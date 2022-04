Has some bad luck does Glatzel. Out for the season is an interesting one as we're nearing the end anyway, it's a bit different if he does it before the turn of the year, but not good regardless. At best we can hope it's a short layoff where they don't want to risk him even at the end. When Origi got crocked in the derby a lot thought he'd be out for months but he ended up coming on in the Europa League final didn't he which was only about 4/5 weeks later.



Would be nice if Tranmere got promoted and he could go back to them in League 1 next season