Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 11808794 times)

Offline RedG13

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106320 on: October 7, 2023, 10:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on October  7, 2023, 09:19:20 pm
How highly do you rate McConnell, do you think he has a chance to make it here? Dont know what quite to make of him..
I liked what I saw in the preseason. He in the group that trains with 1st team regularly irc.
Him, Chambers is one where Im not sure but have a chance. Bradley probably in this too. Scanlon probably the same thing here
Doak, Bajcetic, Quansah all first team guys now. Pitaluga also but goalies always take time to develop
Nallo, Nyori, Kone-Doherty are the next 3 Im expecting to get a look in training or preseason over the next year or 2.
Kaide Gordon needs to see where it at coming back from his injury
Clark can break in is it just going be very tough with Liverpool talent at his position.
Mabaya I know he talented but we will see.
Assuming the Europa group can be clinched before the last would love to see some if not all of Chambers, Clark, Bradley, Scanlon, McConnell get minutes in the last game or 2(Dont all of expect them to start, Klopp still going try and win the game there).
Offline Fordy

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106321 on: October 7, 2023, 11:47:03 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on October  7, 2023, 10:16:46 pm
I liked what I saw in the preseason. He in the group that trains with 1st team regularly irc.
Him, Chambers is one where Im not sure but have a chance. Bradley probably in this too. Scanlon probably the same thing here
Doak, Bajcetic, Quansah all first team guys now. Pitaluga also but goalies always take time to develop
Nallo, Nyori, Kone-Doherty are the next 3 Im expecting to get a look in training or preseason over the next year or 2.
Kaide Gordon needs to see where it at coming back from his injury
Clark can break in is it just going be very tough with Liverpool talent at his position.
Mabaya I know he talented but we will see.
Assuming the Europa group can be clinched before the last would love to see some if not all of Chambers, Clark, Bradley, Scanlon, McConnell get minutes in the last game or 2(Dont all of expect them to start, Klopp still going try and win the game there).


In terms of Clark. Thiago is in his last year. Doubt we will sign any more midfielders.

Klopp has said he rates him. Hes not fair away from breaking through fully at all. Should get some El games soon. The only reason he wasnt in the last league cup squad was because the under 21s played Lazio on the same day. Hes too good for the 21s (Klopps words) and he trains with the 1st team full time.
Offline RedG13

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106322 on: October 8, 2023, 12:26:27 am »
Quote from: Fordy on October  7, 2023, 11:47:03 pm
In terms of Clark. Thiago is in his last year. Doubt we will sign any more midfielders.

Klopp has said he rates him. Hes not fair away from breaking through fully at all. Should get some El games soon. The only reason he wasnt in the last league cup squad was because the under 21s played Lazio on the same day. Hes too good for the 21s (Klopps words) and he trains with the 1st team full time.
Yea it just breaking in one of the 8 roles is going be tough, I know he rated. It very helpful all of them are versatile. He not a winger but he may get for getting some minutes play there and putting 18 year old in a way where it pretty low pressure is very good.
My guess is Thiago an 6 in this setup.
My guess is Clark is on the bench vs Brighton because of the red card/Injury situation.
Offline phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106323 on: October 8, 2023, 09:46:23 am »
Always a challenge to bring numbers of youth players through at the same time
But it does feel like from 15-20 years old, this is the best batch we have had that I can remember - and I go back to dlaglish signing
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106324 on: October 8, 2023, 11:38:32 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on October  8, 2023, 09:46:23 am
Always a challenge to bring numbers of youth players through at the same time
But it does feel like from 15-20 years old, this is the best batch we have had that I can remember - and I go back to dlaglish signing

Wasnt Kenny a bit old to play for the Under 21s? ;D
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106325 on: October 8, 2023, 11:50:59 am »
kone doherty with hattrick and nyoyi on the scoresheet once as we trash sunderland 7-1.

Quote from: phil236849 on October  8, 2023, 09:46:23 am
Always a challenge to bring numbers of youth players through at the same time
But it does feel like from 15-20 years old, this is the best batch we have had that I can remember - and I go back to dlaglish signing

we do can slowly bleed them in. and i hope that being in europa give us a chance for the u21 to get more games compared to the higher standards of CL.

Offline dakid

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106326 on: October 8, 2023, 10:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on October  7, 2023, 09:07:38 pm
Also Harvey Owen. You dont pay 800k for a 14 year old if hes not talented.
You are buying potential really, nothing guaranteed. We signed Conor Masterson for 1m at 13.
Offline RedG13

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106327 on: October 9, 2023, 12:24:05 am »
Quote from: Fordy on October  7, 2023, 09:07:38 pm
Also Harvey Owen. You dont pay 800k for a 14 year old if hes not talented.
14 year old Center back can got a lot ways.
It just a low risk.
Nallo probably around the same fee 2 years older, more likely to work out(if he does).
Offline fredfrop

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106328 on: Yesterday at 07:31:29 pm »
The academy are 0-1 up on Blackpool in the EFL trophy. Paul Glatzel.
Offline fredfrop

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106329 on: Yesterday at 07:54:20 pm »
2-1 now :(
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106330 on: Yesterday at 08:48:55 pm »
4-2 Blackpool
Offline Fromola

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106331 on: Yesterday at 08:51:19 pm »
Got no chance when they put these games on on international weeks.

We finally won a game in this competition the other week when it was just a normal midweek for once.
Offline elfin priest

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106332 on: Yesterday at 08:56:08 pm »
5-2
Offline RedG13

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106333 on: Yesterday at 09:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:51:19 pm
Got no chance when they put these games on on international weeks.

We finally won a game in this competition the other week when it was just a normal midweek for once.
The next game is not during an International week should help. get top 2 and are through to knockout rounds. Basically beating Barrow is like 90% chance of going through(Morecambe would have beat Blackpool and make up the GD(which is 1 behind).
Online Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106334 on: Yesterday at 09:11:51 pm »
Musialowski has started the season well so far, goal and an assist again, I think he did the same in the last EFL cup match.

Offline Kop Kings

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106335 on: Yesterday at 10:11:24 pm »
What's the update on Gordon? Coming up to almost two years without football, hoping he's okay
Offline elfin priest

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106336 on: Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm »
Gordon had a brief comeback didn't he, I hope it's just a minor setback.

We've a mad list of injuries to the young forwards actually, Cannonier and Blair have been out ages too. Clark has more of a minor knock at the moment I think & seemingly no Frauendorf either.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106337 on: Today at 01:57:51 am »
We've entered this four years in a row, put out under strength teams each time and lost 12 out of 14 games. Does anyone honestly care? The club clearly doesn't.
Online AmanShah21

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #106338 on: Today at 03:42:19 am »
Just watched the highlights of the blackpool game, who was our keeper there, Mrozek? He looks like a good keeper, which is a weird thing to say after a 5-2 loss, but he is sharp one, he looks massive in goal but still very nimble on his feet. A few really good reflex saves made from decent positioning in goal. I thought Pitaluga was the no.1 for u21s, but this lad does look double decent as well.
The team looked like they ran out of steam at 60 which you expect from young lads but overall they played really well in that first hour.

Musialowski took his goal well and had decent bits in there too, still holds on a bit longer than he should but much much better than before. He's in his last year of contract and about to turn 20, so hopefully his performances can get him atleast onto the bench in one of the cup games so we can have a look in a proper senior game if he can make the cut. 2-3 years ago he looked like one who might make the cut, but then injuries and form have slowed down his progress. I'd still hope for him to get his senior debut atleast because he is so skillful on the ball and in the hopes that maybe there might be a good enough player there.
