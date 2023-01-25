« previous next »
U18s FA Cup date confirmed 3rd Feb £3 a ticket.

Do many follow the U18s away to places as far a field as Ipswich. Just wondering if Ill be more or less on my own?
Know there'd been some talk about our youth cup performances, but just seen Chelsea got knocked out away to Cambridge.

Also u21s are on LFCTV tonight. So they can show them if it's at the same time as theFa Cup, but still not premier league games it seems
Here's the line up.


Now to find a stream.
Should be ahead 0-0. Blair looking good on the right and midfield alert Luca Stephenson playing well.
Blair looks a massive threat, just his touch being a tad rusty on a couple of counters, understandably.
Bit scrappy to get it over the line but the build up until Clark's shot was really good
Wallop!

Cannonier with his first touch firm close range
Needed that win,good effort if a little shot shy.2 more injuries.Defence looked pretty solid, Olufunwa along side Koumetio were good.First game i've managed a stream for in ages, feel better about the team now.Coms were a little annoying.
Losing at half time to Herta Berlin,2-1,Ramsay scored,Cannonier gone off injured!
https://twitter.com/AndyK_LivNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
2-3 nowjust had one cleared off the line 

Come on the reds!
Anyone watched Tyler Morton much at Blackburn?
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:34:48 pm
Anyone watched Tyler Morton much at Blackburn?

Not much, only one game against Norwich, and he looked pretty good ...
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:34:48 pm
Anyone watched Tyler Morton much at Blackburn?

Managed to tune into a few games, he's a very good player. What he lacks in size he makes up for in willingness to battle and he isn't scared of making tackles and getting involved. Very smart on the ball and his composure is a standout quality, not in the arrogant young player way but in the good vision and awareness way. From my understanding of the game he's very press resistant and plays intellegent passes once he steps out of trouble rather than just shifting the ball on to the closest teammate

I think he has a future here. His passing range is superb and he's got a knack of disguising passes that aid transitions brilliantly, been a few times I expect a certain type of simple pass to keep play ticking over and he'll instead drive a low pass forward taking a few opposition players out of the game.

Be interested to see how he copes with pace in the premier league, he seems decent over the first few yards which can make the world of difference coupled with speed of thought. Unlikely to see it anytime soon but i'd love to see him and Bacjectic gain some extra strength in summer and line up at the base of midfield together in a cup game or two, you could see them controlling a game and having opposition CMs chasing shadows with their playstyle, very Pirlo-esque with the nonchalance and making things look like they're playing at their own pace

I really like the lad and I hope he makes it here. He's got something and I think he's a standout talent. That being said I dont watch them a lot and theyve been random games here and there, interested to see the plan next season, still young and a lot to learn obviously but wonderful potential which I think he showed in his minutes for us before going out on loan
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:34:48 pm
Anyone watched Tyler Morton much at Blackburn?

They are doing well and still in the Cup. Won't want to come back.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 06:44:43 pm
Managed to tune into a few games, he's a very good player. What he lacks in size he makes up for in willingness to battle and he isn't scared of making tackles and getting involved. Very smart on the ball and his composure is a standout quality, not in the arrogant young player way but in the good vision and awareness way. From my understanding of the game he's very press resistant and plays intellegent passes once he steps out of trouble rather than just shifting the ball on to the closest teammate

I think he has a future here. His passing range is superb and he's got a knack of disguising passes that aid transitions brilliantly, been a few times I expect a certain type of simple pass to keep play ticking over and he'll instead drive a low pass forward taking a few opposition players out of the game.

Be interested to see how he copes with pace in the premier league, he seems decent over the first few yards which can make the world of difference coupled with speed of thought. Unlikely to see it anytime soon but i'd love to see him and Bacjectic gain some extra strength in summer and line up at the base of midfield together in a cup game or two, you could see them controlling a game and having opposition CMs chasing shadows with their playstyle, very Pirlo-esque with the nonchalance and making things look like they're playing at their own pace

I really like the lad and I hope he makes it here. He's got something and I think he's a standout talent. That being said I dont watch them a lot and theyve been random games here and there, interested to see the plan next season, still young and a lot to learn obviously but wonderful potential which I think he showed in his minutes for us before going out on loan

Yeah good post, I rate him as well, remind me of Kroos, a bit of Kroos a bit of Didi Hamsun, not the most gifted athletically but a great technician, great passer of the ball, lovely touch and shot, and surprisingly more tenacious than I initially gave him credit for. Surround him with runners and he could be an asset long term.
Anyone got the line up for tonight please?
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:58:06 pm
Anyone got the line up for tonight please?

Whose playing tonight duvva u18's or 23's?
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:58:39 pm
Whose playing tonight duvva u18's or 23's?
U 18s at Ipswich. Got tickets as were local
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:02:39 pm
U 18s at Ipswich. Got tickets as were local

Wonderful! I hope you are the lucky mascot for the lads, no team news at the moment. One of the Echo reporters usually follows the u 18's, I will see if he is online tonight.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:04:40 pm
Wonderful! I hope you are the lucky mascot for the lads, no team news at the moment. One of the Echo reporters usually follows the u 18's, I will see if he is online tonight.
Thanks Jill. Not sure Ill have heard of many if any. Only Jay Spearing
Here's the team duvva.

Hewitson, Davidson, Scanlon, Miles, Hayes-Green, Laffey, Kone-Doherty, Pilling, Onanuga, Clark, Gyimah. Subs: Trueman, Pennington, Gift, Pinnington, Danns, Morrison, Pitt.
Not seeing any streams listed yet.
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:31:05 pm


Not seeing any streams listed yet.

It's on lfctv so there should be some somewhere.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:02:39 pm
U 18s at Ipswich. Got tickets as were local
Love an away for the youth teams

I have to be honest, in my head you are actually Kosovo Albanian so finding out you are from  Ipswich has rocked me to the core.
Thanks for the line up. Is that Bobby Clark? Just got our seats, quite a few reds here actually
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:42:34 pm
Love an away for the youth teams

I have to be honest, in my head you are actually Kosovo Albanian so finding out you are from  Ipswich has rocked me to the core.
Haha 😂😂
Anyone else trying to watch the Youth Cup game on LFCTV GO but instead getting a repeat of the 1sts v Bournemouth? So odd.
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 07:05:15 pm
Anyone else trying to watch the Youth Cup game on LFCTV GO but instead getting a repeat of the 1sts v Bournemouth? So odd.

Mine's fine but we're watching on the TV rather than the GO version.
Oh dear 1-0, our goalie has made some good saves already
0-1, that left side of defence is being badly exposed. Could/should be at least 0-2.
Tbf its been coming. Poor goal to concede given the young lads had numerous chances to clear.
