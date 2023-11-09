« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 03:32:35 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on November  9, 2023, 03:24:25 pm
Gordon comes back from injury and immediately goes into Europa cup squad ahead of Musialowski, I dont think its a meritocracy  at this point. Musialowski must really rub the coaches the wrong way, but regardless politics is always involved in youth football I would say even more so than senior football.

Gordon is just a much better athlete which matters a lot if you are going to get first-team opportunities at that age.
Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 03:46:19 pm
Quote from: tubby on November  9, 2023, 03:32:06 pm
Or he's just not that good.  He's having a nice little run at the moment but I don't think he's ever got anywhere near the hype.  Scored a few nice goals but consistency and application have been his issue.

He is that good, if were talking the context of travelling with the squad and getting the odd cup game, neither Mconnell or Frauendorf have really outperformed him both in the past and now at comparative levels for the most part and both have been part of squads and got games.

Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 03:48:36 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on November  9, 2023, 03:32:35 pm
Gordon is just a much better athlete which matters a lot if you are going to get first-team opportunities at that age.

Agree but hes just come back from injury and has had 3 appearances for the u23 this season, on merit if were talking actual performances Musialowski should be ahead of him at least till Gordon gets back to full fitness and can put of a run of games together where he is performing at his previous level.

Musialowski is doing that at this moment.
Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 04:03:34 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on November  9, 2023, 03:24:25 pm
Gordon comes back from injury and immediately goes into Europa cup squad ahead of Musialowski, I dont think its a meritocracy  at this point. Musialowski must really rub the coaches the wrong way, but regardless politics is always involved in youth football I would say even more so than senior football.

He was set to leave to join an Austrian team in the summer but it fell through at the last minute https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/09/liverpool-saw-mateusz-musialowski-transfer-fall-through-after-late-change/. He has no future here, the club were actively trying to sell him but he's only still here as we wanted a fee.

Missed his chances to stake a claim in the past as he would be injured during pre-season or when a domestic cup game featuring a lot of the youngsters came around.
tubby

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 04:07:36 pm
He might have the talent but Al is right when he says he doesn't have the physical gifts, and whenever I've watched him in a full match he doesn't get anywhere near as involved as he should.  Some players just don't have that drive needed to make it at this level and coaches pick up on it quickly.
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 04:07:44 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on November  9, 2023, 03:48:36 pm
Agree but hes just come back from injury and has had 3 appearances for the u23 this season, on merit if were talking actual performances Musialowski should be ahead of him at least to Gordon gets back to full fitness and can put of a run of games together where he is performing at his previous level.

Musialowski is doing that at this moment.

The issue is that we have a lot of injuries and question marks over Diaz, Gakpo might be needed in midfield so if we need a player for the wide positions in the front three then for me Gordon has the athleticism to do a job for us tonight.
disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 04:15:01 pm
I think it's mostly a physical thing with Musialowski. He's a big talent but with due respect he doesn't strike me as one who'll play regular football near our level. The likes of Elliot and Gordon made their debuts at 16 and you can just see they looked/or would definitely look the part. He looks a bit lightweight truth be told and I don't think it'd translate well in men's football.

When people talk about just throwing lads into the first team for a couple of games (let's say the last two Europa group matches for example) I don't think they realise just how well you have to be viewed to play in Liverpool's first team. The likes of Klopp/Lijnders aren't just going to give away appearances like they're sweets. To play even one game though is proof they think you have a future here in the first team. There might be a couple of notable exceptions, Harry Wilson for example who probably could have played more than twice for us.
Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 04:21:18 pm
Quote from: tubby on November  9, 2023, 04:07:36 pm
He might have the talent but Al is right when he says he doesn't have the physical gifts, and whenever I've watched him in a full match he doesn't get anywhere near as involved as he should.  Some players just don't have that drive needed to make it at this level and coaches pick up on it quickly.

I remember watching Ojo in the youth teams and when he could be bothered he would dominate the game but it'd only be a few minutes here and there, he wouldn't get involved enough. It was clear he didn't have the drive to make it here. He has made a decent career for himself but he had all the attributes and natural talent (height, pace, strength, technique etc).

