Youth and Under 23 Thread

Sarge

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
January 2, 2022, 11:36:53 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on January  2, 2022, 11:35:31 pm
Leighton Clarkson back with us, loan cut short. Handy to have about for this month in particular. Expect him involved against Shrewsbury and potentially the fourth round, draw dependant.

Read that Klopp was not happy with 2 or 3 lads who were not getting game time at all on loan so we may see a couple more back.
disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
January 3, 2022, 11:29:47 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on January  2, 2022, 11:35:31 pm
Leighton Clarkson back with us, loan cut short. Handy to have about for this month in particular. Expect him involved against Shrewsbury and potentially the fourth round, draw dependant.

That's not a bad shout, very possible he features in that now and hopefully the fourth round too if we get another kind draw. Would expect Morton to come back in too alongside him. Even if he plays the likes of Bradley and Koumetio who struggled against Leicester we should have too much for them given the drop in opposition quality.
smurfinaus

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
January 3, 2022, 11:17:44 pm
How are own youngsters doing at this point of the season in youth teams?. Which players might come through in different positions with potential to at least make first team squad bench warmer or more in the future?. Has the polish winger progressed?
ElPayaso

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
January 8, 2022, 11:33:57 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on January  3, 2022, 11:17:44 pm
How are own youngsters doing at this point of the season in youth teams?. Which players might come through in different positions with potential to at least make first team squad bench warmer or more in the future?. Has the polish winger progressed?

Always difficult to say, the one who looks destined for our first team would be Kaide Gordon for me. Musialowski is still interesting but his season so far hasn't been that good, still very raw for me. I have high hopes for Balagizi but he's been injured a lot this season. Morton has impressed for the first team, Bradley and Beck also to a somewhat lesser extent. Bajcetic looks really good to me. Other that that Oakley Cannonier has been scoring for fun for the U18's, but still early to tell.

Hopefully we'll see some of these players tomorrow vs. Shrewsbury.
dutchkop

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
January 8, 2022, 11:41:06 am
Quote from: Sarge on January  2, 2022, 11:36:53 pm
Read that Klopp was not happy with 2 or 3 lads who were not getting game time at all on loan so we may see a couple more back.

is there a latest list of our loaned out players and number of appearance and goals, assists stats?
or a link to a poster website that posts regular updates on LFC loanees
Redsnappa

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
January 8, 2022, 02:05:47 pm
Nice to see Paul Glatzel back from injury  :thumbup

On the bench for Tranmere v Scunthorpe today.
terry_macss_perm

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
January 8, 2022, 02:22:24 pm
Quote from: Sarge on January  2, 2022, 11:36:53 pm
Read that Klopp was not happy with 2 or 3 lads who were not getting game time at all on loan so we may see a couple more back.

Jake Cain hasnt been playing much at Newport.
Ghost Town

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
January 8, 2022, 09:13:31 pm
Quote from: ElPayaso on January  8, 2022, 11:33:57 am
Other that that Oakley Cannonier has been scoring for fun for the U18's, but still early to tell.

To be fair he already has an assist in the Champions League
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 03:19:19 pm
How soon before Layton Stewart returns from his injury, has anyone heard?
HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 03:32:23 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 03:19:19 pm
How soon before Layton Stewart returns from his injury, has anyone heard?

On the December Academy show he was saying end Jan.  But whether than means training with the group or playing I dont know.  Given time out I doubt hell play for a few weeks
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 03:33:49 pm
Quote from: HopefulRed on Yesterday at 03:32:23 pm
On the December Academy show he was saying end Jan.  But whether than means training with the group or playing I dont know.  Given time out I doubt hell play for a few weeks

Thanks. Such a shame, he picked up that injury when he did. It feel as though he's been out for ages.
missis sumner

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 04:19:01 pm
VDB on S4C, Cardiff v Preston - extra time
disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 05:06:16 pm
Great goal from Gordon today, pretty sure Klopp has overseen 3 or 4 of our youngest ever scorers now, be hard to beat Woodburn though as he was about 17 years and 2 months.
gerrardisgod

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:29:15 pm
Thought Dixon-Bonner really grew into the game, to the point that we actually looked worse for him coming off. Doubt theres a career here for him, but theres one at a decent enough level.
Ghost Town

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:37:34 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:29:15 pm
Thought Dixon-Bonner really grew into the game, to the point that we actually looked worse for him coming off. Doubt theres a career here for him, but theres one at a decent enough level.
I mean, why would you say this now? I'll never understand this weird mentality
gerrardisgod

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:41:23 pm
Say what? That the lad played well and we looked worse when more experienced players replaced him?

Not all of the lads are going to make it at the very top, let alone a lad whos turned twenty-one. Unless hes a late bloomer. Theres a player in there, no doubt, but for the very top, who knows?
Ghost Town

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 08:55:37 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:41:23 pm
Say what? That the lad played well and we looked worse when more experienced players replaced him?

