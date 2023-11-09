« previous next »
Offline Eeyore

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 03:32:35 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on November  9, 2023, 03:24:25 pm
Gordon comes back from injury and immediately goes into Europa cup squad ahead of Musialowski, I dont think its a meritocracy  at this point. Musialowski must really rub the coaches the wrong way, but regardless politics is always involved in youth football I would say even more so than senior football.

Gordon is just a much better athlete which matters a lot if you are going to get first-team opportunities at that age.
Online Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 03:46:19 pm
Quote from: tubby on November  9, 2023, 03:32:06 pm
Or he's just not that good.  He's having a nice little run at the moment but I don't think he's ever got anywhere near the hype.  Scored a few nice goals but consistency and application have been his issue.

He is that good, if were talking the context of travelling with the squad and getting the odd cup game, neither Mconnell or Frauendorf have really outperformed him both in the past and now at comparative levels for the most part and both have been part of squads and got games.

Online Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 03:48:36 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on November  9, 2023, 03:32:35 pm
Gordon is just a much better athlete which matters a lot if you are going to get first-team opportunities at that age.

Agree but hes just come back from injury and has had 3 appearances for the u23 this season, on merit if were talking actual performances Musialowski should be ahead of him at least till Gordon gets back to full fitness and can put of a run of games together where he is performing at his previous level.

Musialowski is doing that at this moment.
Offline Fromola

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 04:03:34 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on November  9, 2023, 03:24:25 pm
Gordon comes back from injury and immediately goes into Europa cup squad ahead of Musialowski, I dont think its a meritocracy  at this point. Musialowski must really rub the coaches the wrong way, but regardless politics is always involved in youth football I would say even more so than senior football.

He was set to leave to join an Austrian team in the summer but it fell through at the last minute https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/09/liverpool-saw-mateusz-musialowski-transfer-fall-through-after-late-change/. He has no future here, the club were actively trying to sell him but he's only still here as we wanted a fee.

Missed his chances to stake a claim in the past as he would be injured during pre-season or when a domestic cup game featuring a lot of the youngsters came around.
Online tubby

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 04:07:36 pm
He might have the talent but Al is right when he says he doesn't have the physical gifts, and whenever I've watched him in a full match he doesn't get anywhere near as involved as he should.  Some players just don't have that drive needed to make it at this level and coaches pick up on it quickly.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 04:07:44 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on November  9, 2023, 03:48:36 pm
Agree but hes just come back from injury and has had 3 appearances for the u23 this season, on merit if were talking actual performances Musialowski should be ahead of him at least to Gordon gets back to full fitness and can put of a run of games together where he is performing at his previous level.

Musialowski is doing that at this moment.

The issue is that we have a lot of injuries and question marks over Diaz, Gakpo might be needed in midfield so if we need a player for the wide positions in the front three then for me Gordon has the athleticism to do a job for us tonight.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 04:15:01 pm
I think it's mostly a physical thing with Musialowski. He's a big talent but with due respect he doesn't strike me as one who'll play regular football near our level. The likes of Elliot and Gordon made their debuts at 16 and you can just see they looked/or would definitely look the part. He looks a bit lightweight truth be told and I don't think it'd translate well in men's football.

When people talk about just throwing lads into the first team for a couple of games (let's say the last two Europa group matches for example) I don't think they realise just how well you have to be viewed to play in Liverpool's first team. The likes of Klopp/Lijnders aren't just going to give away appearances like they're sweets. To play even one game though is proof they think you have a future here in the first team. There might be a couple of notable exceptions, Harry Wilson for example who probably could have played more than twice for us.
Offline Fromola

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 04:21:18 pm
Quote from: tubby on November  9, 2023, 04:07:36 pm
He might have the talent but Al is right when he says he doesn't have the physical gifts, and whenever I've watched him in a full match he doesn't get anywhere near as involved as he should.  Some players just don't have that drive needed to make it at this level and coaches pick up on it quickly.

I remember watching Ojo in the youth teams and when he could be bothered he would dominate the game but it'd only be a few minutes here and there, he wouldn't get involved enough. It was clear he didn't have the drive to make it here. He has made a decent career for himself but he had all the attributes and natural talent (height, pace, strength, technique etc).

Mus is not likely to make it in England, let alone at Liverpool.
Online tubby

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 04:22:51 pm
Quote from: Fromola on November  9, 2023, 04:21:18 pm
I remember watching Ojo in the youth teams and when he could be bothered he would dominate the game but it'd only be a few minutes here and there, he wouldn't get involved enough. It was clear he didn't have the drive to make it here. He has made a decent career for himself but he had all the attributes and natural talent (height, pace, strength, technique etc).

Mus is not likely to make it in England, let alone at Liverpool.

Yeah compare him to Elliott and Musialowski is quicker and bigger, but Harvey has that desire and hustle, which is why he's where he is.
Online B0151?

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 04:57:18 pm
Gordon was around the first team before his injury making appearances so Klopp obviously knows and likes him, and I think it's a great touch for his morale to be in the squad after the past couple of years.

May just be Klopp doesn't rate Musialowski as much as other prospects.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 9, 2023, 05:26:35 pm
Quote from: B0151? on November  9, 2023, 04:57:18 pm
Gordon was around the first team before his injury making appearances so Klopp obviously knows and likes him, and I think it's a great touch for his morale to be in the squad after the past couple of years.

May just be Klopp doesn't rate Musialowski as much as other prospects.

Exactly.

Gordon started ahead of Minamino in the EFL Cup semi-final away to Arsenal two seasons ago. Klopp really values pace in the wide attacking positions. If you haven't got real pace then it is much harder to break through especially out wide.
Online sminp

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 01:13:36 pm
Ive noticed this Kieran Morrison is scoring a lot of goals recently, is he a big talent? Looks like were blessed with young right wingers if Flashscore is right about his position?
Online paisley1977

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 01:29:32 pm
U18's beat Stoke 4-2. Cody Pennington man of the match.