Mus is not likely to make it in England, let alone at Liverpool.
tubby

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 04:22:51 pm
Quote from: Fromola on November  9, 2023, 04:21:18 pm
I remember watching Ojo in the youth teams and when he could be bothered he would dominate the game but it'd only be a few minutes here and there, he wouldn't get involved enough. It was clear he didn't have the drive to make it here. He has made a decent career for himself but he had all the attributes and natural talent (height, pace, strength, technique etc).

Mus is not likely to make it in England, let alone at Liverpool.

Yeah compare him to Elliott and Musialowski is quicker and bigger, but Harvey has that desire and hustle, which is why he's where he is.
B0151?

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 04:57:18 pm
Gordon was around the first team before his injury making appearances so Klopp obviously knows and likes him, and I think it's a great touch for his morale to be in the squad after the past couple of years.

May just be Klopp doesn't rate Musialowski as much as other prospects.
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 05:26:35 pm
Quote from: B0151? on November  9, 2023, 04:57:18 pm
Gordon was around the first team before his injury making appearances so Klopp obviously knows and likes him, and I think it's a great touch for his morale to be in the squad after the past couple of years.

May just be Klopp doesn't rate Musialowski as much as other prospects.

Exactly.

Gordon started ahead of Minamino in the EFL Cup semi-final away to Arsenal two seasons ago. Klopp really values pace in the wide attacking positions. If you haven't got real pace then it is much harder to break through especially out wide.
sminp

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 11, 2023, 01:13:36 pm
Ive noticed this Kieran Morrison is scoring a lot of goals recently, is he a big talent? Looks like were blessed with young right wingers if Flashscore is right about his position?
paisley1977

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 11, 2023, 01:29:32 pm
U18's beat Stoke 4-2. Cody Pennington man of the match.
Suareznumber7

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 11, 2023, 01:54:35 pm
Quote from: Fromola on November  9, 2023, 04:03:34 pm
He was set to leave to join an Austrian team in the summer but it fell through at the last minute https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/09/liverpool-saw-mateusz-musialowski-transfer-fall-through-after-late-change/. He has no future here, the club were actively trying to sell him but he's only still here as we wanted a fee.

Missed his chances to stake a claim in the past as he would be injured during pre-season or when a domestic cup game featuring a lot of the youngsters came around.

This is probably the biggest factor right here.  If the club has decided that he doesn't have a future here then there is no incentive to promoting him to the 1st team squad for any games.  Probably harsh on the lad but it's a part of the business of the game, unfortunately. 
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 11, 2023, 02:40:25 pm
Quote from: sminp on November 11, 2023, 01:13:36 pm
Ive noticed this Kieran Morrison is scoring a lot of goals recently, is he a big talent? Looks like were blessed with young right wingers if Flashscore is right about his position?
From what I saw was playing more on the left, but he's pretty versatile. Don't think he's and out and out winger either, more like a Jones or Elliott playing there than the way Kone-Doherty plays
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 11, 2023, 02:42:42 pm
Kone-Doherty and Doak on the wings might be our next gen Barnes and Beardsley.  ;D
phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 11, 2023, 03:22:56 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on November 11, 2023, 02:40:25 pm
From what I saw was playing more on the left, but he's pretty versatile. Don't think he's and out and out winger either, more like a Jones or Elliott playing there than the way Kone-Doherty plays

Hes a short twisty turny creative type but not a meep meep.  I think he has a good left peg
phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 11, 2023, 03:23:58 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on November 11, 2023, 01:29:32 pm
U18's beat Stoke 4-2. Cody Pennington man of the match.

He impressed me when I saw him the other day, but of energy, good passing and shooting
thaddeus

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 12, 2023, 09:50:20 pm
Eight academy players or academy graduates in the matchday squad today, and that excludes Harvey (as we pinched him from Fulham) and Curtis (injured).

I know Klopp's hand was forced by injuries and suspension but it's good for these lads to be around the first team.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 15, 2023, 12:21:45 am
U-21'a go thru to the next round  of the EFL trophy thanks to Blackpool beating Morecambe.Dunno if  we play a group winner,open draw,or if we can get a home game or not.But yay anyway!
RayPhilAlan

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 15, 2023, 08:20:49 am
Quote from: thaddeus on November 12, 2023, 09:50:20 pm
Eight academy players or academy graduates in the matchday squad today, and that excludes Harvey (as we pinched him from Fulham) and Curtis (injured).