Not all of the lads are going to make it at the very top, let alone a lad whos turned twenty-one. Unless hes a late bloomer. Theres a player in there, no doubt, but for the very top, who knows?
Well exactly? Who knows? He's at the very start of his career and who knows what will happen? Why write him off and say you "doubt there'll be a career here for him", at this early stage? What does it achieve?

This is the best time I can remember for youth players at LFC. There's a chance that more are going to make it through to first team standard than ever before because of the way they are selected, trained and developed, using the same tactical and strategic templates and trained at the same location as the first team.

Why not assume they'll all become boss superstars for us until/unless we know different? It costs nothing to be hopeful and positive
scatman

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 11:50:22 pm
Because they probably wont, people are more realistic now, you obviously werent here when this thread started and the expectations there were on those on the first page to become boss superstars as you put it.
Ghost Town

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 12:27:07 am
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:50:22 pm
Because they probably wont, people are more realistic now, you obviously werent here when this thread started and the expectations there were on those on the first page to become boss superstars as you put it.
It's not about what you expect, it's about being positive about our youth players as they live the dream. What the hell use is 'realism' in this? Where does it get us? By us I mean fans and supporters.

If we can't be hopeful and full of joy and dreams for our young players at a time when they have barely even begun their adult careers, then when can we? There'll be plenty of buckets of cold realism that they, and we, will have to face later down the line,

But I see I'm alone in this. The FM-isation of football support is nearly complete and everyone now thinks they're scouts and managers giving their 'expert opinion' that a player whose career has barely started won't make it. Pretty dismal state of affairts, really.
Jake

Re: So what are these Youth/Reserve Lads like?
Today at 12:46:30 am
There's nothing wrong with the lad offering his opinion that a 21 year old youth player may not make it here. We are the best club in the world and the bar is crazy high. I hope the lad makes it here, I hope they all do but give him a break.

We have had a hundred young lads given a go in the first team and impressed but not gone on to forge strong careers here or elsewhere. Fingers crossed we have a few to break the mould.

Here are a few comments just from page one which I'm sure were nice to read at the time and full of hope, didn't make them right

Quote from: Fordy on January  8, 2008, 11:56:27 pm
Nemeth -Rather play Nemeth than Kuyt at the moment. If he keeps on scoring like he is for the reserves he will be in the 1st team squad for some games for sure.

Anderson - I expect this lad to be in the 1st squad next season. We could of done with him this season when JP was injured.

Gutrie - I would hopefully add Gutrie to this for next season as he adds something different.
Hidegkuti

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 12:54:54 am
What a fantastic day for the academy - absolute credit to the effort that has been going on behind the scenes.

5 players from the academy starting at Anfield in addition to an academy graduate who has made himself a rotation option in the first team - and all of them showed signs of exactly why they were given a first team shirt.

Of course not every player will make it here but the fact that the players coming from the academy are of the same profile as the first team means that as and when required they can slot into the first team without significant drop off. This is what Fergusons Utd team were so good at - and only achievable if you have a few years of stability of manager.

Regarding those who played today:

- Kaide looks like a potential superstar in the making - and Ive thought that the first time I saw him kick a ball for the 18s - kid just has it

- Bradley looks like hes developing into a very good attacking FB (hes never gonna be Trent - but who is?) looks like a Robbo style FB - up and down all day and with good end product - once he physically matures I think hell be really good - has a really high ceiling

- Dixon Bonner was really good today and much better than I expected - actually played really well when he played further up (swapped position with Curtis). As someone above mentioned, we were worse after he went off, which given we brought on more established players, is a heck of a compliment. However, given his age, he may need to go out and actually get game time to give him the best chance

- Tyler seems to have seamlessly adapted to adult football and I guess the fact the manager puts him in against Milan away says it all - absolutely love how hes always scanning over his shoulder before receiving the ball - amazing to think if Cain and Clarkson hadnt gone out on loan he probably wouldnt have got a minute for the first team

- Woltman probably found it the most difficult out of the lot but fundamentally he was playing one of the most difficult positions in out team (which everyone other than Bobby has struggles) - but still had some lovely touches

Special mention to the lovely cameo by Frauendorf - lots of tenacity, put himself about, pressed well and when he got on the ball showed some lovely moments of quality

Up the amazing academy reds!!!🔴 🔴 🔴

And to think we also have Beck, Balagizi etc who could easily have played today 👏
newterp

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 01:09:53 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:27:07 am
It's not about what you expect, it's about being positive about our youth players as they live the dream. What the hell use is 'realism' in this? Where does it get us? By us I mean fans and supporters.

