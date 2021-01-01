« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2657 2658 2659 2660 2661 [2662]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 11849495 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,202
  • JFT 97
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106440 on: Yesterday at 11:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 06:35:53 pm
They all post stuff about themselves, but newspapers, and big social media accounts, don't have to and I don't think should report on it. If a club wouldn't I'm not sure why the mail or mirror should when it's usually for safeguarding reasons I believe for the clubs. Googled that players name and they were the first two results

You have 15-year-olds playing first-team football though. Sky Brown was a professional skateboarder at the age of 10.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106441 on: Yesterday at 11:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:43:43 pm
You have 15-year-olds playing first-team football though. Sky Brown was a professional skateboarder at the age of 10.
Ok? That doesn't really change my view that national newspapers should really be reporting on u16 and younger football games. You may think different I guess

Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:23:26 pm
Youre right but I think its such a rare case to see a youth player score 10 goals against a club as big as ours that its improbable that it wouldnt get out there to some bigger platforms, Sterling was two months into being 16 years old  when he scored 5 against Southend in the youth cup and its still talked about till this day, a lot of people who didnt really follow youth football knew at the time also.
It's weird the Sterling thing is/was, not sure how.mich it is now, really when it's 5 goals against what was much lower ranked team..Sure you could find plenty better performances simce.then.

I mean I get why,.I just don't agree it should be..guess a slow news week with the international break means the sites needed the clicks.more this weekend
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:57:29 pm by Chris~ »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2657 2658 2659 2660 2661 [2662]   Go Up
« previous next »
 