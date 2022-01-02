who other than gordon do you think might make it? as with most youth we do tend to overrate our own but then almost all of us here would love to see most of our youth make the step up. A boost for other players in the youth team as well.
that said past few seasons we have made a pretty good deal out of selling our promising but not just quite good enough prospects. See brewster and solanke.
The not quite stand out talents did enough so far to be honest this season. Stepping up and filling in as and when needed. they be solid squad players that might save us a few quid if decide to stay. The likes of kelleher, neco, bradley, beck, morton and dixon bonners are also keeping us competitive in all competitions.
I really like Musialowski, I feel if he would have played yesterday theres chances he would have looked like the most dangerous player on the pitch, easily the best dribbler in the youth team and always backs himself to have a go at defenders which I really like from him. Problem with him like a lot of players games which is first and foremost based around his natural ability his dribbling and close control, you sometimes feel like he struggles overall with the tactical side of things, in comparison to Kaide Gordon who is very much Sterling like with his ability to read the game, he might even have a bit less natural ability than Musialowski overall but his brain and extra tiny bit of athleticism might stand him in better stead going forward.
He also seems to have rotten luck with his timing, always seems to get injured or have an illness just when he would get games for the first team, happened last summer pre season and has happened again yesterday with him missing out (probably due to Covid) he surely would have played because most of the lads who did arent at a more advance level than him, with clubs as big as ours timing is everything and its these little things that can make it harder for you in the long run.
Apart from that though I would say him Balagizi and Gordon are easily the three most talented lads we have in that u23/ first team belt, at U18 level probably Bobby Clark who we just signed from Newcastle in the summer who came with a big reputation, and Oakley Cannonier who has like 15 goals in 11 appearances and is a goal machine at that level, but I have doubts about his physicality overall, especially in the forward role hes played this season, for a couple of these lads even including Musialowski, if they were a couple inches taller and a couple ya4s faster I would have bigger hopes overall.
Bajcetic who we signed from Celta Vigo is a quality footballer also, he has as good of a chance as anyone not named Gordon to make it here, either as a DM or CB.