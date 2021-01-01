« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

Fordy
Yesterday at 04:20:09 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:01:14 pm
Or just not particularly highly rated at the moment.

Suppose this could be the case.
afc turkish
Yesterday at 04:35:20 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:56:55 pm
Or indeed, why does it matter which tier he's at loan at at this early age?

At-at-at...
Fromola
Yesterday at 04:37:56 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 01:06:02 pm
Maybe there is a reason we're not seeing? just wants games, doesn't care where? maybe getting over potential injury and needs games? Someone he knows there? maybe problem with lad, club just want him out? maybe work permit related?

We don't just loan players anywhere, we're quite thorough and analytic about it. I read a piece on Rhys Williams when he broke into the first team and they explained how they loaned him out because they wanted him to get that experience of playing against big physical teams and to deal with it, as well as the grounding of playing non league football. It'll be similar here, although the level he's dropped to is odd. Macclesfield are a much bigger club than that level though and will be expected to win the league and be playing to crowds of about 3000 at home and big away support, so it's not a one man and his dog thing. They'll be getting bigger crowds than some EFL clubs.
Ghost Town
Yesterday at 04:41:39 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:35:20 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:56:55 pm
Or indeed, why does it matter which tier he's at loan at at this early age?

At-at-at...
Mo Salah: " I have a new at"
afc turkish
Yesterday at 04:44:54 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:41:39 pm
At-at-at...
Mo Salah: " I have a new at"

Where's it at?
Coolie High
Yesterday at 08:12:09 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 04:20:09 pm
Suppose this could be the case.

Dont think so, hes at a more advanced stage than most of the names in that list IMO, I think his injury problems have probably curtailed a lot of his progress here, but after Kaide Gordon Bajcetic I wouldnt put any of those other names above him in terms of talent and performances.
Fromola
Yesterday at 08:54:52 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:12:09 pm
Dont think so, hes at a more advanced stage than most of the names in that list IMO, I think his injury problems have probably curtailed a lot of his progress here, but after Kaide Gordon Bajcetic I wouldnt put any of those other names above him in terms of talent and performances.

He's missed his chance a few times by being injured IIRC, i.e. last pre-season and the League Cup match last season where players behind him got called up to play at Preston.
RedG13
Yesterday at 09:07:37 pm
Quote from: NsRed on Yesterday at 02:34:11 pm
Bobby Clark, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers, Isaac Mabaya and Tom Hill among the kids training with the first team today. Nice that Hill is back in action after missing last season due to injury.
How big size wise is Mabaya?
whtwht
Yesterday at 09:47:19 pm

Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:07:37 pm
How big size wise is Mabaya?

Why??
Chris~
Yesterday at 10:01:46 pm
NsRed
Today at 12:45:36 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:01:46 pm
Quansah got in to the u19 team of the tournament

https://www.uefa.com/under19/news/0277-158d3934d81a-206a691b8c37-1000--u19-euro-team-of-the-tournament/

Have to think hes within a shout of a L1 or Championship loan.
NsRed
Today at 12:46:51 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:07:37 pm
How big size wise is Mabaya?

Hes not quite a Balagizi but hes a tall and strong lad. Quite pacy and powerful.
Boston always unofficial
Today at 01:28:10 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 01:06:02 pm
Maybe there is a reason we're not seeing? just wants games, doesn't care where? maybe getting over potential injury and needs games? Someone he knows there? maybe problem with lad, club just want him out? maybe work permit related?

It could be that he's just not good enough to play at a higher level yet?
RedG13
Today at 04:13:28 am
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 09:47:19 pm

Why??
I heard he been good as a 6 in the youth team was wondering if he has the size to be that in full time in the first team. Klopp has always favored players who are dominate in the air there
