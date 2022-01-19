« previous next »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104320 on: January 19, 2022, 08:16:21 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 19, 2022, 12:26:04 pm
Just looking at our past Youth Cup triumphs. Fucking hell there's some names of 'wonderkids' who didnt do a thing! Our attack of Craig Lindfield, Paul Anderson and Adam Hammill now play for Runcorn, Northampton and Derry.

Even more gutting that we had a player called Steve Irwin who didn't make it here, just imagine the puns :(

Hammill was a decent Championship level player before off field issues took over. Paul Anderson had a good career in The Championship (now 33). Lindfield did okay in the EFL for a few years. That's not bad going to be fair.  Only Hammill would be hailed as any kind of 'wonderkid' out of them.

Most players in youth football won't make it in the game at all.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104321 on: January 19, 2022, 08:43:31 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on January 18, 2022, 08:34:24 pm
Think this team stands a chance of getting to the end again and hopefully winning it this time. The Youth Cup will always excite me more than the u23 league. With that attack they stand a great chance. I'd get Kaide Gordon in just to create an absolute bastard of an attack. Fuck it, Elliot probably still qualifies, get him in too when he's back  ;D
Unfortunately this team also stands a good chance of getting knocked out in the next round as we face Chelsea. In their last cup game they had Vale and Hall who played for the first team this season. I imagine we drop Gordon down for this game.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104322 on: January 19, 2022, 08:46:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 18, 2022, 08:32:45 pm
I've been impressed with Scanlon and Chambers these last 2 games too but there's some real talent amongst this younger group.

The future is looking very bright indeed.
Mabaya is another to watch out for. Be interesting to see if they keep him rb.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104323 on: January 19, 2022, 09:32:09 pm »
I was really impressed with Bajitic (spl). Looked like a really intelligent player who is a decent athlete.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104324 on: January 20, 2022, 10:38:25 am »
Quote from: reddebs on January 18, 2022, 08:32:45 pm
I've been impressed with Scanlon and Chambers these last 2 games too but there's some real talent amongst this younger group.

The future is looking very bright indeed.

Totally agree with you, Scanlon looks quality from what I've seen, really composed and good on the ball and his left foot is something. Chambers looks brilliant as well, better as a CB than LB from what I've seen.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104325 on: January 20, 2022, 10:50:07 am »
Quote from: ElPayaso on January 20, 2022, 10:38:25 am
Totally agree with you, Scanlon looks quality from what I've seen, really composed and good on the ball and his left foot is something. Chambers looks brilliant as well, better as a CB than LB from what I've seen.
Think at academy level you can get away with him at centre back but unsure if he would be able to at first team level. Big fan of his though and think he has a good chance of getting senior minutes at left back.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104326 on: January 20, 2022, 12:24:44 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on January 19, 2022, 09:32:09 pm
I was really impressed with Bajitic (spl). Looked like a really intelligent player who is a decent athlete.

He looks special indeed.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104327 on: January 20, 2022, 12:25:02 pm »
What do people think of Bobby Clark so far?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104328 on: January 20, 2022, 02:38:19 pm »
Our recruitment at youth level has really gone up a notch.

There seems to be a real determination to produce our own world class players. Even if each cohort gives us one or two first team players, we will be in a really good place.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104329 on: January 20, 2022, 03:43:47 pm »
Sorry, but this was the only link I could find. But it seems "eight year old future Messi" has parted ways with Liverpool's Academy. Apparently, we're "no longer useful". There's something about the way this kid is being managed that just doesn't sit right?

https://www.90min.com/posts/liverpool-wonderkid-arat-hosseini-announces-departure-from-club
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104330 on: January 20, 2022, 03:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on January 20, 2022, 03:43:47 pm
Sorry, but this was the only link I could find. But it seems "eight year old future Messi" has parted ways with Liverpool's Academy. Apparently, we're "no longer useful". There's something about the way this kid is being managed that just doesn't sit right?

https://www.90min.com/posts/liverpool-wonderkid-arat-hosseini-announces-departure-from-club

strong sense that this kid is going to flame out and hard.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104331 on: January 20, 2022, 03:58:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 20, 2022, 03:52:39 pm
strong sense that this kid is going to flame out and hard.

