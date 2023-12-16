« previous next »
Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 11907784 times)

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106480 on: December 16, 2023, 04:46:42 pm »
Morton is doing really well with Hull.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106481 on: December 16, 2023, 04:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on December 15, 2023, 10:28:48 am
Doak has played 70 minutes in the EFL trophy last week and 45 Vs Toulouse at the start of November in the last 2 and a bit months for us.

I get this is just another one of the hurdles they have to overcome, as they make a step up from acadmey to senior football, but what do you expect? if this was a senior player they'd be getting lots of excuses about how hard is to just drop in and.be expected to play and that'd usually be in a much stronger side than what we put out last night as well.

He's not ready yet but he's only just turned 18. The Europa League has given him good game time and experience he wouldn't have otherwise had. Could have had a few goals as well.

He looks to have lost a bit of confidence from earlier games. He's stopped taking players on as much.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106482 on: December 16, 2023, 05:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December 16, 2023, 04:46:42 pm
Morton is doing really well with Hull.

Just once it'd be nice if one of these teams actually came up so they could go back and experience Prem football for another year. Thought Blackburn would do so last year with Morton but fell apart towards the end.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106483 on: December 18, 2023, 09:34:58 pm »
Bobby Clark scored a late goal in our 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday Afternnon

Tomorrow our under 18s take on Fleetwood Town in the FA Youth Cup 7PM
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106484 on: December 19, 2023, 08:54:17 am »
Looks like Doak went off in the 28th minute against Chelsea. Another injury?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106485 on: December 19, 2023, 05:51:26 pm »
Youth cup game is being live streamed by Fleetwood,https://www.fleetwoodtownfc.com/news/2023/december/stream-fa-youth-cup-liverpool/.Winners get Arsenal next round.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106486 on: December 19, 2023, 07:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 19, 2023, 05:51:26 pm
Youth cup game is being live streamed by Fleetwood,https://www.fleetwoodtownfc.com/news/2023/december/stream-fa-youth-cup-liverpool/.Winners get Arsenal next round.

Nice one. Cheers for this.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106487 on: December 19, 2023, 07:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on December 19, 2023, 08:54:17 am
Looks like Doak went off in the 28th minute against Chelsea. Another injury?

Hes out for a few months with a meniscus injury.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106488 on: December 19, 2023, 07:55:56 pm »
1-0 up at the half,Danns with the goal.He missed a good chance earlier banged it off the bar from 6 yrds out.Think we can go on and add a few more goals in the second.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106489 on: December 19, 2023, 08:56:44 pm »
Liverpool Under 18's Win 2-1
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106490 on: December 21, 2023, 04:26:28 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1737866306009870731

.@Bobbylclark10 has signed a new long-term contract with #LFC
Quote
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106491 on: December 21, 2023, 05:02:36 pm »
I had lfctv on in the background earlier today with them showing all the u18s goals this season and it sounds like Jayden Danns is having a great season.

Anyone seen much of him?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106492 on: December 21, 2023, 05:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 21, 2023, 05:02:36 pm
I had lfctv on in the background earlier today with them showing all the u18s goals this season and it sounds like Jayden Danns is having a great season.

Anyone seen much of him?

Yeah not much talk about him on here but whenever I watch the kids he's always scoring.  Looks a proper physical player too.

While I'm here, nice little comp on Tyler Morton:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aDXoNoHxi6c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aDXoNoHxi6c</a>
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106493 on: December 21, 2023, 05:07:41 pm »
Noticed Pitaluga in the shooting drills last night. Looks a really promising shot stopper.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106494 on: December 21, 2023, 05:48:39 pm »
Love Morton, hes such an entertaining football player to watch

I hope he makes it with us, has so much ability and ability to play multiple roles in CM.
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106495 on: December 21, 2023, 06:44:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 21, 2023, 05:04:27 pm
Yeah not much talk about him on here but whenever I watch the kids he's always scoring.  Looks a proper physical player too.

While I'm here, nice little comp on Tyler Morton:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aDXoNoHxi6c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aDXoNoHxi6c</a>

They were saying he's scored in every game he's started and had 10 goals in his first 9 games. 