I know Klopp's hand was forced by injuries and suspension but it's good for these lads to be around the first team.
If you're going to exclude Elliott, you also exclude Doak and others too, don't you?
thaddeus

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 15, 2023, 10:46:51 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on November 15, 2023, 08:20:49 am
If you're going to exclude Elliott, you also exclude Doak and others too, don't you?
Fair point.  As well as Elliott and Doak we also signed Kelleher (from Ringmahon Rangers aged 16), Scanlon (from Birmingham aged 15), McConnell (from Sunderland aged 14) and Nyoni (from Leicester aged 16).

Chambers, Quansah and Trent are the ones we've brought through from tiny tots.
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 15, 2023, 01:24:15 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on November 15, 2023, 10:46:51 am
Fair point.  As well as Elliott and Doak we also signed Kelleher (from Ringmahon Rangers aged 16), Scanlon (from Birmingham aged 15), McConnell (from Sunderland aged 14) and Nyoni (from Leicester aged 16).

Chambers, Quansah and Trent are the ones we've brought through from tiny tots.

And Curtis 👍
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 15, 2023, 03:40:40 pm
You're never going to get a consensus as to who is an acadmey product. I know United for example consider Pogba one for their acadmey player streak (signed at 16) and there was an Athletic article where  claiming Rodrygo, Valverde and Vinicius or anyone who'd played a game for their B team as one which was the most extreme example I think. Then you have players like Rice who must have developed a lot more at West Ham(and widely considered their acadmey product), but spent more time at Chelsea. Or say Balagizi who was in and out of the academy. This is a bit rambley, but i think as long as they haven't made a pro debut and they go in to the academy when you sign them, it's fair to have some claim to being acadmey developed. Like McConnel has been here 4? Years now before debut, I'd like to think we helped him along the way
Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 16, 2023, 03:48:33 pm
I always classify players who were signed before 15/16 as academy players.
disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 16, 2023, 03:55:05 pm
What would Sterling count as? We got him at 15 and paid about 500k for him if I'm not mistaken. He played in the academy but didn't really 'come through' it. For me he wouldn't be from our academy.
tubby

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 16, 2023, 03:57:01 pm
I tend to think of academy players as those who have been with us much younger.  I wouldn't class any of Doak, Nyoni, Kone-Doherty, etc as academy players as such, but Quansah absolutely is.
thaddeus

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 16, 2023, 04:07:11 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 16, 2023, 03:55:05 pm
What would Sterling count as? We got him at 15 and paid about 500k for him if I'm not mistaken. He played in the academy but didn't really 'come through' it. For me he wouldn't be from our academy.
Quote from: Chris~ on November 15, 2023, 03:40:40 pm
You're never going to get a consensus as to who is an acadmey product.
;D

I think if they've been signed from another academy then that excludes them.  As my earlier post showed though it all gets very blurred.  Realistically almost any kid signed from another academy is going to spend at least a year being coached within our academy before they might start getting a look in on the first team (except for the occasional cup line-up).

Harvey feels a bit different as he seemed to arrive almost first team ready and then had that loan at Blackburn.  I'm sure he still made a lot of appearances for our academy in that first season though.
phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 16, 2023, 11:19:45 pm
City and Chelsea have been very successful academies and they are always hoovering up loose talent
jooneyisdagod

  Doesn't like having pussy round the house
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 16, 2023, 11:38:24 pm
Quote from: tubby on November  9, 2023, 03:32:06 pm
Or he's just not that good.  He's having a nice little run at the moment but I don't think he's ever got anywhere near the hype.  Scored a few nice goals but consistency and application have been his issue.

From what I have seen, he is very good technically but simply doesn't have the athleticism to stand out at the very top level, which is a shame. Without that, it makes it harder for him to find the space and time to evolve his decision-making, and it seems to be that he's been a bit stuck at this level for a while now. BUT I will caveat all of the above saying that I haven't watched much youth football lately and this is just my impression, and I'd be very happily corrected by someone more close to the youth teams.
leinad

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 04:08:16 pm
Apparently our U16s got beat 14-3 by Arsenal today
Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 04:11:55 pm
Quote from: leinad on Today at 04:08:16 pm
Apparently our U16s got beat 14-3 by Arsenal today

That is crazy. :o
b_joseph

  b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 04:15:24 pm
Quote from: leinad on Today at 04:08:16 pm
Apparently our U16s got beat 14-3 by Arsenal today
Has to be a mistake...14 goals doesnt even happen to san marino
