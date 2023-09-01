Actually quite pleased Chambers didn't go on loan. It doesn't look like Bobby Clark has gone either, looked like he was going on loan to Derby before the deadline.
A young U18s, with 7first years, got spanked by Palace this morning in the PL u18 Cup, 6-1. Still, probably a good lesson.
Maybe Chambers has stayed because he has played centre back before? You would have thought Kostas will be playing LB for cup games
The U 18s edged out Sunderland in a closely fought 10-0 win
Did the same to Southend! in a friendly. https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-u18s-beat-southend-united-10-0-friendly
Is Gordon back playing yet?
Don't tell me Jay Spearing thinks we have a vacancy for a defensive midfielder.
Any streams at all?
We're watching it on iFollow which is showing all the EFL games.
£10 to watch the reds on the Morecambe streaming service.
