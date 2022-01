Good night for the academy again.



He's been fine. Hasn't had the same instant impact as Gordon did but playing in a less settled side. Think like Jones and Balagizi he might need to become more of an 8 than a wide player as well but that can be developed over the next few years



Yes agree he has everything but incredible athleticism so might be better as an 8 as you say. Of course though the 8/10 position is probably where we have the most talent u23 wise, Balagizi looks like a carbon copy of Jones at times, added to Morton and Elliot who could end up in the 8 role long term.I still would like to see Balagizi get a few games in the cup next, I wonder what his next step is in regards to becoming part of the squad like Morton has.