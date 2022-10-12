« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 03:37:07 pm
What a player 😂
Paisley79

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 03:37:56 pm
tweaked a hamstring
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 03:41:01 pm
Quote from: Libertine on October 12, 2022, 03:26:14 pm
Should have pretty good rhythm at the back - Miles Davies & Quansah Jonas......

Chambers music down the left,Clark keeping the beat going.
RyanBabel19

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 03:42:31 pm
I dont know whether Rangers insistence on sticking to their playstyle is admirable or stupid
Samie

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 03:42:38 pm
Doak might leap ahead of Kaide Gordon at this rate.
tubby

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 03:43:39 pm
Quote from: newterp on October 12, 2022, 03:36:38 pm
Isn't he small?

Compared to Cannonier he's a giant.
Aldo1988

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 03:47:44 pm
Doak looks a class above everyone out there.  Some very promising looking players on display today, hope a few of them get a chance with the first team some stage of this season (cup or bench).
gerrardisgod

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 04:05:26 pm
Daft red card.
tubby

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 04:07:32 pm
Bad decision from our centre back, will be good to see the team 10 vs 11.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 04:25:20 pm
Quote from: tubby on October 12, 2022, 04:07:32 pm
Bad decision from our centre back, will be good to see the team 10 vs 11.

Not great so far,we're rattled.Attack em.
Pistolero

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 04:32:23 pm
Beyond pathetic defending for that 3rd....
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 04:32:37 pm
urgh fuck me that's awful.Gonna blow this completely if we don't sort it out.
Pistolero

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 04:38:24 pm
my word.....what a goal!  8)
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 04:38:32 pm
Holy shit that is an incredible goal by Doak!!
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 04:38:37 pm
Wow get Doak on that bench tonight!
DelTrotter

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 04:39:13 pm
Messi should enjoy the GOAT status as it won't be lasting that long.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 04:39:40 pm
What a goal,brilliant!
Paisley79

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 04:39:49 pm

ex-Celtic player with a 7 on his back. what's not to love  ;)
Pistolero

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 04:40:00 pm
We all dream of a team of Doaks...
eeekaj

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 04:40:50 pm
Errrrrrm.... get Doak in the first team immediately
Boston always unofficial

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 04:42:31 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on October 12, 2022, 04:39:49 pm
ex-Celtic player with a 7 on his back. what's not to love  ;)

The smile after his pulling the socks move was great.
Pistolero

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 04:44:55 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on October 12, 2022, 04:39:49 pm
ex-Celtic player with a 7 on his back. what's not to love  ;)


Reminded me of one of his goals too...marvelous
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 04:53:46 pm
Get in, lads.
MNAA

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 04:55:55 pm
Ben Doak  what a force of nature. Run, run, run and run some more 
Ray K

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 05:04:55 pm
Not going to overreact, but Ben Doak should definitely start tonight and be made club captain.
Crosby Nick

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 05:06:25 pm
Bet the ex Celtic boy loved that! Probably ropey defending in there but talk about delivering for the team when most needed. Looks a real talent.
Samie

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 05:15:16 pm
Doak should be training with the first team squad now.
67CherryRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 05:18:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 12, 2022, 05:15:16 pm
Doak should be training with the first team squad now.
Let him have a Lucozade Sport and a tangerine first
disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 05:18:35 pm
Doak takes the piss every time I see him play. Hard not to be excited about him. He would have got meaningful football for Celtic this season you'd imagine. Cannonier as well, top scorer and he didn't even manage the first half today.

Imagine some of these will be involved in the League Cup match next week, he gave Elliot and Gordon debuts at 16 in the same competition so I wouldn't be surprised to see a couple more get their first appearances. Get them alongside some more experienced players and it should be a good watch.
newterp

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 05:30:18 pm
Quote from: Ray K on October 12, 2022, 05:04:55 pm
Not going to overreact, but Ben Doak should definitely start tonight and be made club captain.

you are selling him short.


(pun possibly intended)
Samie

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 05:33:49 pm
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 05:36:16 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on October 12, 2022, 05:18:35 pm
Doak takes the piss every time I see him play. Hard not to be excited about him. He would have got meaningful football for Celtic this season you'd imagine. Cannonier as well, top scorer and he didn't even manage the first half today.

Imagine some of these will be involved in the League Cup match next week, he gave Elliot and Gordon debuts at 16 in the same competition so I wouldn't be surprised to see a couple more get their first appearances. Get them alongside some more experienced players and it should be a good watch.
The Celtic in laws were raging when he left, said hes top class. They werent wrong
sminp

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 12, 2022, 07:05:40 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on October 12, 2022, 05:18:03 pm
Let him have a Lucozade Sport and a tangerine first

Hes Scottish, itll be an Irn-Bru and a battered Mars bar.
Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 11:00:39 pm
Its really impressive how well Tyler Morton has took to senior football at a high level(Championship) where many of his peers are going to league 1/2 for their first loans, Mortons gone straight into first team football for a team chasing promotion to the PL not to dissimilar to Elliott spell at the same club.

From his recent performances he looks a step above technically, passing obviously, but his dribbling and the way hes had neat footwork to sidestep opponents aka Busquets has impressed me also and not what we quite got to see a lot last year for our first team but the way hes always played for the u23a and 18s.

More impressive is physically he is coping fine as well which was always the biggest question mark for me, he has all the technical ability in the world but could he meet the physical requirements of being a midfielder at this club long term, so far he looks to have a bit more physically than I have him credit for I think last game he won 6 tackles which is impressive at any level.

Ironically for all the talk about us needing midfield reinforcements from the ages of 22-26 which is true, I cant remember a time where weve had such an array of talent in the the CM position 22 and under starting from Jones and Elliott, I think below them Morton Balagizi Clarkson Bajcetic and possibly Clark are all midfielders who can have decent careers in top flight football.
El Lobo

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 02:39:56 pm
Doak is moving closer and closer to involvement I'd think with these attacking injuries.
gerrardisgod

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 02:43:09 pm
Wouldnt at all be surprised to see either himself or Clark on the bench tomorrow.
disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 02:58:38 pm
Could do with Kaide Gordon being fit too. Our attackers in the youth set ups seem injury prone too, some of them have had lengthy injuries. Stewart for example, and thinking back Brewster was the same.
Fordy

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 07:38:59 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:39:56 pm
Doak is moving closer and closer to involvement I'd think with these attacking injuries.

The Derby game I feel he might get his chance.
gerrardisgod

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 07:47:51 pm
No Bobby Clark for the 21s tonight, so imagine hes with the first team. Bajcetic playing, interestingly.

Doak on the bench.
