Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Youth and Under 23 Thread
Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread (Read 11539258 times)
King Kenny 7
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,041
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
«
Reply #105840 on:
Today
at 01:32:28 pm »
Its also being shown on BT Sport 1
4pool
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 50,678
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
«
Reply #105841 on:
Today
at 02:27:16 pm »
1-0 Sporting.
paisley1977
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,371
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
«
Reply #105842 on:
Today
at 02:29:13 pm »
Unbelievable refereeing thought it was only the Premiership.
4pool
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 50,678
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
«
Reply #105843 on:
Today
at 02:55:57 pm »
FT
Sporting 1-0
Controversial goal.
