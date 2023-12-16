I expect us to start matches for now with Joey at LB and if we are looking comfortable, we will bring him off. Kloppo talked of wrapping him in cotton wool, so we will manage his minutes. Either we give opportunities to a youngster - Bradley is first in the queue - or ask a midfielder or even luis to spend some time there. I dont expect it has to be chambers or scanlon merely because they are left footed, kloppo has to be convinced they are ready, and the signs seem to be he is not there yet.