Issac Mabaya back from injury, https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/cannonier-scores-hat-trick-liverpool-u21s-beat-hull-friendly.Schedules up and the pl2/ressies league has been mashed into one division with no relegation.
Interesting to see if Pinnington starts with the u21s, supposed to be really highly rated. Know there's a few missing through preseason but could be quite a young u21 side if everyone who needs a loan gets one.
Oakley back in the goals again after a 10mth layoff 👏👏
Bradley getting interviewed on the official site about the coming season. Bajcetic in the squad. Also now seeing a suggestion that Quansah is training with the firsts rather than u21 and this being an indication he is moving up - which might ring true if we blow our budget on caicedo. Also finally a sighting this week of Luke chambers in first team training. And then you have DoakQuery (one for mods) with so much youth promotion, there is sense in a new breakthrough youth thread. These guys feel like they are outgrowing this threadExciting anyway
He played vs Hertha in February.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
So whats the reason why the mini derby isnt on?
Blimey that goal by Kone-Doherty! Seems really a talented player.
How/where you watching it mate?
Sorry, meant the highlights of the Forest game post above!
Doh! That'll teach me to jump in 😂
To be fair, I didn't quote it. If we weren't so well stocked up front, I'd fancy him getting some minutes this season.
Danns/Koumas/Kone Doherty will score plenty this season. Figueroa too but is he with the u21s now?
Following along on Twitter, Bobby Clark has run the game.
