:16:34 am »
Luke Chambers is off to Wigan on loan. Lets hope they give him a run in a the the team.
« Reply #106573 on: January 12, 2024, 12:41:33 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on January 12, 2024, 09:16:34 am
Luke Chambers is off to Wigan on loan. Lets hope they give him a run in a the the team.

Seems strange as Balagizi did not get a look in there but he was injured for some of the time.  They need to give him chances, their manager was saying 2 players for each position
« Reply #106574 on: January 12, 2024, 03:05:30 pm »
Sounds like Glatzels off to Swindon permanently, massive shame injuries hindered him. Good that we seem to have a decent relationship with a club though, think thats three of our lads theyve took a chance on the past year or so.
« Reply #106575 on: January 12, 2024, 05:57:25 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on January 12, 2024, 03:05:30 pm
Sounds like Glatzels off to Swindon permanently, massive shame injuries hindered him. Good that we seem to have a decent relationship with a club though, think thats three of our lads theyve took a chance on the past year or so.
Confirmed. Paul Glatzel completes permanent move to Swindon Town

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/paul-glatzel-completes-permanent-move-swindon-town
« Reply #106576 on: January 12, 2024, 06:35:34 pm »
Best of luck to him, probably could have moved on a while back but injuries always a part of his career.
« Reply #106577 on: January 12, 2024, 06:44:07 pm »
Koumetio looks like his loans being cut short, probably go out somewhere else, youd think.
« Reply #106578 on: January 12, 2024, 08:15:04 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on January 12, 2024, 05:57:25 pm
Confirmed. Paul Glatzel completes permanent move to Swindon Town

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/paul-glatzel-completes-permanent-move-swindon-town

I hope he does well there, he's been unfortunate with injuries.
« Reply #106579 on: January 12, 2024, 10:12:35 pm »
Gorgeous goal from Morton in Hull's defeat there. He's got a few in the Championship and scored at England youth level too after I believe never scoring before this season at first team level.

I think he could have played in our Europa League group games as well as in the domestic cups this season. Still probably best loaning him to improve upon his first meaningful minutes with Blackburn last season. I feel like there could be a place for him in the squad because he has a lot about himself. Surely some team lower down the Prem could see him and think he would be worth the fee like, we probably wouldn't command huge money. He could play in a team like Leicester's for example and probably boss it even more in the Championship but it's about where he is after this Hull loan.
« Reply #106580 on: January 13, 2024, 08:48:51 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on January 12, 2024, 03:05:30 pm
Sounds like Glatzels off to Swindon permanently, massive shame injuries hindered him. Good that we seem to have a decent relationship with a club though, think thats three of our lads theyve took a chance on the past year or so.

Gonna be a tough move for him. Swindon have just lost Young and Kemp, and falling down the league. Saw him a few times at Tranmere and he didn't stand out, never understood the hype around him. I think people sorta underestimate how hard it is to move from academy football to proper football.
« Reply #106581 on: January 13, 2024, 12:25:19 pm »
Latest From The Academy

Liverpool 1 Stoke 0 (24')
Liverpool U18s take the lead against Stoke City at the academy. Lovely goal, with Kieran Morrison releasing Lucas Pitt, whose low cross is finished off by Keyrol Figueroa from close range.


Liverpool 1 Stoke 1 ( 43' )
1-1 here at the academy. Liverpool U18s undone by an inswinging corner from the left which was headed in from close range by Pedro Nzau for Stoke.

Liverpool 2 Stoke 1 ( 49')
2-1 Liverpool U18s and what a goal it was too. Move started with goalkeeper Kornell Misciur, worked all the way up field and finished by Cody Pennington into the top corner from 16 yards.


62' on The clock now
« Reply #106582 on: January 13, 2024, 12:54:43 pm »
GOAL

Liverpool 3 Stoke 1
Michael Laffey 87
« Reply #106583 on: January 13, 2024, 12:57:18 pm »
Full Time

Liverpool 3 Stoke 1
« Reply #106584 on: January 13, 2024, 01:16:33 pm »
Thought that was a solid win without looking brilliant. Fair few who are out/promoted now though so not too surprising. Morrison is starting to look like the best in the team each game now
« Reply #106585 on: January 13, 2024, 02:01:10 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1746146908169552228

The 2nd goal was one of the best you'll see this season from any Liverpool side
« Reply #106586 on: January 13, 2024, 02:03:53 pm »
That's a brilliant team goal.
« Reply #106587 on: January 13, 2024, 04:15:19 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on January 13, 2024, 02:01:10 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1746146908169552228

The 2nd goal was one of the best you'll see this season from any Liverpool side


Agreed
« Reply #106588 on: January 13, 2024, 04:16:37 pm »
Brighton U 21 V Liverpool U 21 ( 4 PM )

Mrozek , Davidson , Pinnington , Nallo , Scanlon , Gordon , McConnell , Nyoni , Clark , Danns , Koumas ,
Substitutions
Pilling , Kelly , Kone Doherty , Spearing ,




Goal

Brighton 1 Liverpool 0
Harry Howell 8'



GOAL

Brighton 1 Liverpool 1
Jayden Danns 13'
(Assist Kaide Gordon )
« Reply #106590 on: January 13, 2024, 04:35:32 pm »
Think this is Danns' first appearance/goal for the u21s, looks like he's been the winner if any of our youth players this season, excluding everyone already at first team level like Quansah. More minutes for Kaide Gordon is nice too.
« Reply #106591 on: January 13, 2024, 04:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on January 13, 2024, 04:18:50 pm
Goal

Brighton 1 Liverpool 0
Harry Howell 8'



GOAL

Brighton 1 Liverpool 1
Jayden Danns 13'
(Assist Kaide Gordon )
Wow, Howell is an u16. Must be some hype behind him there to be playing up so much
« Reply #106592 on: January 13, 2024, 04:39:32 pm »
GOAL

Brighton 1 Liverpool 2
Lewis Koumas 33'
Assist Bobby Clark
« Reply #106593 on: January 13, 2024, 04:52:00 pm »
Half - Time

Brighton 1  Liverpool  2
« Reply #106594 on: January 13, 2024, 05:18:14 pm »
Goal
Brighton 2 Liverpool 2
Louis Christopher Flower 50'
« Reply #106595 on: January 13, 2024, 05:24:35 pm »
Goal
Brighton 3 Liverpool 2
Harry Howell 58'
« Reply #106596 on: January 13, 2024, 06:03:32 pm »
Goal

Brighton 4 Liverpool 2
Jamie Mullins 90+7

Full Time 4-2
« Reply #106597 on: Today at 07:43:47 am »
seems like a busy time for our youngsters out on loan

quite a few recalls and being loaned out again

koumetio, rhys, carvalho, ramsey...all recalled and are looking to be loaned out and are already at different clubs

sepp and morton looks like they might make it here as squad players at least or if they decide to part ways may earn the club quite a nice profit.

interesting times for who is calling the shots behind the scenes.
« Reply #106598 on: Today at 09:30:41 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January 10, 2024, 07:54:20 pm
1-1 at half,Elijah Gift with the equalizer against his old team!

We have a player called Elijah Gift!!!
Amazing.
