How highly do you rate McConnell, do you think he has a chance to make it here? Dont know what quite to make of him..



I liked what I saw in the preseason. He in the group that trains with 1st team regularly irc.Him, Chambers is one where Im not sure but have a chance. Bradley probably in this too. Scanlon probably the same thing hereDoak, Bajcetic, Quansah all first team guys now. Pitaluga also but goalies always take time to developNallo, Nyori, Kone-Doherty are the next 3 Im expecting to get a look in training or preseason over the next year or 2.Kaide Gordon needs to see where it at coming back from his injuryClark can break in is it just going be very tough with Liverpool talent at his position.Mabaya I know he talented but we will see.Assuming the Europa group can be clinched before the last would love to see some if not all of Chambers, Clark, Bradley, Scanlon, McConnell get minutes in the last game or 2(Dont all of expect them to start, Klopp still going try and win the game there).