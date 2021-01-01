« previous next »
Robinred

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #104440 on: Yesterday at 07:47:28 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:42:54 pm
It's how they do it just like City do, I have never been a fan of it.

Yup - dont know what I despise more - clubs owned by countries that just happen to sit on oil reserves, with appalling human rights records, or clubs owned by Putin acolytes who should be in jail if the world werent so totally fucked.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

DonkeyWan

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #104441 on: Yesterday at 07:49:35 pm
what was the final score?
Bincey

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #104442 on: Yesterday at 07:53:57 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:49:35 pm
what was the final score?

Lost 4-3.
Darkness

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #104443 on: Yesterday at 08:02:47 pm
Wow what a choke job proper Spurs like that  :o
dakid

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #104444 on: Yesterday at 08:26:41 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:21:42 pm
It all started going a bit wrong after the subs, they just haven't worked for us. Two of Chelsea's goals have been lucky though.
Taking Mabaya out of the centre of the pitch cost them. Davidson was going well at rb not sure why that was done. Maybe he was reading the comments here and thinking the match was over before full time.
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #104445 on: Yesterday at 08:29:50 pm
Quote from: dakid on Yesterday at 08:26:41 pm
Taking Mabaya out of the centre of the pitch cost them. Davidson was going well at rb not sure why that was done. Maybe he was reading the comments here and thinking the match was over before full time.

I don't think any of the subs worked for us today, I especially agree about Mabaya it seemed a strange thing to do. He's so dangerous when he's running and he was giving them all sorts of problems beforehand. I'm sure they will learn from it, two of those Chelsea goals were from deflections they had a bit of luck in the end as well.
Dim Glas

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #104446 on: Yesterday at 08:33:53 pm
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 08:02:47 pm
Wow what a choke job proper Spurs like that  :o

yeah, a bunch of kids really comparable with Spurs that isnt it  ???
4pool

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #104447 on: Yesterday at 08:41:31 pm
Shame that.

We were the better team. But one fluke deflected goal for their first got them back into it. Another deflected clearance gave them their 3rd.

But hopefully the Mini Reds learn from that.
whtwht

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #104448 on: Yesterday at 08:49:07 pm
Oh dear that's poor whatever level you consider. Hopefully they'll all learn from this defeat including the coaches.
dakid

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #104449 on: Yesterday at 08:52:33 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:40:59 pm
Ain't it amazing what you can do when you nick the best talent around.
How many of this Chelsea 11 were bought from other academies?

I would think it is similar to us. Four of our 11 were bought by the club from other academy's and it would have been 5 or 6 but for injuries.
FowlerLegend

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #104450 on: Today at 10:53:35 am
Interesting in Neil Jones' article about Diaz that he namechecks Bajcetic as one to watch out for. Just like Pep did a week or two ago
Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #104451 on: Today at 12:48:24 pm
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 10:53:35 am
Interesting in Neil Jones' article about Diaz that he namechecks Bajcetic as one to watch out for. Just like Pep did a week or two ago

I think he will be fast tracked like Gordon etc, so obviously special probably the biggest dilemma is if he ends up as a Cb or CM. I have a feeling it will be as a defensive mid though, otherwise he could end up in the same scenario Ki Jana Hoever was, another supremely talented youngster but not quite big or tall enough to have a future as a CB for us.

I always thought we should have been playing Ki Jana as a DM where he had the most scope to be a top player and room to fit in our squad with Trent being a young prodigy rb.

Balagizi and Musialowski are the other two who should be with the first team picture IMO, even for example yesterday it was probably Balagizi and not Gordon who actually had the biggest impact on the game, got an assist and alongside Mabaya did a lot of defensive work.

He has everything in terms of technique pace and strength, he can improve on the tactical side but at 18 that should happen almost naturally.
