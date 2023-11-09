He might have the talent but Al is right when he says he doesn't have the physical gifts, and whenever I've watched him in a full match he doesn't get anywhere near as involved as he should. Some players just don't have that drive needed to make it at this level and coaches pick up on it quickly.
I remember watching Ojo in the youth teams and when he could be bothered he would dominate the game but it'd only be a few minutes here and there, he wouldn't get involved enough. It was clear he didn't have the drive to make it here. He has made a decent career for himself but he had all the attributes and natural talent (height, pace, strength, technique etc).
Mus is not likely to make it in England, let alone at Liverpool.