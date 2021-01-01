Maybe there is a reason we're not seeing? just wants games, doesn't care where? maybe getting over potential injury and needs games? Someone he knows there? maybe problem with lad, club just want him out? maybe work permit related?



We don't just loan players anywhere, we're quite thorough and analytic about it. I read a piece on Rhys Williams when he broke into the first team and they explained how they loaned him out because they wanted him to get that experience of playing against big physical teams and to deal with it, as well as the grounding of playing non league football. It'll be similar here, although the level he's dropped to is odd. Macclesfield are a much bigger club than that level though and will be expected to win the league and be playing to crowds of about 3000 at home and big away support, so it's not a one man and his dog thing. They'll be getting bigger crowds than some EFL clubs.