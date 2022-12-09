« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 9, 2022, 10:58:38 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on December  8, 2022, 09:58:51 pm
Well yes lots of competition, unless you're funded by a Russian gangster and willing to throw obscene amounts of money at players from a very young age. Negates the competition slightly.

Isn't this just what we're doing as well, we just seem to do it a bit further along in a young players' progression.

Every big club throws big money at young players, we made Sterling the highest paid 16 year old in the country 12-13 years ago, at youth level is probably the one place were able to compete with big fees
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 9, 2022, 11:22:57 am
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on December  8, 2022, 08:42:36 pm
A lot of competition in London though. 3 Premier League clubs just in West London. We have to compete with Everton as well for the best Merseyside players (they did get the likes of Rooney/Barkley/Gordon/Rodwell at least) or the Manchester clubs through the north west. London is more cosmopolitan as well which helps. A hell of a lot of talent comes through London which can be the difference between England being also rans and contenders (Saka, Kane, Sterling, Rice etc).

Chelsea for a long time have been very aggressive in signing the best players from other Academies as well from a young age. Even Mason Mount is from Portsmouth and signed him very young from there.

We actually had Gordon as a youth player.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 9, 2022, 11:25:03 am
Quote from: Coolie High on December  9, 2022, 10:58:38 am
Every big club throws big money at young players, we made Sterling the highest paid 16 year old in the country 12-13 years ago, at youth level is probably the one place were able to compete with big fees

Chelsea were literally banned from signing players because of their activity at Academy level. They had the situations with Kakuta and Mikel. They were launching dirty money all over the place, breaking rules, and when they got found to be breaking rules they used more dirty money to get themselves out of it.

'Every big club throws money at young players' doesn't cut it. Just because we spent big on Sterling, and a few others, doesn't mean that it has been, or is, a level playing field. If anything thats an annoying example of what we could have done if we'd had the same advantages as a club having a dirty Russian war mongering gangster backing them. Sterling came from London to join us.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 9, 2022, 12:11:09 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on December  9, 2022, 10:58:38 am
Every big club throws big money at young players, we made Sterling the highest paid 16 year old in the country 12-13 years ago, at youth level is probably the one place were able to compete with big fees

One player 12-13 years ago compared to a whole system devoted to it  ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 10, 2022, 12:40:49 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December  9, 2022, 11:25:03 am
Chelsea were literally banned from signing players because of their activity at Academy level. They had the situations with Kakuta and Mikel. They were launching dirty money all over the place, breaking rules, and when they got found to be breaking rules they used more dirty money to get themselves out of it.

'Every big club throws money at young players' doesn't cut it. Just because we spent big on Sterling, and a few others, doesn't mean that it has been, or is, a level playing field. If anything thats an annoying example of what we could have done if we'd had the same advantages as a club having a dirty Russian war mongering gangster backing them. Sterling came from London to join us.

Cant argue with that but its coaching and location also, what money did they throw at Musiala for him to turn into one of the best youngsters to come of England, he joined the club at 8, so did the likes of Rice Mount James Abraham Hudson Odoi, they werent signed from other clubs for big big fees and wages like Doak or Sterling.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 10, 2022, 12:43:16 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on December  9, 2022, 12:11:09 pm
One player 12-13 years ago compared to a whole system devoted to it  ;D

Most of their top players you know know of joined the club at 6-12, James joined them at 6, Musiala at 8 its not as easy as just throwing big fees at players, a lot of these players are being educated at Chelsea academy from ground up, its only some that come for big fees after the ages of 13-14 and a long way into their development, but thats a select few, most of their successes we know have been at the club prior to these ages.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 10, 2022, 01:09:41 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on December 10, 2022, 12:43:16 pm
Most of their top players you know know of joined the club at 6-12, James joined them at 6, Musiala at 8 its not as easy as just throwing big fees at players, a lot of these players are being educated at Chelsea academy from ground up, its only some that come for big fees after the ages of 13-14 and a long way into their development, but thats a select few, most of their successes we know have been at the club prior to these ages.

And they have a much bigger population to choose from. And parents know there is no expense spared there. And parents know if their kid is even somewhat decent they will get paid handsomely in their teens. And this leads to parents being more likely to choose Chelsea over say West Ham/Fulham.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 10, 2022, 01:29:14 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on December 10, 2022, 12:40:49 pm
Cant argue with that but its coaching and location also, what money did they throw at Musiala for him to turn into one of the best youngsters to come of England, he joined the club at 8, so did the likes of Rice Mount James Abraham Hudson Odoi, they werent signed from other clubs for big big fees and wages like Doak or Sterling.

