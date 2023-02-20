« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2639 2640 2641 2642 2643 [2644]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 11523061 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105720 on: February 20, 2023, 04:56:46 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on February 20, 2023, 04:16:55 pm
I had heard that Djibril Cisses son was on Wales radar but Dragon soccer reveals not only has he been called up for Wales u15s but also he is on our books.  His name is Prince !
I thought he was older than that. Wasn't he born in 1999?
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105721 on: February 20, 2023, 07:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on February 20, 2023, 04:56:46 pm
I thought he was older than that. Wasn't he born in 1999?
 
Maybe the Welsh FA are getting passports at the same shop as Cameroon did? Although if his kid was born in 2009 not 1999 he'd be o.k.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,251
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105722 on: February 20, 2023, 07:19:41 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on February 20, 2023, 04:16:55 pm
I had heard that Djibril Cisses son was on Wales radar but Dragon soccer reveals not only has he been called up for Wales u15s but also he is on our books.  His name is Prince !
He'll end up joining Everton and they'll party like it's 1995

Also is he the hereditary heir to the lordship of Frodsham?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,611
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105723 on: February 20, 2023, 07:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on February 20, 2023, 07:19:41 pm

Also is he the hereditary heir to the lordship of Frodsham?

Cisse asking to have Lord Frodsham on on the back of his shirt and the club politely declining is, without doubt, my favourite (possibly not true) football anecdote. Never fails to bring a smile to my face when I'm reminded of it.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,251
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105724 on: February 20, 2023, 07:30:22 pm »
Quote from: richmiller1 on February 20, 2023, 07:26:24 pm
Cisse asking to have Lord Frodsham on on the back of his shirt and the club politely declining is, without doubt, my favourite (possibly not true) football anecdote. Never fails to bring a smile to my face when I'm reminded of it.
Yeah that was great (whether true or not). There was also a story around then that the new Lord Frodsham had refused to allow a local fox hunt to ride across his land, which also got a thumbs up from me
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,898
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105725 on: February 20, 2023, 07:34:54 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 20, 2023, 04:56:43 pm
Prince, ye say?

not to be confused with Princesscisse....
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105726 on: February 21, 2023, 08:41:59 am »
Who have the u19s drawn in the uefa youth cup and when do they play?
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,134
  • Seis Veces
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105727 on: February 21, 2023, 12:11:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 21, 2023, 08:41:59 am
Who have the u19s drawn in the uefa youth cup and when do they play?

Porto they got, one leg tie at home I think, should be a tough game as those top Portuguese clubs often have good teams at those ages
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline just Riggins?

  • seeks man with gsoh 28-36. Likes a man in uniform.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,617
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105728 on: February 21, 2023, 05:59:53 pm »
Just booked to see the U21s vs Chelsea in a couple of weeks - £5. Not bad if you're London based.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105729 on: February 21, 2023, 06:01:24 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on February 21, 2023, 12:11:17 pm
Porto they got, one leg tie at home I think, should be a tough game as those top Portuguese clubs often have good teams at those ages

Thanks for that mate.  Do you know when?
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,912
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105730 on: February 21, 2023, 06:05:11 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 21, 2023, 06:01:24 pm
Thanks for that mate.  Do you know when?

Looking on the website it says TBC

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/u18s/2022
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105731 on: February 21, 2023, 06:05:52 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on February 21, 2023, 06:05:11 pm
Looking on the website it says TBC

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/u18s/2022

That would be why I couldn't find any info then 😬
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105732 on: February 22, 2023, 08:34:25 pm »
Wed 1st March at 5.30pm I've seen.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,134
  • Seis Veces
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105733 on: Yesterday at 12:07:36 pm »
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-90-goal-wonderkid-mentored-26310687

Keyrol Figueroa doing well at youth international level. Knew he'd came over from Dallas but didn't know he played for the US side, thought he would be with Honduras.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,912
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105734 on: Today at 09:48:44 am »
Live: Manchester City v Liverpool U18 LFCTV 11:25
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,795
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105735 on: Today at 11:37:10 am »
1-0 City in the second minute. This will be a messy scoreline.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2639 2640 2641 2642 2643 [2644]   Go Up
« previous next »
 