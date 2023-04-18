« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2644 2645 2646 2647 2648 [2649]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 11588584 times)

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105920 on: April 18, 2023, 07:45:53 pm »
2-1 Derby!!!!
Logged

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105921 on: April 18, 2023, 09:01:41 pm »
Full time 5-2 to Derby. Correct result.
Logged

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105922 on: April 29, 2023, 12:54:24 pm »
Under 18s v Newcastle on LFCTV. Kick off 1.00pm
Logged

Offline Two-Headed Sex Beast

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105923 on: April 29, 2023, 08:35:48 pm »
Rumour on twitter that were signing Nwaneri from Arsenal. I know someone posted in here months back that we wanted him but since then city and some others have reportedly wanted him as well so youd assume he would have gone there. Hope its true, would be a massive coup.
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105924 on: April 29, 2023, 08:45:28 pm »
Won 3-1

Goals: McConnell 1′, Koumas 6′, Gift 53′; Pitt OG 77′

In their league closer, the young Reds were clearly eager to impress, and it took less than 50 seconds for Liverpool to grab their first goal.

It came before Newcastle had a meaningful touch of the ball, with a sweeping team move finding Scanlons bursting run, the left-back lofting in a cross which James McConnell headed home.

Liverpool grew quieter as the half wore on, despite still threatening with the pace of Koumas and Keyrol Figueroa and the strength of Jayden Danns.

The visitors had a golden opportunity on the cusp of half-time after two mistakes from Luca Furnell-Gill, but his centre-back partner Lucas Pitt made a vital block to retain Liverpools two-goal lead.

It took Gift just seven minutes to net his goal, with McConnells fine pass into the channel seeing the Spanish winger drift onto it and, after a run down the byline, he finished with his left.

Scanlon was a standout, both in keeping attacks at bay and offering a constant outlet with his forward bursts, the 18-year-old growing into his body like a left-sided Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A 3-1 win leaves Liverpool in sixth, though they could finish as low as eighth if other results go against them over the next week.

Next up for the young Reds are friendlies against Leicester and Tottenham, before a post-season tournament in Zurich.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Offline Maldini

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,314
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105925 on: May 6, 2023, 07:27:47 pm »
Who's this Poytress guy playing for the 23s?
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,086
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105926 on: May 6, 2023, 07:30:07 pm »


Scanlon is progressing nicely, could save us a few quid as an attacking left back option
Logged

Online HopefulRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105927 on: May 6, 2023, 10:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Maldini on May  6, 2023, 07:27:47 pm
Who's this Poytress guy playing for the 23s?

Jacob Poytress is a u18 (or U16?) goalie.  Surprised he was mentioned as a sub as he wasnt listed as one for the match on the premier league website.  More to the point Liam Hughes was the goalie on the bench.  But he may have got listed as the 5th sub if he was warming up with the team as the PL site said they only had 4 subs.

Since LFC have gone public about having a sort of goalkeeping school - maybe to explain why they overstuff the academy with goalies who never play - they have bought a few more for the academy who havent actually been listed in the website.  I think they are there to sort of make up the numbers for small sided training games. 
Logged

Online HopefulRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105928 on: May 6, 2023, 10:27:09 pm »
. Reece Truman  as another who doesnt have a photo on LFC site.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,189
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105929 on: May 9, 2023, 02:26:15 am »
Trent and The After Academy round table.

Talking about what happens when players are released. Well worth a listen.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HV3sUl10ZRY
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105930 on: May 10, 2023, 09:37:21 am »
dont know where else i should post this

but pretty interesting methodology

no idea if our owners/scouts are actually on board

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11096/12871411/az-alkmaar-use-brainsfirst-test-to-identify-best-young-talent-and-it-has-helped-them-win-uefa-youth-league
Logged

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105931 on: May 11, 2023, 11:53:12 am »
Jarrell Quansah named in Eng U20 World Cup squad. Harvey Davies and James Balagizi have been in the u20 squad before and still appear eligible so might feel unfortunate, but Balagizi has been injured for some time
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,019
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105932 on: May 11, 2023, 11:55:53 am »
Balagizi seems to have fallen into that injury black hole that sucks in quite a few of our prospects.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105933 on: May 12, 2023, 11:29:08 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on May 11, 2023, 11:53:12 am
Jarrell Quansah named in Eng U20 World Cup squad. Harvey Davies and James Balagizi have been in the u20 squad before and still appear eligible so might feel unfortunate, but Balagizi has been injured for some time

Also just signed a new contract.

