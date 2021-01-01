« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:19:20 pm
How highly do you rate McConnell, do you think he has a chance to make it here? Dont know what quite to make of him..
I liked what I saw in the preseason. He in the group that trains with 1st team regularly irc.
Him, Chambers is one where Im not sure but have a chance. Bradley probably in this too. Scanlon probably the same thing here
Doak, Bajcetic, Quansah all first team guys now. Pitaluga also but goalies always take time to develop
Nallo, Nyori, Kone-Doherty are the next 3 Im expecting to get a look in training or preseason over the next year or 2.
Kaide Gordon needs to see where it at coming back from his injury
Clark can break in is it just going be very tough with Liverpool talent at his position.
Mabaya I know he talented but we will see.
Assuming the Europa group can be clinched before the last would love to see some if not all of Chambers, Clark, Bradley, Scanlon, McConnell get minutes in the last game or 2(Dont all of expect them to start, Klopp still going try and win the game there).
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:16:46 pm
In terms of Clark. Thiago is in his last year. Doubt we will sign any more midfielders.

Klopp has said he rates him. Hes not fair away from breaking through fully at all. Should get some El games soon. The only reason he wasnt in the last league cup squad was because the under 21s played Lazio on the same day. Hes too good for the 21s (Klopps words) and he trains with the 1st team full time.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:47:03 pm
In terms of Clark. Thiago is in his last year. Doubt we will sign any more midfielders.

Klopp has said he rates him. Hes not fair away from breaking through fully at all. Should get some El games soon. The only reason he wasnt in the last league cup squad was because the under 21s played Lazio on the same day. Hes too good for the 21s (Klopps words) and he trains with the 1st team full time.
Yea it just breaking in one of the 8 roles is going be tough, I know he rated. It very helpful all of them are versatile. He not a winger but he may get for getting some minutes play there and putting 18 year old in a way where it pretty low pressure is very good.
My guess is Thiago an 6 in this setup.
My guess is Clark is on the bench vs Brighton because of the red card/Injury situation.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Always a challenge to bring numbers of youth players through at the same time
But it does feel like from 15-20 years old, this is the best batch we have had that I can remember - and I go back to dlaglish signing
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 09:46:23 am
Always a challenge to bring numbers of youth players through at the same time
But it does feel like from 15-20 years old, this is the best batch we have had that I can remember - and I go back to dlaglish signing

Wasnt Kenny a bit old to play for the Under 21s? ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
kone doherty with hattrick and nyoyi on the scoresheet once as we trash sunderland 7-1.

Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 09:46:23 am
Always a challenge to bring numbers of youth players through at the same time
But it does feel like from 15-20 years old, this is the best batch we have had that I can remember - and I go back to dlaglish signing

we do can slowly bleed them in. and i hope that being in europa give us a chance for the u21 to get more games compared to the higher standards of CL.

