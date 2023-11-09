You're never going to get a consensus as to who is an acadmey product. I know United for example consider Pogba one for their acadmey player streak (signed at 16) and there was an Athletic article where claiming Rodrygo, Valverde and Vinicius or anyone who'd played a game for their B team as one which was the most extreme example I think. Then you have players like Rice who must have developed a lot more at West Ham(and widely considered their acadmey product), but spent more time at Chelsea. Or say Balagizi who was in and out of the academy. This is a bit rambley, but i think as long as they haven't made a pro debut and they go in to the academy when you sign them, it's fair to have some claim to being acadmey developed. Like McConnel has been here 4? Years now before debut, I'd like to think we helped him along the way