Yep, sad for the kid to see his father behaving in that way and a pretty sure sign he'll never make it if he has the same attitude himself.

There are few better places in the world which would be better for the kid (if that) to learn the game and enjoy being a kid. Hopefully the boy has the ability and application to make it in the game and his arl man doesn't fuck it up for him.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104332 on: January 20, 2022, 03:59:21 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 20, 2022, 03:52:39 pm
strong sense that this kid is going to flame out and hard.

Oh, for sure. It's a shame, because it looks like he does have genuine talent beyond being able to perform silky tricks that look good on social media. But at his age he needs stability, not being hawked around various academies.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104333 on: January 20, 2022, 04:07:12 pm »
Absolutely bizarre. The notion that the academy of one of the best clubs in the world is 'incompatible with the playing style' of an eight-year old is so ridiculous the only conclusion you can come to is the dad was after a payment of some kind.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104334 on: January 20, 2022, 04:14:17 pm »
To be fair once you're past 7 years old its famously rare that you can change your style of play successfully
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104335 on: January 20, 2022, 04:15:34 pm »
fuck em, sounds like they are money hunting, they can go to Barcelona
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104336 on: January 20, 2022, 04:25:00 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 20, 2022, 04:14:17 pm
To be fair once you're past 7 years old its famously rare that you can change your style of play successfully

Plus - Everton's fans have explained to us that in 22 years he will be past it. Better to let him go now and not watch that slow painful decline. 
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104337 on: January 20, 2022, 04:27:23 pm »
8 years old though, fucking hell ;D

Literally another 8 years before he's even any sort of consideration for playing grown up football and he's taking his kid away from one of the biggest teams in the world because of playing style. Thanks dad!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104338 on: January 20, 2022, 05:26:26 pm »
The kid's crying in his instagram video because he's leaving, just let the kid play football with his mates ffs. There's pushy parents and then there's this fella, he clearly sees the kid as his big payday.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104339 on: January 20, 2022, 05:57:55 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on January 20, 2022, 05:26:26 pm
The kid's crying in his instagram video because he's leaving, just let the kid play football with his mates ffs. There's pushy parents and then there's this fella, he clearly sees the kid as his big payday.

Thinks his lad is Messi and he's Raiola. Poor kid but must happen a lot on a smaller scale with parents seeing pound signs.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104340 on: January 20, 2022, 10:34:11 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on January 19, 2022, 09:32:09 pm
I was really impressed with Bajitic (spl). Looked like a really intelligent player who is a decent athlete.
Is he quick?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104341 on: January 20, 2022, 10:42:32 pm »
Good night for the academy again.


Quote from: Coolie High on January 20, 2022, 12:25:02 pm
What do people think of Bobby Clark so far?
He's been fine. Hasn't had the same instant impact as Gordon did but playing in a less settled side. Think like Jones and Balagizi he might need to become more of an 8 than a wide player as well but that can be developed over the next few years
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104342 on: January 21, 2022, 02:18:47 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on January 20, 2022, 10:42:32 pm
Good night for the academy again.

He's been fine. Hasn't had the same instant impact as Gordon did but playing in a less settled side. Think like Jones and Balagizi he might need to become more of an 8 than a wide player as well but that can be developed over the next few years

Be very surprised if Clark makes it as a wide forward here, just doesnt have the pace - reckon theres a chance he ends up playing the 9/ false 9 - hes pretty tall, lovely feet, decent movement and a pretty good shot - gonna be fun to see him develop.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104343 on: January 21, 2022, 10:27:14 am »
Hell of an overreaction in here to Arat leaving. At the end of the day if he and his family think hed be better off under a different style of football then they have to do what they feel is right by him. Also I saw a rumour hes going to Barca and its pretty clear hes a Barca fan from some of his insta videos.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104344 on: January 21, 2022, 10:38:00 am »
Quote from: Elliemental on January 20, 2022, 03:43:47 pm
Sorry, but this was the only link I could find. But it seems "eight year old future Messi" has parted ways with Liverpool's Academy. Apparently, we're "no longer useful". There's something about the way this kid is being managed that just doesn't sit right?

