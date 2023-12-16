Doak has played 70 minutes in the EFL trophy last week and 45 Vs Toulouse at the start of November in the last 2 and a bit months for us.I get this is just another one of the hurdles they have to overcome, as they make a step up from acadmey to senior football, but what do you expect? if this was a senior player they'd be getting lots of excuses about how hard is to just drop in and.be expected to play and that'd usually be in a much stronger side than what we put out last night as well.
Morton is doing really well with Hull.
Youth cup game is being live streamed by Fleetwood,https://www.fleetwoodtownfc.com/news/2023/december/stream-fa-youth-cup-liverpool/.Winners get Arsenal next round.
Looks like Doak went off in the 28th minute against Chelsea. Another injury?
I had lfctv on in the background earlier today with them showing all the u18s goals this season and it sounds like Jayden Danns is having a great season.Anyone seen much of him?
Yeah not much talk about him on here but whenever I watch the kids he's always scoring. Looks a proper physical player too.While I'm here, nice little comp on Tyler Morton:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aDXoNoHxi6c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aDXoNoHxi6c</a>
They were saying he's scored in every game he's started and had 10 goals in his first 9 games. Another Scouser too ☺️
Do we risk Chambers or Scanlon for the Burnley game?
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Wonder if there is any prospect of Owen Beck being recalled, he has been doing well at Dundee - obvs this is a level or two up
gomez will play left back against burnley5 days rest then until the newcastle game
How we gonna know if they're capable like Quansah if you don't play them when an opportunity arises??
Unlikely, Connor is ahead of them and he is not been used.
