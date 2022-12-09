Every big club throws big money at young players, we made Sterling the highest paid 16 year old in the country 12-13 years ago, at youth level is probably the one place were able to compete with big fees



Chelsea were literally banned from signing players because of their activity at Academy level. They had the situations with Kakuta and Mikel. They were launching dirty money all over the place, breaking rules, and when they got found to be breaking rules they used more dirty money to get themselves out of it.'Every big club throws money at young players' doesn't cut it. Just because we spent big on Sterling, and a few others, doesn't mean that it has been, or is, a level playing field. If anything thats an annoying example of what we could have done if we'd had the same advantages as a club having a dirty Russian war mongering gangster backing them. Sterling came from London to join us.