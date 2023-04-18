Won 3-1



Goals: McConnell 1′, Koumas 6′, Gift 53′; Pitt OG 77′



In their league closer, the young Reds were clearly eager to impress, and it took less than 50 seconds for Liverpool to grab their first goal.



It came before Newcastle had a meaningful touch of the ball, with a sweeping team move finding Scanlons bursting run, the left-back lofting in a cross which James McConnell headed home.



Liverpool grew quieter as the half wore on, despite still threatening with the pace of Koumas and Keyrol Figueroa and the strength of Jayden Danns.



The visitors had a golden opportunity on the cusp of half-time after two mistakes from Luca Furnell-Gill, but his centre-back partner Lucas Pitt made a vital block to retain Liverpools two-goal lead.



It took Gift just seven minutes to net his goal, with McConnells fine pass into the channel seeing the Spanish winger drift onto it and, after a run down the byline, he finished with his left.



Scanlon was a standout, both in keeping attacks at bay and offering a constant outlet with his forward bursts, the 18-year-old growing into his body like a left-sided Trent Alexander-Arnold.



A 3-1 win leaves Liverpool in sixth, though they could finish as low as eighth if other results go against them over the next week.



Next up for the young Reds are friendlies against Leicester and Tottenham, before a post-season tournament in Zurich.