https://www.90min.com/posts/liverpool-wonderkid-arat-hosseini-announces-departure-from-club
Quote
When explaining the decision to withdraw Arat from the academy, his father Mohammed wrote: "Just decided to break up because Arat's style of play does not fit with this (Liverpool's)."
Is that because we teach our youth players to pass the ball to their teammates, which Mohammed finds to be so egregious?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104345 on: Yesterday at 02:46:34 pm »
U18s seeing out a good win at Boro away here, 5-2 with about five minutes to go.

Jonas, an OG, Cannonier x2, Chambers with the goals

Cannonier looking like the Haaland of the U18s league  ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104346 on: Yesterday at 02:52:09 pm »
Hopefully Cannonier hasn't stopped growing, last time I watched him he was about 3ft tall.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104347 on: Yesterday at 02:54:06 pm »
Davidson added a 6th at the end. Good win.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104348 on: Yesterday at 03:51:09 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 20, 2022, 03:52:39 pm
strong sense that this kid is going to flame out and hard.

There was a book I read about a decade ago that was about hockey parents and it's amazing how stupid demands and parental influence can absolutely destroy a promising athletes career. There was one story in the book of a kid who as a seven-year old broke Wayne Gretzky's record at that age level. Not just beat it, like destroyed it in half as many games. The media started to take note (he turned down paid appearances on the Oprah Winfrey Show and late night shows) as did the hockey equipment companies who started giving him loads of free stuff. There was the expectation that this kid would be drafted first into the NHL by the time he was 18.

By the time he was 17 he was no longer playing. A combination of things had undone his career (injuries, media spotlight, no longer being the biggest fish in a small pond). But it was also mentioned that there were factors closer to home that had a significant impact. Friendships ended; grown adults, who were jealous of his talent, were verbally threatening him; some even going so far to tell their kids to take him out. Rifts even started in his own family. His parents were arguably too involved, resulting in him playing and practising far too much. He wasn't really able to be a normal kid and once he started playing against a better calibre of player, he was no longer able to dominate due to the injuries he was carrying.

When he was interviewed for the book at age 19, he was working in a sporting goods shop trying to earn enough money to pay college tuition. He'd play recreational stuff with his friends and co-workers, but once he scored a hat-trick, he'd just sit back and recede into the background. I think a lot of parents of really talented kids assume it's an upward trajectory, rather than taking into account in the myriad of other factors that can disrupt a kid's ability to make it as a professional.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104349 on: Today at 07:07:08 am »
Quote from: Elliemental on January 20, 2022, 03:43:47 pm
Sorry, but this was the only link I could find. But it seems "eight year old future Messi" has parted ways with Liverpool's Academy. Apparently, we're "no longer useful". There's something about the way this kid is being managed that just doesn't sit right?

https://www.90min.com/posts/liverpool-wonderkid-arat-hosseini-announces-departure-from-club

"future messi"  ::)

why isn't there any 5 year old "future ron jeremy" ;D

anyone can actually recall a hyped up youth player that actually made it big? What happened to next freddy adu or pato? Mostly one trick ponies that eventually got found out or burnt out along the way with the hyped received.

The likes of messi,ronaldo,mbappe etc was only showing glimpses of making it only after performing in the seniors.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #104350 on: Today at 07:16:03 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 07:07:08 am
"future messi"  ::)

why isn't there any 5 year old "future ron jeremy" ;D

anyone can actually recall a hyped up youth player that actually made it big? What happened to next freddy adu or pato? Mostly one trick ponies that eventually got found out or burnt out along the way with the hyped received.

The likes of messi,ronaldo,mbappe etc was only showing glimpses of making it only after performing in the seniors.

The best ever. Maradona.
