I think it's mostly a physical thing with Musialowski. He's a big talent but with due respect he doesn't strike me as one who'll play regular football near our level. The likes of Elliot and Gordon made their debuts at 16 and you can just see they looked/or would definitely look the part. He looks a bit lightweight truth be told and I don't think it'd translate well in men's football.



When people talk about just throwing lads into the first team for a couple of games (let's say the last two Europa group matches for example) I don't think they realise just how well you have to be viewed to play in Liverpool's first team. The likes of Klopp/Lijnders aren't just going to give away appearances like they're sweets. To play even one game though is proof they think you have a future here in the first team. There might be a couple of notable exceptions, Harry Wilson for example who probably could have played more than twice for us.