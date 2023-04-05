« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 5, 2023, 05:35:07 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on April  5, 2023, 04:11:01 pm
So the youth players seem to have the same injury curse as the 1st team then.

It feels worse cos they limp off in a game and ya don't see or hear anything for months! At least with first team you get regular updates.And Good to read Mabaya and Balagizi are closer.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 7, 2023, 10:52:28 am

Stewart seems to just be a natural goalscorer, would love to see him get a chance in pre season, he was always one who looked very athletic which gave him a chance of making it but had awful injuries
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 7, 2023, 03:46:20 pm
Bradley has scored for Bolton today.   Having a very good loan
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 7, 2023, 03:58:21 pm
Quote from: HopefulRed on April  7, 2023, 03:46:20 pm
Bradley has scored for Bolton today.   Having a very good loan

The only potential issue with him is he's shining as a wingback, they don't play with a flat 4.  We obviously get our fullbacks high but I'm not sure he's been tested enough defensively yet.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 7, 2023, 06:39:34 pm
Quote from: tubby on April  7, 2023, 03:58:21 pm
The only potential issue with him is he's shining as a wingback, they don't play with a flat 4.  We obviously get our fullbacks high but I'm not sure he's been tested enough defensively yet.

True, but on the plus side he has he performed consistently, and he hasnt, like so many of our academy boys who go out on loan, broken down with a long injury.  Maybe he had been well managed for playing time, but it seems like hes played quite a lot and given that he will have done a lot of running up and down, I think that he is definitely worth persevering with.  Ramsey arrived with a lot more first team experience than Bradley, while still young, but has now really lost a year through development injuries.  No point in sending Ramsey out on loan next season but Bradley deserves a Championship loan next.  That loan might be as a full back.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 8, 2023, 11:19:14 am
Quote from: Coolie High on April  4, 2023, 02:17:59 pm
Yep he deserves a break, he would have been even further along Id not for injuries, one of the best goal-scorers weve had in the youth teams for years, would like to see if he can get a good league 1 or Championship loan next season.

How has been performing since coming back? Would be nice if for once an attacker actually came through into the first team at some point
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 11, 2023, 10:55:42 am
Under 18s on LFCTV. Kick off in five minutes. Put the kettle on!!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 11, 2023, 10:56:18 am
.v Saudi Arabia
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 11, 2023, 11:17:25 am
Quote from: Theoldkopite on April 11, 2023, 10:55:42 am
Under 18s on LFCTV. Kick off in five minutes. Put the kettle on!!

Thanks for the heads up.

I wish they'd level the camera up - that 'slope' is messing with my OCD.  :-\
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 11, 2023, 11:42:50 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on April 11, 2023, 11:17:25 am
Thanks for the heads up.

I wish they'd level the camera up - that 'slope' is messing with my OCD.  :-\

Hadnt noticed that until you mentioned it ;D. 1-0 to the Reds. Danns the scorer.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 11, 2023, 11:50:04 am
Quote from: Theoldkopite on April 11, 2023, 11:42:50 am
Hadnt noticed that until you mentioned it ;D. 1-0 to the Reds. Danns the scorer.

Great set piece. :)
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 11, 2023, 11:53:54 am
Bit of a weird set up in possession. Gyimah basically has the left all to himself and Onanuga and Figueroa basically playing right next to eachother on the right.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 11, 2023, 12:38:57 pm
2-0

Lovely!

:)
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 11, 2023, 12:40:38 pm
3-0

 ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 11, 2023, 12:40:43 pm
Make that three!!!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 11, 2023, 12:42:30 pm
Too slow. Put that down to my age ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 11, 2023, 12:43:51 pm
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 11, 2023, 12:49:49 pm
4-0

F*ck off Geordies!

 ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 11, 2023, 12:53:53 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on April 11, 2023, 12:49:49 pm
4-0

F*ck off Geordies!

 ;D

Ah, now it makes sense.  After reading a few posts earlier I legit thought the kids were playing against the actual Saudi Arabia for some weird reason.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 11, 2023, 01:24:57 pm
Quote from: tubby on April 11, 2023, 12:53:53 pm
Ah, now it makes sense.  After reading a few posts earlier I legit thought the kids were playing against the actual Saudi Arabia for some weird reason.
;D ;D ;D


Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 14, 2023, 06:35:10 pm
Under 18s on LFCTV tonight (? Ko 7.00pm) v Dirty Leeds.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 14, 2023, 08:07:19 pm
We've done well either side of an iffy 10 minutes or so. Looking forward to seeing more of Figueroa next season, has looked good in this and the game midweek. Shame about Young going off so early though
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 14, 2023, 08:25:04 pm
Lovely assist for by Clarkson for Aberdeen this evening per the bbc written commentary
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 11:59:23 am
Under 21s playing Everton at Southport. 12.00 KO on LFCTV now.
