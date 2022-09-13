« previous next »
Kenny was watching the young reds play today.  :D
Missed this, any link to a replay would be appreciated
Nice win,didn't give them a look in unlike the napoli game.My stream went around the 89 minute didn't bother to get it going again.Missed the Koumas goal.
Cannonier just finds the net.

A useful habit does he contribute enough with the rest of his game?
Has Kaide Gordon returned yet? Seems to have become a forgotten young man.
Hopefully he can avoid any serious injuries.
Club being careful with him. Supposedly a pelvic issue.
You're not going to believe this ... Paul Glatzel pulled a hammy after coming on as a sub for TRFC v Bradford City tonight  ::)
Sadly that is believable,dude cannot catch a break.
 Ranel Young and Bobby Clark called up to the Eng u18 squads, and Chambers, Mabaya, Cannonier and Jonas in U19s.  Harvey Davies and Balagizi in the U20s.  Im guessing  Koumas is with Wales youth
Yes, I read it was linked to him growing

Didnt Gerrard have something similar?
Back problems if I remember correctly
The 18s are currently 2-1 up against City. Koumas and Kone Doherty after going behind early.

Doak taking the piss again by the sound of things.
Think City have been a bit better but took out chances
Lewis Koumas 3-1 after Ben Doak assist
Koumas/Doak/Kone Doherty will be an even better watch than than Bobby/Salah/Mane, I'm telling ye!
Jaden Heskey (Emile's son) coming on for City
3-3 with 10-mins left
3-4 City
Was inevitable once we turned it in to an attack Vs defence drill for them
mentioned on commentary that 16-year old Ben Doak has been called up to Scotland-U21's matches next week.
So nowt learnt from the Chelsea youth cup defeat then? See u-21's have a few extras in from the firsts squad winning 1-0 at the moment.Course no chance to see this.
Carvalho, Arthur and Phillips played. 1-0 was the final score.
