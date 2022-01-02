What a fantastic day for the academy - absolute credit to the effort that has been going on behind the scenes.



5 players from the academy starting at Anfield in addition to an academy graduate who has made himself a rotation option in the first team - and all of them showed signs of exactly why they were given a first team shirt.



Of course not every player will make it here but the fact that the players coming from the academy are of the same profile as the first team means that as and when required they can slot into the first team without significant drop off. This is what Fergusons Utd team were so good at - and only achievable if you have a few years of stability of manager.



Regarding those who played today:



- Kaide looks like a potential superstar in the making - and Ive thought that the first time I saw him kick a ball for the 18s - kid just has it



- Bradley looks like hes developing into a very good attacking FB (hes never gonna be Trent - but who is?) looks like a Robbo style FB - up and down all day and with good end product - once he physically matures I think hell be really good - has a really high ceiling



- Dixon Bonner was really good today and much better than I expected - actually played really well when he played further up (swapped position with Curtis). As someone above mentioned, we were worse after he went off, which given we brought on more established players, is a heck of a compliment. However, given his age, he may need to go out and actually get game time to give him the best chance



- Tyler seems to have seamlessly adapted to adult football and I guess the fact the manager puts him in against Milan away says it all - absolutely love how hes always scanning over his shoulder before receiving the ball - amazing to think if Cain and Clarkson hadnt gone out on loan he probably wouldnt have got a minute for the first team



- Woltman probably found it the most difficult out of the lot but fundamentally he was playing one of the most difficult positions in out team (which everyone other than Bobby has struggles) - but still had some lovely touches



Special mention to the lovely cameo by Frauendorf - lots of tenacity, put himself about, pressed well and when he got on the ball showed some lovely moments of quality



Up the amazing academy reds!!!🔴 🔴 🔴



And to think we also have Beck, Balagizi etc who could easily have played today 👏

