The only potential issue with him is he's shining as a wingback, they don't play with a flat 4. We obviously get our fullbacks high but I'm not sure he's been tested enough defensively yet.



True, but on the plus side he has he performed consistently, and he hasnt, like so many of our academy boys who go out on loan, broken down with a long injury. Maybe he had been well managed for playing time, but it seems like hes played quite a lot and given that he will have done a lot of running up and down, I think that he is definitely worth persevering with. Ramsey arrived with a lot more first team experience than Bradley, while still young, but has now really lost a year through development injuries. No point in sending Ramsey out on loan next season but Bradley deserves a Championship loan next. That loan might be as a full back.