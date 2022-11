Proper fucks me off when commentators say shit like "they have to get used to it" and "it's to be expected".



Why?



Since when did 16, 17 and 18yr olds need to put up with being kicked, fouled, pulled and dragged all over the pitch just because they're winning.



All this, it's all part of learning the game, fuck off, it's against the laws of the game and should be punished by the officials so the bad losers learn to control themselves.



Well done lads and very well played 👏👏