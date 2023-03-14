« previous next »
Reply #105840 on: March 14, 2023, 01:32:28 pm
Its also being shown on BT Sport 1
Reply #105841 on: March 14, 2023, 02:27:16 pm
1-0 Sporting.
Reply #105842 on: March 14, 2023, 02:29:13 pm
Unbelievable refereeing thought it was only the Premiership.
Reply #105843 on: March 14, 2023, 02:55:57 pm
FT

Sporting 1-0

Controversial goal.
Reply #105844 on: March 14, 2023, 04:34:46 pm
Is Ben ok
Reply #105845 on: March 14, 2023, 04:54:11 pm
Quote from: rocco on March 14, 2023, 04:34:46 pm
Is Ben ok
The club: Ben reported feeling dizzy on the pitch but passed all pitchside assessments and was able to walk off.

Was on the pitch at the end with the team and is now on the coach back to the airport.

Ben is feeling well now but we are following standard FA concussion protocol.
Reply #105846 on: March 17, 2023, 01:01:37 am
Any of the CM's worth a try into the first team? (Bacjectic gone for season...we are running low on numbers...)
Reply #105847 on: March 17, 2023, 05:45:06 pm
Quote from: smurfinaus on March 17, 2023, 01:01:37 am
Any of the CM's worth a try into the first team? (Bacjectic gone for season...we are running low on numbers...)

Not really,Balagizi would of been my pick but injured,dunno if he'll play again this season.Frauendorf but doesn't seen to play midfield,although i always thought he should,Corness  and Stephenson could get a bench spot as the season winds down,why not.
Reply #105848 on: March 17, 2023, 06:05:26 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 17, 2023, 05:45:06 pm

Not really,Balagizi would of been my pick but injured,dunno if he'll play again this season.Frauendorf but doesn't seen to play midfield,although i always thought he should,Corness  and Stephenson could get a bench spot as the season winds down,why not.

Bobby Clark got PL minutes early in the season and started the Derby County game in midfield.

Reply #105849 on: March 18, 2023, 11:18:05 am
No one watching the U18s v Sunderland right now?  Were being given a right run around.  Lucky to be only 2-1 down.  But 2 under age CBS for us so good learning
Reply #105850 on: March 18, 2023, 11:26:11 am
3-1 and could easily be 5 or 6, the injury crisis spreads right through the entire club at every level, definitely something fundamentally wrong.
Reply #105851 on: March 18, 2023, 11:44:00 am
What I never understand about the live academy stuff is are the commentary team actually there watching in person? They never hear whistles, they never see flags, they never spot fouls. They've just spent 2 minutes banging on about how Liverpool could have brought it back to 3-2 when the whistle had gone and the keeper is then carrying the ball outside his box to take the free kick. Clueless.
Reply #105852 on: March 18, 2023, 12:46:07 pm
In slightly better news, Rhys Williams puts the u21s up against Blackburn
Reply #105853 on: March 18, 2023, 12:47:44 pm
Spoke too soon.  1-1
Reply #105854 on: March 18, 2023, 02:59:13 pm
U-21 finished as a win 3-2,Stewart scored again,4 straight games he's done that i think.I caught the last 15 of the u-18, good goal from Koumas to make it a 5-2 defeat.All gone wrogn for the u-18's this season.
Reply #105855 on: March 18, 2023, 03:03:45 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 18, 2023, 02:59:13 pm
U-21 finished as a win 3-2,Stewart scored again,4 straight games he's done that i think.I caught the last 15 of the u-18, good goal from Koumas to make it a 5-2 defeat.All gone wrogn for the u-18's this season.


Only won 5 all season,don't know enough about the group to know if that's because players were being promoted due to our injuries or something else
Reply #105856 on: March 19, 2023, 08:40:14 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 18, 2023, 03:03:45 pm

Only won 5 all season,don't know enough about the group to know if that's because players were being promoted due to our injuries or something else

Theres something not quite right at the academy for me.

This years 18s are a poor group, I knew they were going in to the season. Next years scholars arent much better either.

We do have a couple of good individuals who are too good for that level now but none have these have been produced by us, theyve all been bought in quite late and made elsewhere.

For all the resources we have, we have a huge turnover of players and were either not identifying the right talent in the early age groups or were unable to develop it when we do.
Reply #105857 on: March 19, 2023, 11:48:47 am
Quote from: KennyDaggers on March 19, 2023, 08:40:14 am
Theres something not quite right at the academy for me.

This years 18s are a poor group, I knew they were going in to the season. Next years scholars arent much better either.

We do have a couple of good individuals who are too good for that level now but none have these have been produced by us, theyve all been bought in quite late and made elsewhere.

For all the resources we have, we have a huge turnover of players and were either not identifying the right talent in the early age groups or were unable to develop it when we do.

Ultimately we haven't got the talent pool of somewhere like London, or the endless resources of a City or Chelsea. What tends to work for us is aggressively targeting the best talent in their mid teen years and while we get 1 or 2 a year we should make it 4 or 5. No doubt we could improve the coaching and recruitment in the younger years as well. Coaching wise i'd like to see Critchley back now he's out of work.

We do usually tend to have a lot of players of the same profile as well. The goal poacher who doesn't have the all round game, the slight number 10 who doesn't have the physique. The speed merchant. The technically sound CM who is too small/slight to realistically make it. Bajcetic was an exception in terms of a midfielder with a profile the first team needed but he was signed as a CB.

We seem to have been battered by injuries as well this season, which is perhaps not helped by the Academy medical staff having to fill in for the first team. The amount of times our best prospects are out for an endless amount of time with an injury is ridiculous as well. Stewart back now from a very long lay off, Gordon hasn't kicked a ball for over a year.
Reply #105858 on: Yesterday at 07:14:33 pm
Jones with a lovely goal for the England U21s and an assist apparently
Reply #105859 on: Yesterday at 07:17:25 pm
Shite him, sell him.
Reply #105860 on: Today at 03:13:40 am
Quote from: Fromola on March 19, 2023, 11:48:47 am
Ultimately we haven't got the talent pool of somewhere like London, or the endless resources of a City or Chelsea. What tends to work for us is aggressively targeting the best talent in their mid teen years and while we get 1 or 2 a year we should make it 4 or 5. No doubt we could improve the coaching and recruitment in the younger years as well. Coaching wise i'd like to see Critchley back now he's out of work.

We do usually tend to have a lot of players of the same profile as well. The goal poacher who doesn't have the all round game, the slight number 10 who doesn't have the physique. The speed merchant. The technically sound CM who is too small/slight to realistically make it. Bajcetic was an exception in terms of a midfielder with a profile the first team needed but he was signed as a CB.

We seem to have been battered by injuries as well this season, which is perhaps not helped by the Academy medical staff having to fill in for the first team. The amount of times our best prospects are out for an endless amount of time with an injury is ridiculous as well. Stewart back now from a very long lay off, Gordon hasn't kicked a ball for over a year.

Remembering the past seasons as well, we seem to get hit with the injury bug in the teams especially to promising forwards who might have had more of a chance . Is there a chance they will look for a slightly different profile for young players to bring in moving forward? People have also commented on how tiny some of our players had been (we seem to prefer technique over physique). I mean young guys can development.. but to a point right?. Is there a chance several might be looked at to convert much like Bacjectic has from CB to CM for example?.
