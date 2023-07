He is but the majority of the credit for his development would go to Celtic, not that we should care or anything he is a Liverpool player now, but he cant be used as evidence for a great academy.



I'd argue the biggest differentiator at academy level is how good you are at recruiting and steering talent through the U18 grouping and onwards to the fringes of the first team.Most academy output across the country is much of a muchness nowadays. The coaching, scouting and facilities at younger age groups are decent consistently, certainly compared to how it was in the late 2000's say. Players emerge well coached and technically well rounded. There generally isn't much to separate teams at U16 and below. You may occasionally win the genetic lottery and have someone with particularly freakish physical, technical or instinct based skillset come through in your catchment area but very rarely do the best 10 year olds go on to be the best 20 year olds.That being the case, recruitment at 16, plus how well you can navigate the better talents (purchased or nurtured) through the last stages of youth football and onto the first rung of the professional ladder is basically the only opportunity to gain a meaningful competitive advantage. It's no coincidence that perceptive well run clubs like Brentford effectively decided to abandon full scale lower age group set ups.That's not to say I think we're particularly good at it. More that if you really want to judge an academy, that last stage is probably the area to pay closest attention to.