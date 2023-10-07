Just watched the highlights of the blackpool game, who was our keeper there, Mrozek? He looks like a good keeper, which is a weird thing to say after a 5-2 loss, but he is sharp one, he looks massive in goal but still very nimble on his feet. A few really good reflex saves made from decent positioning in goal. I thought Pitaluga was the no.1 for u21s, but this lad does look double decent as well.

The team looked like they ran out of steam at 60 which you expect from young lads but overall they played really well in that first hour.



Musialowski took his goal well and had decent bits in there too, still holds on a bit longer than he should but much much better than before. He's in his last year of contract and about to turn 20, so hopefully his performances can get him atleast onto the bench in one of the cup games so we can have a look in a proper senior game if he can make the cut. 2-3 years ago he looked like one who might make the cut, but then injuries and form have slowed down his progress. I'd still hope for him to get his senior debut atleast because he is so skillful on the ball and in the hopes that maybe there might be a good enough player there.