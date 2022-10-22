« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2634 2635 2636 2637 2638 [2639]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 11439415 times)

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105520 on: Yesterday at 10:58:38 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on December  8, 2022, 09:58:51 pm
Well yes lots of competition, unless you're funded by a Russian gangster and willing to throw obscene amounts of money at players from a very young age. Negates the competition slightly.

Isn't this just what we're doing as well, we just seem to do it a bit further along in a young players' progression.

Every big club throws big money at young players, we made Sterling the highest paid 16 year old in the country 12-13 years ago, at youth level is probably the one place were able to compete with big fees
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105521 on: Yesterday at 11:22:57 am »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on December  8, 2022, 08:42:36 pm
A lot of competition in London though. 3 Premier League clubs just in West London. We have to compete with Everton as well for the best Merseyside players (they did get the likes of Rooney/Barkley/Gordon/Rodwell at least) or the Manchester clubs through the north west. London is more cosmopolitan as well which helps. A hell of a lot of talent comes through London which can be the difference between England being also rans and contenders (Saka, Kane, Sterling, Rice etc).

Chelsea for a long time have been very aggressive in signing the best players from other Academies as well from a young age. Even Mason Mount is from Portsmouth and signed him very young from there.

We actually had Gordon as a youth player.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,407
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105522 on: Yesterday at 11:25:03 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:58:38 am
Every big club throws big money at young players, we made Sterling the highest paid 16 year old in the country 12-13 years ago, at youth level is probably the one place were able to compete with big fees

Chelsea were literally banned from signing players because of their activity at Academy level. They had the situations with Kakuta and Mikel. They were launching dirty money all over the place, breaking rules, and when they got found to be breaking rules they used more dirty money to get themselves out of it.

'Every big club throws money at young players' doesn't cut it. Just because we spent big on Sterling, and a few others, doesn't mean that it has been, or is, a level playing field. If anything thats an annoying example of what we could have done if we'd had the same advantages as a club having a dirty Russian war mongering gangster backing them. Sterling came from London to join us.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,017
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105523 on: Yesterday at 12:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:58:38 am
Every big club throws big money at young players, we made Sterling the highest paid 16 year old in the country 12-13 years ago, at youth level is probably the one place were able to compete with big fees

One player 12-13 years ago compared to a whole system devoted to it  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105524 on: Today at 12:40:49 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 11:25:03 am
Chelsea were literally banned from signing players because of their activity at Academy level. They had the situations with Kakuta and Mikel. They were launching dirty money all over the place, breaking rules, and when they got found to be breaking rules they used more dirty money to get themselves out of it.

'Every big club throws money at young players' doesn't cut it. Just because we spent big on Sterling, and a few others, doesn't mean that it has been, or is, a level playing field. If anything thats an annoying example of what we could have done if we'd had the same advantages as a club having a dirty Russian war mongering gangster backing them. Sterling came from London to join us.

Cant argue with that but its coaching and location also, what money did they throw at Musiala for him to turn into one of the best youngsters to come of England, he joined the club at 8, so did the likes of Rice Mount James Abraham Hudson Odoi, they werent signed from other clubs for big big fees and wages like Doak or Sterling.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105525 on: Today at 12:43:16 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 12:11:09 pm
One player 12-13 years ago compared to a whole system devoted to it  ;D

Most of their top players you know know of joined the club at 6-12, James joined them at 6, Musiala at 8 its not as easy as just throwing big fees at players, a lot of these players are being educated at Chelsea academy from ground up, its only some that come for big fees after the ages of 13-14 and a long way into their development, but thats a select few, most of their successes we know have been at the club prior to these ages.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2634 2635 2636 2637 2638 [2639]   Go Up
« previous next »
 