Youth and Under 23 Thread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 1, 2023, 07:59:43 pm
Luca Stephenson off on loan to the bright lights of Barrow in league 2.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 2, 2023, 09:28:21 am
Chambers didn't go out on loan right? Wonder if he'll get any minutes this season, he is highly rated.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 2, 2023, 12:04:58 pm
Actually quite pleased Chambers didn't go on loan.

It doesn't look like Bobby Clark has gone either, looked like he was going on loan to Derby before the deadline.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 2, 2023, 01:18:32 pm
A young U18s, with 7first years, got spanked by Palace this morning in the PL u18 Cup, 6-1.  Still, probably a good lesson.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 2, 2023, 01:26:11 pm
Quote from: Oskar on September  2, 2023, 12:04:58 pm
Actually quite pleased Chambers didn't go on loan.

It doesn't look like Bobby Clark has gone either, looked like he was going on loan to Derby before the deadline.
Im pleased Clark hasnt, for now. Theres minutes for him in the cups and Europe. After the new year and the groups are over, maybe then see whether he can get a good League One or mid-table Championship loan.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 2, 2023, 01:27:25 pm
Is the loan window still open?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 2, 2023, 01:35:39 pm
Maybe Chambers has stayed because he has played centre back before?  You would have thought Kostas will be playing LB for cup games
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 2, 2023, 01:58:01 pm
Quote from: Oskar on September  2, 2023, 12:04:58 pm
Actually quite pleased Chambers didn't go on loan.

It doesn't look like Bobby Clark has gone either, looked like he was going on loan to Derby before the deadline.

Same, I read that Klopp wants Clark to stay till Jan so he just have been impressed with him over preseason.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 2, 2023, 04:42:55 pm
Quote from: HopefulRed on September  2, 2023, 01:18:32 pm
A young U18s, with 7first years, got spanked by Palace this morning in the PL u18 Cup, 6-1.  Still, probably a good lesson.
Think Palace had about 4 or 5 themselves. Just watched some highlights and it looked closer in general play/chances than the scoreline but we passed the ball to them in build up for 4 of the goals and another set piece goal. Its probably the typical fan thing of only seeing your own side but feel like w heavenly been good at defending them at this level for years.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 2, 2023, 05:32:33 pm
Quote from: HopefulRed on September  2, 2023, 01:35:39 pm
Maybe Chambers has stayed because he has played centre back before?  You would have thought Kostas will be playing LB for cup games
He too small to be a CB. He probably could the Robertson role is by understanding. Kostas is going invert in cup games.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 2, 2023, 05:47:26 pm
Who are the youngsters who can step up this season? I haven`t really watched the youth players the last year.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 3, 2023, 01:51:31 pm
Kaide Gordon is back in the U21 squad today, great to see.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 3, 2023, 10:36:21 pm
Anyone know how Kaide Gordon got on? Great to see him back
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 8, 2023, 06:48:24 pm
The U 18s edged out Sunderland in a closely fought 10-0 win
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 8, 2023, 07:03:09 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  8, 2023, 06:48:24 pm
The U 18s edged out Sunderland in a closely fought 10-0 win

Did the same to Southend! ;) in a friendly.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-u18s-beat-southend-united-10-0-friendly
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 8, 2023, 07:38:51 pm
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 16, 2023, 03:50:08 pm
Seen lewis bower and others raving about trey nyoni scored today for u18

"Special..."....
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
September 16, 2023, 08:29:30 pm
Jayden Danns keeps scoring and Kone-Doherty is continuing to add end product to his pace and bag of tricks. Couple of really exciting youth attackers to add to the likes of Doak.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 06:52:51 pm
 U-21's play Morecambe in the group stage of the efl cup tomorrow,don't expect there will be any video coverage? Can we win a game in this thing? Spearing to start?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 03:59:44 pm
Don't tell me Jay Spearing thinks we have a vacancy for a defensive midfielder.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 04:34:56 pm
Is Gordon back playing yet?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 05:02:29 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:34:56 pm
Is Gordon back playing yet?
Yeah he came off the bench in the last u21 game
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 06:39:26 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:59:44 pm
Don't tell me Jay Spearing thinks we have a vacancy for a defensive midfielder.

On the bench again.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 07:20:55 pm
Any streams at all?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 07:40:37 pm
Jay Spearing is Wooderson from Dazed and Confused
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 07:43:14 pm
3-0 to Liverpool u21. Bobby Clark makes it 3. Hes a player!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 07:44:08 pm
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 07:20:55 pm
Any streams at all?

Nothing that i could find.It's 3-0  close to half time at the moment,a first win in this cup?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 07:46:12 pm
We're watching it on iFollow which is showing all the EFL games.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 08:03:15 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:46:12 pm
We're watching it on iFollow which is showing all the EFL games.

£10 to watch the reds on the Morecambe streaming service.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 08:04:24 pm
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 08:03:15 pm
£10 to watch the reds on the Morecambe streaming service.

😯
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 08:08:43 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:46:12 pm
We're watching it on iFollow which is showing all the EFL games.

Cheers Debs have found it  :wave



edit: for anyone wanting a link, I have a IPL? firestick on my telly that can tune into these things so no link sadly
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 08:39:00 pm
Good to see us actually winning a game in this competition. Usually get snotted every match with a bunch of schoolboys playing. Not forgetting Arthur's cameo last season.

Seems a stronger side than normal, normally we'd prioritise CL youth league perhaps, or it falls on an international week.
