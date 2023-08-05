« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 5, 2023, 04:11:16 pm
Issac Mabaya back from injury, https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/cannonier-scores-hat-trick-liverpool-u21s-beat-hull-friendly.Schedules up and the pl2/ressies league has been mashed into one division with no relegation.
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 5, 2023, 04:29:45 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August  5, 2023, 04:11:16 pm
Issac Mabaya back from injury, https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/cannonier-scores-hat-trick-liverpool-u21s-beat-hull-friendly.Schedules up and the pl2/ressies league has been mashed into one division with no relegation.
Interesting to see if Pinnington starts with the u21s, supposed to be really highly rated. Know there's a few missing through preseason but could be quite a young u21 side if everyone who needs a loan gets one.
phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 5, 2023, 05:04:38 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on August  5, 2023, 04:29:45 pm
Interesting to see if Pinnington starts with the u21s, supposed to be really highly rated. Know there's a few missing through preseason but could be quite a young u21 side if everyone who needs a loan gets one.

His lfc profile says he can play holding midfield
Just saying😉
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 6, 2023, 11:05:57 am
Oakley back in the goals again after a 10mth layoff 👏👏
newterp

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 7, 2023, 12:31:59 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August  5, 2023, 04:11:16 pm
Issac Mabaya back from injury, https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/cannonier-scores-hat-trick-liverpool-u21s-beat-hull-friendly.Schedules up and the pl2/ressies league has been mashed into one division with no relegation.

Balgizi and Cannonier too, right? And of course - Kaide Gordon.
disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 7, 2023, 12:53:04 am
Quote from: reddebs on August  6, 2023, 11:05:57 am
Oakley back in the goals again after a 10mth layoff 👏👏

The amount of attackers in our youth set up who have had lengthy injuries in the last five years or so has been fucking staggering. Seems every one who is highly rated has picked something up, thinking back to Brewster.
Logged
phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 11, 2023, 07:10:58 am
Bradley getting interviewed on the official site about the coming season.  Bajcetic in the squad. Also now seeing a suggestion that Quansah is training with the firsts rather than u21 and this being an indication he is moving up - which might ring true if we blow our budget on caicedo. Also finally a sighting this week of Luke chambers in first team training. And then you have Doak

Query (one for mods) with so much youth promotion, there is sense in a new breakthrough youth thread.  These guys feel like they are outgrowing this thread

Exciting anyway
GreatEx

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 11, 2023, 09:39:56 am
I was just thinking the same, we really are going to need to recruit and promote (or sell for big money) some exceptional young talent in the coming years, this Caicedo... thing... can't become the norm.
Asam

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 11, 2023, 10:15:05 am
Quote from: phil236849 on August 11, 2023, 07:10:58 am
Bradley getting interviewed on the official site about the coming season.  Bajcetic in the squad. Also now seeing a suggestion that Quansah is training with the firsts rather than u21 and this being an indication he is moving up - which might ring true if we blow our budget on caicedo. Also finally a sighting this week of Luke chambers in first team training. And then you have Doak

Query (one for mods) with so much youth promotion, there is sense in a new breakthrough youth thread.  These guys feel like they are outgrowing this thread

Exciting anyway

Yes, I think McConnell & Scanlon also performed really well, the main thing for me is they all look like first team players, we've always produced decent technical players but most of them weren't athletic enough to make the grade

Bajectic
Quansah
Scanlon
Doak
McConnell

Are all proper athletes already
[new username under construction]

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 12, 2023, 08:23:24 am
Liverpool U18 v Nottingham Forest 12:30
RyanBabel19

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 12, 2023, 08:36:35 am
Quote from: reddebs on August  6, 2023, 11:05:57 am
Oakley back in the goals again after a 10mth layoff 👏👏

Great to read hes back. High hopes for the lad
Oskar

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 12, 2023, 12:52:26 pm
U18s have started well, 1-0 up through Jayden Danns and he's just hit the bar.

Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 12, 2023, 01:02:34 pm
2-0 now Koumas. Been a really good performance first half.
Oskar

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 12, 2023, 01:02:40 pm
2-0, Koumas.

