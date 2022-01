How are own youngsters doing at this point of the season in youth teams?. Which players might come through in different positions with potential to at least make first team squad bench warmer or more in the future?. Has the polish winger progressed?



Always difficult to say, the one who looks destined for our first team would be Kaide Gordon for me. Musialowski is still interesting but his season so far hasn't been that good, still very raw for me. I have high hopes for Balagizi but he's been injured a lot this season. Morton has impressed for the first team, Bradley and Beck also to a somewhat lesser extent. Bajcetic looks really good to me. Other that that Oakley Cannonier has been scoring for fun for the U18's, but still early to tell.Hopefully we'll see some of these players tomorrow vs. Shrewsbury.