Another Scouser too ☺️
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106496 on: December 21, 2023, 06:52:34 pm »
I think Dann's lacks the pace/agility to make it as a forward here, but it's good he's doing well. I really wasn't sure on him last season when he was breaking through, but can take some time to adapt as you move up the levels.

Having said that, him/we were poor against Fleetwood. Everything seemed really rushed and direct when it didn't need to be, not sure what happened there.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106497 on: December 21, 2023, 06:52:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 21, 2023, 05:04:27 pm
Yeah not much talk about him on here but whenever I watch the kids he's always scoring.  Looks a proper physical player too.

While I'm here, nice little comp on Tyler Morton:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aDXoNoHxi6c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aDXoNoHxi6c</a>

Morton, wow. Very Thiagoesque here. Going to ground to win the ball, a wand of a right foot, little shimmies to escape pressure.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106498 on: December 21, 2023, 10:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 21, 2023, 06:44:08 pm
They were saying he's scored in every game he's started and had 10 goals in his first 9 games. 

Another Scouser too ☺️

It's spelt W-O-O-L 😉
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106499 on: December 22, 2023, 10:06:49 am »
Its a shame we didnt keep him and play him in the Europa League. I guess we thought Bajcetic would have been available more and therefore didnt have the room for Morton in the squad.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106500 on: December 22, 2023, 06:59:43 pm »
Under 21s on LFCTV. Kick off 7.00pm. Tonight. International Cup v Feyenoord.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106501 on: December 22, 2023, 07:01:30 pm »
Tonight's Team

Mrozek , Miles , Pinnington , Chambers , Scanlon , Hill , Pilling , Nyoni , Glatzel , Koumas , Kone Doherty,
Subs
Spearing , Kelly(GK) , Davidson , Cannonier , Nallo ,
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106502 on: December 22, 2023, 07:11:03 pm »
Goal

1-0 Liverpool

Glatzel 9'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106503 on: December 22, 2023, 07:22:10 pm »
2-0

Koumas 21'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106504 on: December 22, 2023, 07:32:51 pm »
2-1 now 31 '

Van der Sluijs
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106505 on: December 22, 2023, 08:29:01 pm »
3-1 Liverpool

Tom Hill 67'
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106506 on: December 22, 2023, 10:19:56 pm »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106507 on: Yesterday at 08:36:15 pm »
Do we risk Chambers or Scanlon for the Burnley game?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106508 on: Today at 09:46:55 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 08:36:15 pm
Do we risk Chambers or Scanlon for the Burnley game?

How we gonna know if they're capable like Quansah if you don't play them when an opportunity arises??
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106509 on: Today at 10:43:39 am »
Wonder if there is any prospect of Owen Beck being recalled, he has been doing well at Dundee - obvs this is a level or two up
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106510 on: Today at 10:49:29 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 08:36:15 pm
Do we risk Chambers or Scanlon for the Burnley game?

gomez will play left back against burnley

5 days rest then until the newcastle game
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106511 on: Today at 10:51:59 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 10:43:39 am
Wonder if there is any prospect of Owen Beck being recalled, he has been doing well at Dundee - obvs this is a level or two up

Seems unlikely, we rarely recall loanees for the first team
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106512 on: Today at 11:10:26 am »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:49:29 am
gomez will play left back against burnley

5 days rest then until the newcastle game

Be interesting to see what we do for the Arsenal cup game, i'd play some youngsters then. The schedule isn't as bad as normal Christmas/New Year (which is why Klopp usually rests loads for that 3rd round tie). I don't think we can sustain 4 comps this season, so i'd be happy to make that a low priority with trophies up for grabs in the other 3.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106513 on: Today at 11:50:43 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 08:36:15 pm
Do we risk Chambers or Scanlon for the Burnley game?

Unlikely, Connor is ahead of them and he is not been used.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106514 on: Today at 11:52:56 am »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 09:46:55 am
How we gonna know if they're capable like Quansah if you don't play them when an opportunity arises??
The coaches will have a better idea of what they are capable of by what they see every day in training. And if they dont look quite up to it there ( assumption) , then...

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106515 on: Today at 12:49:55 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:50:43 am
Unlikely, Connor is ahead of them and he is not been used.

Bradley is a right back, we dont  have issues filling that position.