Quote
Official: 20-year-old defender signs new contract at Liverpool

Young Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah signs a new deal with the club
Jarell Quansah, who has been at Liverpool since the age of five, signs a new contract with the club to extend his stay.

Quansah is an Academy product who has progressed through age groups since his very early days. He was the captain of the U18 side that reached the FA Cup Final in 2021.

https://thekoptimes.com/2023/05/13/liverpool-defender-jarell-quansah-signs-a-new-deal-with-the-club-latest-news/
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,670
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105934 on: May 13, 2023, 05:13:35 pm »
Isaac Mabaya has signed a new contract.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1657339918333497344
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,670
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105935 on: May 15, 2023, 07:47:39 pm »
https://twitter.com/TheSecretScout_/status/1658170473778143259

Quote
#Liverpool are set to compete a deal of up to 800k for 14-year-old Harvey Owen from #Wolves

Fee rises as hes been offered a pre scholarship at #LFC.

With clubs unable to sign players from Europe at 16 due to Brexit.

The top clubs will aim to pick the best around the country this summer.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,937
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105936 on: May 15, 2023, 07:50:19 pm »
800k on a 14 year old :o

Football has disappeared up its own arse.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,670
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105937 on: May 15, 2023, 07:51:35 pm »
Aye, He's a Centre Back so lad better be the next Beckenbauer like.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105938 on: May 15, 2023, 07:57:47 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on May 15, 2023, 07:50:19 pm
800k on a 14 year old :o

Football has disappeared up its own arse.
Don't think that's that much now really for these kind of players which I get is supporting your point. Been million+ under 16s for years, think we spent more than that that on Ojo at 14 over a decade ago now.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105939 on: May 15, 2023, 08:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on May 15, 2023, 07:57:47 pm
Don't think that's that much now really for these kind of players which I get is supporting your point. Been million+ under 16s for years, think we spent more than that that on Ojo at 14 over a decade ago now.

Yeah its been like that for over a decade, Sterling cost 500k rising to 5m as a 15 year old himself.
Logged

Online HopefulRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105940 on: Today at 07:44:36 pm »
The Barnsley v Bolton play off tonight has a few ex LFC academy players.  There is Herbie Kane and Adam Phillips for Barnsley.  And George Johnston and Jordan Williams (the latter on the bench tonight) for Bolton.  Not including Connor Bradley, which means I am supporting Bolton tonight!
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105941 on: Today at 08:27:29 pm »
Quote from: HopefulRed on Today at 07:44:36 pm
The Barnsley v Bolton play off tonight has a few ex LFC academy players.  There is Herbie Kane and Adam Phillips for Barnsley.  And George Johnston and Jordan Williams (the latter on the bench tonight) for Bolton.  Not including Connor Bradley, which means I am supporting Bolton tonight!

Not our Jordan Williams mate, this one's a Huddersfield lad and English 👍

Still lots of connections in the game though but we're supporting Barnsley tonight 😁 up the Reds 👍
Logged

Online HopefulRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105942 on: Today at 08:31:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:27:29 pm
Not our Jordan Williams mate, this one's a Huddersfield lad and English 👍

Still lots of connections in the game though but we're supporting Barnsley tonight 😁 up the Reds 👍

The Huddersfield Jordan Williams is the one who has started for Barnsley.  The one on the bench for Bolton is our Michael Jordan Williams.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2644 2645 2646 2647 2648 [2649]   Go Up
« previous next »
 