I mean againchucking fuck tonnes of money at loads of 11 year olds when other clubs cant is barely different to doing it to 18 year olds or 23 year olds. Sterling was practically a first team signing, it wasnt paying relative megabucks to 11/12 year olds to join their Academy over other clubs. Its not a coincidence that they all joined the Chelsea Academy in 2004 or 2005
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 11, 2022, 05:28:39 pm
I just noticed our next u-18 game is against Bournemouth in the Youth cup on Thursday dec 22nd no other days they could of picked then?!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 11, 2022, 08:17:29 pm
 
Quote from: Coolie High on December  7, 2022, 09:23:43 pm
Arsenal have Charlie Patino, Ethan Nwaneri Myles Lewis Skelly, Amario Duberry and Brooke Norton Cuffey. Chelsea have Mendel Idowu, Michael Golding, Kiano Dyer Leo Castledine, Lewis Hall, only know Kobe Mainoo for United, but Arsenal and Chelsea players Ive seen them some of them at close range.

Clark, Doak, Trent Kone Doherty would be our comparisons but they all came here after 16, one of them having already played for the first team. Tyler Morton would probably the best of the ones weve produced ourselves recently, I like Young and Oakley too, but not on the level of the 3 others who came from other clubs.

Who would you say for us?
Watch out for Shea Lacey at United. Looks a player. A Liverpool lad from a family of Liverpool supporters and his brother played for Liverpool with flanagan and coady. But this kid plays for united.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 11, 2022, 08:21:09 pm
Quote from: dakid on December 11, 2022, 08:17:29 pm
Watch out for Shea Lacey at United. Looks a player. A Liverpool lad from a family of Liverpool supporters and his brother played for Liverpool with flanagan and coady. But this kid plays for united.

I'd find it very difficult as a scouse red to ever play for that lot. Honestly not sure I could, knowing full well how vile their fan base is towards us. There would be obvious financial benefits if I made it into the first team, but no, no I don't think I could.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 11, 2022, 09:13:09 pm
Quote from: dakid on December 11, 2022, 08:17:29 pm
Watch out for Shea Lacey at United. Looks a player. A Liverpool lad from a family of Liverpool supporters and his brother played for Liverpool with flanagan and coady. But this kid plays for united.

I watched a podcast with his brother was on. He got a bad injury when he was about 15 and was out for a year which stalled his progress relative to Coady and Flanagan.

His Dad gave him a lot of bad advice.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 11, 2022, 10:04:03 pm
Quote from: dakid on December 11, 2022, 08:17:29 pm
Watch out for Shea Lacey at United. Looks a player. A Liverpool lad from a family of Liverpool supporters and his brother played for Liverpool with flanagan and coady. But this kid plays for united.

Ethan Ennis left us for the mancs. Was looking like hed be a player whenever he played for us. Seems like he had a tough start with them last season but ended up the season in great form then started this season pretty well too but torn his ACL not long ago.

So if this Lacey kid is Liverpool fan then surely wed be putting the feelers about before he signs his first pro contract with them.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 11, 2022, 10:28:15 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 11, 2022, 05:28:39 pm
I just noticed our next u-18 game is against Bournemouth in the Youth cup on Thursday dec 22nd no other days they could of picked then?!

The game is 2pm so doesn't clash with the City game.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 13, 2022, 02:44:27 pm
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on December 11, 2022, 09:13:09 pm
I watched a podcast with his brother was on. He got a bad injury when he was about 15 and was out for a year which stalled his progress relative to Coady and Flanagan.

His Dad gave him a lot of bad advice.
Reading between the lines his dad has a grievance with LFC and took his flesh and blood to Yernited in revenge  ;)

Off topic a bit but it seems strange that so many of the UK's most promising talents end up losing years of development time, and often their careers, to bad injuries in their early to mid teens.  Just the nature of the beast or something inherently wrong with the development pathways?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
December 13, 2022, 03:19:12 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on December 13, 2022, 02:44:27 pm
Reading between the lines his dad has a grievance with LFC and took his flesh and blood to Yernited in revenge  ;)



Going off what I read about him and his brother, his dad sounds a bit of a knob. Probably after money.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 09:08:50 am
Youth cup game Vs Bournemouth is on LFCTV today, kickoff at 2pm
