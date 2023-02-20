Cisse asking to have Lord Frodsham on on the back of his shirt and the club politely declining is, without doubt, my favourite (possibly not true) football anecdote. Never fails to bring a smile to my face when I'm reminded of it.



Yeah that was great (whether true or not). There was also a story around then that the new Lord Frodsham had refused to allow a local fox hunt to ride across his land, which also got a thumbs up from me