If we can't be hopeful and full of joy and dreams for our young players at a time when they have barely even begun their adult careers, then when can we? There'll be plenty of buckets of cold realism that they, and we, will have to face later down the line,

But I see I'm alone in this. The FM-isation of football support is nearly complete and everyone now thinks they're scouts and managers giving their 'expert opinion' that a player whose career has barely started won't make it. Pretty dismal state of affairts, really.

I think some of it comes from getting to see these players much more often now due to LFC TV, social media, etc. So players that are talked up aren't a mystery like they may have been even 15 years ago. I don't think anyone isn't really excited or positive about them, however. Or at least not that I can see.

The other aspect of it is that Klopp is a coach that will readily give youth a shot to impress, and it hasn't happened yet for Dixon-Bonner (for example).  I thought the same thing today when I saw him - good player and some good skill - but he wasn't dominating a Shrewsbury team that's two leagues below Liverpool. I don't read that as denigrating the kid or even writing him off as he may still carve out a nice career in football.

It's hard to make it here. Very, very, very hard, really.
Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 01:16:31 am
I dont think the academy is particularly special at the minute, we have one or two players who could possibly make it but not quite a stand out talent as weve had from other eras, bar maybe Gordon, the best policy as its been for years is still to get one or two of the most promising 15-17 year olds from lower academies but still there are a few academies in this league who tend to produce higher level of homegrown players in my opinion.
kesey

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 05:56:43 am
A young lad from Barons Hey came on today.
xbugawugax

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 06:10:14 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:16:31 am
I dont think the academy is particularly special at the minute, we have one or two players who could possibly make it but not quite a stand out talent as weve had from other eras, bar maybe Gordon, the best policy as its been for years is still to get one or two of the most promising 15-17 year olds from lower academies but still there are a few academies in this league who tend to produce higher level of homegrown players in my opinion.

who other than gordon do you think might make it? as with most youth we do tend to overrate our own but then almost all of us here would love to see most of our youth make the step up. A boost for other players in the youth team as well.

that said past few seasons we have made a pretty good deal out of selling our promising but not just quite good enough prospects. See brewster and solanke.

The not quite stand out talents did enough so far to be honest this season. Stepping up and filling in as and when needed. they be solid squad players that might save us a few quid if decide to stay. The likes of kelleher, neco, bradley, beck, morton and dixon bonners are also keeping us competitive in all competitions.
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 08:00:42 am
For Dixon-Bonner it was a good shop window game. Couldn't get a loan in the summer and was out on trial. Now he gets two games with first team players for us and hopefully has done enough to get decent interest. For most players it's going to be about getting luck/chances like that which can change your career direction
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 08:04:07 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:16:31 am
I dont think the academy is particularly special at the minute, we have one or two players who could possibly make it but not quite a stand out talent as weve had from other eras, bar maybe Gordon, the best policy as its been for years is still to get one or two of the most promising 15-17 year olds from lower academies but still there are a few academies in this league who tend to produce higher level of homegrown players in my opinion.
I think the standard level of talent coming through is higher than it was a few years ago.
Fromola

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 08:44:50 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:16:31 am
I dont think the academy is particularly special at the minute, we have one or two players who could possibly make it but not quite a stand out talent as weve had from other eras, bar maybe Gordon, the best policy as its been for years is still to get one or two of the most promising 15-17 year olds from lower academies but still there are a few academies in this league who tend to produce higher level of homegrown players in my opinion.

Chelsea are the standard bearer for youth talent, if not for actually bringing them through to their first team. City are starting to bring a few a high quality in as well, although it's the hardest first team to break into - you need to be a Foden-level talent.

We've always got a few squad gaps, so the opportunities for progression are more readily there.

Our best young talents are Gordon and Elliot who were elite talents we signed at 15-16. We should be making a couple of those every year. They won't all come off but it saves you a fortune in the long run and even a Solanke or Brewster who don't make it here can still fetch you good money in a sale.
phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 09:26:03 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:04:07 am
I think the standard level of talent coming through is higher than it was a few years ago.

Quite obviously so.  We may not have 10 worldies on tap, but look at the number of decent players coming through including those for whom we have got fees for
tubby

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 10:00:24 am
It's always tricky when it comes to your own youth players, isn't it.  We tend to overrated ours because it's always great when someone does break through.  Of the current crop, I think Morton, Bradley and Gordon look the most promising.  Musialowski has something about him but I'm not convinced he'll make it at the top level.
Sinyoro

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 10:22:45 am
There will be the clear standout talents with high probability of succeeding- Elliot is the only one in this bracket for me.

There will be others who are clearly talented and people have high 'hopes' for- Gordon, Bradley, Morton and Musialowski

Then there is a group that tends to go under the radar and blossom explosively at a later stage, only for people to start questioning the wisdom of doubting them in the first place, see how Chelsea let go of Salah, Lukaku- how not many thought much about Van Dijk early in his career.

