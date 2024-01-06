Serious word for our academy today. Two senior stars - TAA and Curtis. One breakout star who had only played League One before this season and his progress is such that we expect him to boss it against Arsenal away. And then two youngsters who come on and play their part at this level, away. Really fantastic and there is more to come
Beck is suspended tomorrow for picking up a red card in Scotland Could have been a tough test for him, like. I imagine Gomez will play.
Were going to have Robertson and Tsimikas back soon enough and we have Giomez , wondering why were recalling Becks when he doing so well in Scotland 🏴.
Think with Beck its a case of giving Gomez a rest for one or both of the Fulham games and then send him straight back to Dundee. But who knows!
Luke Chambers is off to Wigan on loan. Lets hope they give him a run in a the the team.
Sounds like Glatzels off to Swindon permanently, massive shame injuries hindered him. Good that we seem to have a decent relationship with a club though, think thats three of our lads theyve took a chance on the past year or so.
Confirmed. Paul Glatzel completes permanent move to Swindon Townhttps://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/paul-glatzel-completes-permanent-move-swindon-town
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1746146908169552228The 2nd goal was one of the best you'll see this season from any Liverpool side
GoalBrighton 1 Liverpool 0Harry Howell 8'GOALBrighton 1 Liverpool 1Jayden Danns 13'(Assist Kaide Gordon )
1-1 at half,Elijah Gift with the equalizer against his old team!
