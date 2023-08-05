« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

Issac Mabaya back from injury, https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/cannonier-scores-hat-trick-liverpool-u21s-beat-hull-friendly.Schedules up and the pl2/ressies league has been mashed into one division with no relegation.
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August  5, 2023, 04:11:16 pm
Issac Mabaya back from injury, https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/cannonier-scores-hat-trick-liverpool-u21s-beat-hull-friendly.Schedules up and the pl2/ressies league has been mashed into one division with no relegation.
Interesting to see if Pinnington starts with the u21s, supposed to be really highly rated. Know there's a few missing through preseason but could be quite a young u21 side if everyone who needs a loan gets one.
Quote from: Chris~ on August  5, 2023, 04:29:45 pm
Interesting to see if Pinnington starts with the u21s, supposed to be really highly rated. Know there's a few missing through preseason but could be quite a young u21 side if everyone who needs a loan gets one.

His lfc profile says he can play holding midfield
Just saying😉
Oakley back in the goals again after a 10mth layoff 👏👏
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August  5, 2023, 04:11:16 pm
Issac Mabaya back from injury, https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/cannonier-scores-hat-trick-liverpool-u21s-beat-hull-friendly.Schedules up and the pl2/ressies league has been mashed into one division with no relegation.

Balgizi and Cannonier too, right? And of course - Kaide Gordon.
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:05:57 am
Oakley back in the goals again after a 10mth layoff 👏👏

The amount of attackers in our youth set up who have had lengthy injuries in the last five years or so has been fucking staggering. Seems every one who is highly rated has picked something up, thinking back to Brewster.
