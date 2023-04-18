« previous next »
2-1 Derby!!!!
Full time 5-2 to Derby. Correct result.
Under 18s v Newcastle on LFCTV. Kick off 1.00pm
Rumour on twitter that were signing Nwaneri from Arsenal. I know someone posted in here months back that we wanted him but since then city and some others have reportedly wanted him as well so youd assume he would have gone there. Hope its true, would be a massive coup.
Won 3-1

Goals: McConnell 1′, Koumas 6′, Gift 53′; Pitt OG 77′

In their league closer, the young Reds were clearly eager to impress, and it took less than 50 seconds for Liverpool to grab their first goal.

It came before Newcastle had a meaningful touch of the ball, with a sweeping team move finding Scanlons bursting run, the left-back lofting in a cross which James McConnell headed home.

Liverpool grew quieter as the half wore on, despite still threatening with the pace of Koumas and Keyrol Figueroa and the strength of Jayden Danns.

The visitors had a golden opportunity on the cusp of half-time after two mistakes from Luca Furnell-Gill, but his centre-back partner Lucas Pitt made a vital block to retain Liverpools two-goal lead.

It took Gift just seven minutes to net his goal, with McConnells fine pass into the channel seeing the Spanish winger drift onto it and, after a run down the byline, he finished with his left.

Scanlon was a standout, both in keeping attacks at bay and offering a constant outlet with his forward bursts, the 18-year-old growing into his body like a left-sided Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A 3-1 win leaves Liverpool in sixth, though they could finish as low as eighth if other results go against them over the next week.

Next up for the young Reds are friendlies against Leicester and Tottenham, before a post-season tournament in Zurich.
Who's this Poytress guy playing for the 23s?
Scanlon is progressing nicely, could save us a few quid as an attacking left back option
Quote from: Maldini on May  6, 2023, 07:27:47 pm
Who's this Poytress guy playing for the 23s?

Jacob Poytress is a u18 (or U16?) goalie.  Surprised he was mentioned as a sub as he wasnt listed as one for the match on the premier league website.  More to the point Liam Hughes was the goalie on the bench.  But he may have got listed as the 5th sub if he was warming up with the team as the PL site said they only had 4 subs.

Since LFC have gone public about having a sort of goalkeeping school - maybe to explain why they overstuff the academy with goalies who never play - they have bought a few more for the academy who havent actually been listed in the website.  I think they are there to sort of make up the numbers for small sided training games. 
. Reece Truman  as another who doesnt have a photo on LFC site.
Trent and The After Academy round table.

Talking about what happens when players are released. Well worth a listen.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HV3sUl10ZRY
dont know where else i should post this

but pretty interesting methodology

no idea if our owners/scouts are actually on board

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11096/12871411/az-alkmaar-use-brainsfirst-test-to-identify-best-young-talent-and-it-has-helped-them-win-uefa-youth-league
Jarrell Quansah named in Eng U20 World Cup squad. Harvey Davies and James Balagizi have been in the u20 squad before and still appear eligible so might feel unfortunate, but Balagizi has been injured for some time
Balagizi seems to have fallen into that injury black hole that sucks in quite a few of our prospects.
Quote from: phil236849 on May 11, 2023, 11:53:12 am
Jarrell Quansah named in Eng U20 World Cup squad. Harvey Davies and James Balagizi have been in the u20 squad before and still appear eligible so might feel unfortunate, but Balagizi has been injured for some time

Also just signed a new contract.

Quote
Official: 20-year-old defender signs new contract at Liverpool

Young Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah signs a new deal with the club
Jarell Quansah, who has been at Liverpool since the age of five, signs a new contract with the club to extend his stay.

Quansah is an Academy product who has progressed through age groups since his very early days. He was the captain of the U18 side that reached the FA Cup Final in 2021.

https://thekoptimes.com/2023/05/13/liverpool-defender-jarell-quansah-signs-a-new-deal-with-the-club-latest-news/
Isaac Mabaya has signed a new contract.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1657339918333497344
https://twitter.com/TheSecretScout_/status/1658170473778143259

Quote
#Liverpool are set to compete a deal of up to 800k for 14-year-old Harvey Owen from #Wolves

Fee rises as hes been offered a pre scholarship at #LFC.

With clubs unable to sign players from Europe at 16 due to Brexit.

The top clubs will aim to pick the best around the country this summer.
800k on a 14 year old :o

Football has disappeared up its own arse.
Aye, He's a Centre Back so lad better be the next Beckenbauer like.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on May 15, 2023, 07:50:19 pm
800k on a 14 year old :o

Football has disappeared up its own arse.
Don't think that's that much now really for these kind of players which I get is supporting your point. Been million+ under 16s for years, think we spent more than that that on Ojo at 14 over a decade ago now.
Quote from: Chris~ on May 15, 2023, 07:57:47 pm
Don't think that's that much now really for these kind of players which I get is supporting your point. Been million+ under 16s for years, think we spent more than that that on Ojo at 14 over a decade ago now.

Yeah its been like that for over a decade, Sterling cost 500k rising to 5m as a 15 year old himself.
The Barnsley v Bolton play off tonight has a few ex LFC academy players.  There is Herbie Kane and Adam Phillips for Barnsley.  And George Johnston and Jordan Williams (the latter on the bench tonight) for Bolton.  Not including Connor Bradley, which means I am supporting Bolton tonight!
Quote from: HopefulRed on May 19, 2023, 07:44:36 pm
The Barnsley v Bolton play off tonight has a few ex LFC academy players.  There is Herbie Kane and Adam Phillips for Barnsley.  And George Johnston and Jordan Williams (the latter on the bench tonight) for Bolton.  Not including Connor Bradley, which means I am supporting Bolton tonight!

