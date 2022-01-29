Interesting in Neil Jones' article about Diaz that he namechecks Bajcetic as one to watch out for. Just like Pep did a week or two ago



I think he will be fast tracked like Gordon etc, so obviously special probably the biggest dilemma is if he ends up as a Cb or CM. I have a feeling it will be as a defensive mid though, otherwise he could end up in the same scenario Ki Jana Hoever was, another supremely talented youngster but not quite big or tall enough to have a future as a CB for us.I always thought we should have been playing Ki Jana as a DM where he had the most scope to be a top player and room to fit in our squad with Trent being a young prodigy rb.Balagizi and Musialowski are the other two who should be with the first team picture IMO, even for example yesterday it was probably Balagizi and not Gordon who actually had the biggest impact on the game, got an assist and alongside Mabaya did a lot of defensive work.He has everything in terms of technique pace and strength, he can improve on the tactical side but at 18 that should happen almost naturally.