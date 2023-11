will be interesting to see which young lads play on wednesday night



It should be a strong team. I'd hope to see something stronger than when we go to Toulouse because we surely only need one more win to confirm top spot in the Europa League group. Playing Forest/Luton either side of Bournemouth is ideal too, both very beatable teams and Bournemouth themselves are having a bit of a stinker of a season so far, interesting to see how strong they go, because if they make changes themselves we should beat them really.If Tsimikas is a sure starter for both league games then Chambers will probably play again. Bajcetic will probably still be out though I imagine as well as Doak. Probably not too many changes as far as young lads go but we're playing a Prem team away from home so there's no reason to play too many kids.