Not our Jordan Williams mate, this one's a Huddersfield lad and English 👍

Still lots of connections in the game though but we're supporting Barnsley tonight 😁 up the Reds 👍
Quote from: reddebs on May 19, 2023, 08:27:29 pm
Not our Jordan Williams mate, this one's a Huddersfield lad and English 👍

Still lots of connections in the game though but we're supporting Barnsley tonight 😁 up the Reds 👍

The Huddersfield Jordan Williams is the one who has started for Barnsley.  The one on the bench for Bolton is our Michael Jordan Williams.
Quote from: HopefulRed on May 19, 2023, 08:31:10 pm
The Huddersfield Jordan Williams is the one who has started for Barnsley.  The one on the bench for Bolton is our Michael Jordan Williams.

No wonder I didn't check if he's now calling himself Michael Jordan Williams and holy shit he looks nothing like when he played for us 😯
Clarkson has scored another FK for Aberdeen
And BBC has Chambers playing a left#8 for Killie
Who would you say has been our standout performers for the U21/U18s this season? It's been a tough season, especially for the U18s, and lots of players been missing due to injuries. I remember us having a flying start to the season, especially the front-three for the U18s in Doak, Koumas and Kone-Doherty. All of them has been injured a lot in the second half of the season. Bobby Clark has had a great season hasn't he? Corness has been consistently good. Good to see Llayton Stewart scoring again. Lee Jonas and Luca Stephenson are probably worthy of a mention as well, right?

Apart from some good loans in Morton, Clarkson, Bradley and Chambers.

Would have wanted to see more of Harvey Blair...

Other players worth mentioning? James McConnell?
Quote from: phil236849 on May 24, 2023, 08:27:48 pm
Clarkson has scored another FK for Aberdeen
And BBC has Chambers playing a left#8 for Killie

He's been excellent on loan this season, would love to keep him at Aberdeen another year but may be out of budget if on a permanent.
Quote from: Stand Free on May 25, 2023, 11:44:31 am
He's been excellent on loan this season, would love to keep him at Aberdeen another year but may be out of budget if on a permanent.

Rangers and Celtic are sniffing around apparently.
Good to see Clarkson have a nice year on loan at Aberdeen. He's chipped in with a few goals and assists and generally sounded quite influential in their best of the rest finish in the Scottish Prem. Only seems to score beauties too, which is always great  :D

Interesting to see what next for him. Loaned again to a higher level, or does he stay on and continue what he's started at Aberdeen. Would certainly be interesting if the top two are in fact after him. Wonder how much either of them would be willing to stump up for him on a permanent move, which would probably be in his best interests at this stage if we can't get a better loan for him. A sell on clause would probably net us something if he does move on a permanent and impress.
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
Young Liverpool attacker Elijah Gift set to join Athletic Bilbao this summer.
Understand the fee is set to be around £1 million. #LFC
Not seen much of Gift didn't know he was Basque.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on May 27, 2023, 11:33:13 am
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
Young Liverpool attacker Elijah Gift set to join Athletic Bilbao this summer.
Understand the fee is set to be around £1 million. #LFC
Hopefully there's add-ons, that'll make him the Gift that keeps on gi.....you get the picture.
Josh Davidson called up foe engu18s
Someone in the transfer thread posted a Youtube of Bradley's highlights, and I was super impressed. For any of you who have watched him more closely this season and feel like typing it out, I'd be interested to hear thoughts on him - his strengths and weaknesses, how close he is to being able to step up to the first team, how he compares to Luke Chambers (who I think Klopp has mentioned a few times as being impressive) - anything, really.
Quote from: red mongoose on June  9, 2023, 02:04:55 pm
Someone in the transfer thread posted a Youtube of Bradley's highlights, and I was super impressed. For any of you who have watched him more closely this season and feel like typing it out, I'd be interested to hear thoughts on him - his strengths and weaknesses, how close he is to being able to step up to the first team, how he compares to Luke Chambers (who I think Klopp has mentioned a few times as being impressive) - anything, really.

Can't really talk about the intricacies of his game but I think if you judge the years he and Ramsay have just had that it might make more sense if Bradley sticks around while Ramsay goes out on loan. Might not go that way but Ramsay will probably be in need of more football than we can give him at this stage. Suppose a lot depends on pre-season though. League 1 is obviously not the Prem but he's already played a few cup games for us and plays for Northern Ireland so it's clear that Bradley is quite highly rated.
Quote from: red mongoose on June  9, 2023, 02:04:55 pm
Someone in the transfer thread posted a Youtube of Bradley's highlights, and I was super impressed. For any of you who have watched him more closely this season and feel like typing it out, I'd be interested to hear thoughts on him - his strengths and weaknesses, how close he is to being able to step up to the first team, how he compares to Luke Chambers (who I think Klopp has mentioned a few times as being impressive) - anything, really.

He definitely looks a lot stronger now.  Hes not him, but reminded me of stevie
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1669351555173081088

Quote
Leighton Clarkson has completed a permanent transfer to Aberdeen.

Everyone at #LFC wishes Leighton the best of luck for the future.
Good move for Clarkson. Regular football at one of the stronger sides in a league/club he now knows, plus maybe even some European experience next season. Maybe even a sell-on clause in there for a little extra money if he impresses down the line.