In this bracket I put this lad for us- Frauendorf - watch out for this lad.

disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 10:37:58 am
Quote from: Hidegkuti on Today at 12:54:54 am
What a fantastic day for the academy - absolute credit to the effort that has been going on behind the scenes.

There's been plenty of great days for the academy in recent years, that's for sure. I'm one of those who will always really want to see the strongest team we can go for but with a significant drop off in opposition quality it's always nice to see young players come in and get their first starts. Thought the young lads done well yesterday, Gordon was lively in the first half and his goal was excellent, Bradley looked much improved from a difficult 45 minutes against Leicester, and Dixon Bonner impressed me throughout. Woltman struggled for involvement but you'd expect that against experienced professional footballers whatever league they play in. Glad Frauendorf got his senior debut because I've been very impressed by him.

There's plenty of these players to have high hopes for, of course we all want them to succeed. Elliot will get the chance to impress because Klopp loves him and will clearly give him games. Gordon was brought in for what might look a small fee going forward but is really an investment in what we believe he can do, to have even played two matches and score a goal for Liverpool at his age is crazy and while it doesn't guarantee anything going forward there's signs to suggest he's going to be a fine player. Frauendorf personally gives me the look of someone who can be a fine forward if he gets the chances  in the future. I think it's the most exciting set up we've had at academy level in years, but patience will be key of course.
Fromola

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 10:41:33 am
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 09:26:03 am
Quite obviously so.  We may not have 10 worldies on tap, but look at the number of decent players coming through including those for whom we have got fees for

Our big returns have generally been those we've signed at 15-17 (Ibe, Sterling, Brewster, Solanke), although the major first team success has been Trent who has come through the ranks. Curtis Jones as well. The biggest prospects now have been in that 15-17 signing demographic (Gordon and Elliot).

We've got the edge back on Everton considerably when it comes to the best local talent though. Gordon looks decent but he wouldn't be near our team, same with shite like Tom Davies and Jonjoe Kenny. There's opportunities to get games at Liverpool but to stay in the first team and play a regular game is a very high bar.
Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 01:26:18 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 06:10:14 am
who other than gordon do you think might make it? as with most youth we do tend to overrate our own but then almost all of us here would love to see most of our youth make the step up. A boost for other players in the youth team as well.

that said past few seasons we have made a pretty good deal out of selling our promising but not just quite good enough prospects. See brewster and solanke.

The not quite stand out talents did enough so far to be honest this season. Stepping up and filling in as and when needed. they be solid squad players that might save us a few quid if decide to stay. The likes of kelleher, neco, bradley, beck, morton and dixon bonners are also keeping us competitive in all competitions.

I really like Musialowski, I feel if he would have played yesterday theres chances he would have looked like the most dangerous player on the pitch, easily the best dribbler in the youth team and always backs himself to have a go at defenders which I really like from him. Problem with him like a lot of players games which is first and foremost based around his natural ability his dribbling and close control, you sometimes feel like he struggles overall with the tactical side of things, in comparison to Kaide Gordon who is very much Sterling like with his ability to read the game, he might even have a bit less natural ability than Musialowski overall but his brain and extra tiny bit of athleticism might stand him in better stead going forward.

He also seems to have rotten luck with his timing, always seems to get injured or have an illness just when he would get games for the first team, happened last summer pre season and has happened again yesterday with him missing out (probably due to Covid) he surely would have played because most of the lads who did arent at a more advance level than him, with clubs as big as ours timing is everything and its these little things that can make it harder for you in the long run.

Apart from that though I would say him Balagizi and Gordon are easily the three most talented lads we have in that u23/ first team belt, at U18 level probably Bobby Clark who we just signed from Newcastle in the summer who came with a big reputation, and Oakley Cannonier who has like 15 goals in 11 appearances and is a goal machine at that level, but I have doubts about his physicality overall, especially in the forward role hes played this season, for a couple of these lads even including Musialowski, if they were a couple inches taller and a couple ya4s faster I would have bigger hopes overall.

Bajcetic who we signed from Celta Vigo is a quality footballer also, he has as good of a chance as anyone not named Gordon to make it here, either as a DM or CB.
MrGrumpy

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 04:15:49 pm
Maybe the youth teams are not brimming with high quality players at the moment, but when are they ever? A generation passed between Stevie G and Alexander-Arnold breaking through.

However, the youth team are now producing players good enough to fill gaps in the squad that would once have been filled by purchases. Even if Neco Williams, Rhys Williams, Morton et al dont become first team legends, they will make us a tidy profit. For this reason, I think the youth team is doing ok.
MD1990

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 04:37:31 pm
Look at the profit we have made from selling players.
Our academy is doing very well.

Yes we dont have the athletes that Chelsea have for instance but they have more money & a bigger pool to pick from.
