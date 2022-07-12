« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 12, 2022, 06:59:40 pm
Original

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 12, 2022, 07:05:51 pm
Any info on the 2 trialists?
Freetux

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 12, 2022, 08:51:24 pm
Still doesn't seem right seeing pics of Spearing playing for them,
glad for him he gets to come back obviously
Fromola

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 12, 2022, 08:53:50 pm
Quote from: NsRed on July 11, 2022, 01:36:34 pm
Morton IS an 8 and I think that is the point Juergen is making there. Injuries/Covid forced him into an unfamiliar role in that Spurs game but hes not a 6. Nice that hes now able to show what he can do in his true position. I agree that hes already proven himself to be a cut above reserves football. A loan could be to his benefit but that probably partly depends on whether Ox stays?

He played there in the League Cup and CL last season.

Spurs was just too big a game and in a completely changed midfield.
terry_macss_perm

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
July 12, 2022, 11:54:16 pm
Tom Clayton to Swindon on a permanent transfer.
xbugawugax

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 10:31:55 am
Quote from: Chris~ on July 12, 2022, 06:59:40 pm
U21 preseason game Vs Wigan on lfctvgo https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1546904998474354688?t=HmA7Q22T5UJ-06-l9QXMOA&s=19

didnt do any better compared to the seniors

lost by 6.

didnt know carra's lad played for wigan. netted for them as well. bloody traitor
No666

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 07:59:01 am
Pitaluga got Man of the Match in their defeat of West Brom.
El Lobo

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 10:28:35 am
Really liked the look of Mabaya, looks incredible physically for a 17 year old.
[new username under construction]

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 10:34:35 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:28:35 am
Really liked the look of Mabaya, looks incredible physically for a 17 year old.

Yeah other than the mistake, which happens, he's a really good prospect. Thought Balagizi was the same but hopefully he kicks on with his loan