Great play by Kone-Doherty to set it up.

disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 12, 2023, 01:24:49 pm
Danns/Koumas/Kone Doherty will score plenty this season. Figueroa too but is he with the u21s now?
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 12, 2023, 04:10:33 pm
Missed the first 20ish minutes of the second half, but thought Kone-Doherty, Koumas and Davidson were out best players from what I saw and the win looked deserved.
NsRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 13, 2023, 02:43:35 am
Koumas has quite a bit of Jota about his game imo. Kone-Doherty looks electric on either flank. Danns has impressed me a lot as well. Has great feet, almost reminds me of a Sturridge x Bobby hybrid. Tall and athletic as well. Some really nice prospects in this class.

Excited and curious to see who lines up for the u21s on Monday. Still think theres going to be some movement with more leaving on loans or sales in that group and we could see a group move up an age level.
dakid

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 01:35:49 am
Quote from: reddebs on August  6, 2023, 11:05:57 am
Oakley back in the goals again after a 10mth layoff 👏👏
He played vs Hertha in February.
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 08:30:23 am
Quote from: dakid on August 14, 2023, 01:35:49 am
He played vs Hertha in February.

Only repeating what was in the official site 🤷
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 06:43:18 pm
Found these horribly edited highlights.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yObQU6o5JDY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yObQU6o5JDY</a>
There's no chance the U-21's game v Everton  is being streamed anywhere is there,stupid prem rules still in place?
Fitzy.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 07:57:03 pm
So whats the reason why the mini derby isnt on?
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 08:01:52 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on August 14, 2023, 07:57:03 pm
So whats the reason why the mini derby isnt on?

There's a premier league game on.  Not allowed to overshadow the main brand 👍
Hazell

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 08:01:56 pm
Blimey that goal by Kone-Doherty! Seems really a talented player.
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 08:02:25 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on August 14, 2023, 07:57:03 pm
So whats the reason why the mini derby isnt on?
Cant show a Premier League 2 match at the same time as a Premier League game. I'm not sure why they haven't just moved them all to Sunday at 12 as default
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 08:02:29 pm
Quote from: Hazell on August 14, 2023, 08:01:56 pm
Blimey that goal by Kone-Doherty! Seems really a talented player.

How/where you watching it mate?
Hazell

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 08:03:07 pm
Quote from: reddebs on August 14, 2023, 08:02:29 pm
How/where you watching it mate?

Sorry, meant the highlights of the Forest game post above!
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 08:04:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on August 14, 2023, 08:03:07 pm
Sorry, meant the highlights of the Forest game post above!

Doh!  That'll teach me to jump in 😂
Hazell

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 08:18:03 pm
Quote from: reddebs on August 14, 2023, 08:04:30 pm
Doh!  That'll teach me to jump in 😂

To be fair, I didn't quote it. If we weren't so well stocked up front, I'd fancy him getting some minutes this season.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 08:24:13 pm
Musialowski has given Liverpool the lead.2-0 Terry Miles.
Oskar

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 08:29:02 pm
Following along on Twitter, Bobby Clark has run the game.

reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 08:32:36 pm
Quote from: Hazell on August 14, 2023, 08:18:03 pm
To be fair, I didn't quote it. If we weren't so well stocked up front, I'd fancy him getting some minutes this season.

I saw him a few times last season but it's good to know we've got so many coming through.
HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 08:38:13 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on August 12, 2023, 01:24:49 pm
Danns/Koumas/Kone Doherty will score plenty this season. Figueroa too but is he with the u21s now?

They said in commentary during the full game that Koumas had stood in at short notice due to injuries.  So I think Figeuroa is injured. Koumas is meant to be playing up in the U21s this season.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 08:54:57 pm
Quote from: Oskar on August 14, 2023, 08:29:02 pm
Following along on Twitter, Bobby Clark has run the game.

3-0, two assists from Clark. Tom Hill scored the third.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 09:13:31 pm
4-0 final.Clark gotta goal at the end. And cue...
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 09:14:32 pm
Well done baby Reds 👏👏👏
RedG13

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 09:45:19 pm
Any idea how u21 was set up tactically?
disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
August 14, 2023, 10:33:06 pm
Didn't catch the game but was surprised to see that side was only drawing 0-0 at half time because it looked strong. Done the business in the second half. Beating them at any level is fun  ;D

So many goals in both the u18s/u21 sides but I think both were undone last season being a bit shaky at the back. Sounds familiar ...
RogerTheRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 06:54:34 am
Bobby Clark and a few others very impressive
