Its really impressive how well Tyler Morton has took to senior football at a high level(Championship) where many of his peers are going to league 1/2 for their first loans, Mortons gone straight into first team football for a team chasing promotion to the PL not to dissimilar to Elliott spell at the same club.



From his recent performances he looks a step above technically, passing obviously, but his dribbling and the way hes had neat footwork to sidestep opponents aka Busquets has impressed me also and not what we quite got to see a lot last year for our first team but the way hes always played for the u23a and 18s.



More impressive is physically he is coping fine as well which was always the biggest question mark for me, he has all the technical ability in the world but could he meet the physical requirements of being a midfielder at this club long term, so far he looks to have a bit more physically than I have him credit for I think last game he won 6 tackles which is impressive at any level.



Ironically for all the talk about us needing midfield reinforcements from the ages of 22-26 which is true, I cant remember a time where weve had such an array of talent in the the CM position 22 and under starting from Jones and Elliott, I think below them Morton Balagizi Clarkson Bajcetic and possibly Clark are all midfielders who can have decent careers in top flight football.