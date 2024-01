Fair enough.



Think going in with the toe of one boot to poke the ball away would have been a much less risky tackle, in my opinion.



Doesn’t matter if it’s risky or not. He took the risk and got it right. Like saying my 100/1 bet was risky. If I win it I shouldn’t get the money because it was risky. All this bullshit about giving the ref a decision to make it stupid. The ref had to be good enough and know the game to say, he’s gave me a decision to make but I’ll make the right decision.