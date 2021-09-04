« previous next »
Quote from: jillc on September  4, 2021, 05:37:32 pm
How is Stewart doing, has anyone heard anything? It feels as though he got injured ages ago now.

Stewart started running on grass again just this week so as long as theres no major set back he could join training pretty soon

Quote from: Asam on September  4, 2021, 06:50:30 pm
Stewart started running on grass again just this week so as long as theres no major set back he could join training pretty soon

Thanks for that, it's good to know he's on the road to recovery.
Quote from: jillc on September  4, 2021, 06:51:34 pm
Thanks for that, it's good to know he's on the road to recovery.

Yeah, cant wait to see him in action soon
Quote from: Asam on September  4, 2021, 05:32:09 pm
Gordon is the closest, maybe Musliakowski. Its a pity Stewart got injured when he did
Musliakowski is starting for the u23 right? Idk how much training he getting with the first team either. Im pretty sure Kaide is training a good amount with first team.
As always, we need to be careful not to expect too much from some of these kids. Glatzel, for example, wasn't even asked to come off the bench yesterday when Tranmere were desperate for a goal.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on September  5, 2021, 10:44:23 am
As always, we need to be careful not to expect too much from some of these kids. Glatzel, for example, wasn't even asked to come off the bench yesterday when Tranmere were desperate for a goal.

Glatzel and Stewart were/are both very highly rated but have both suffered major injuries, we wont see the best of them for a while
Quote from: 67CherryRed on September  5, 2021, 10:44:23 am
As always, we need to be careful not to expect too much from some of these kids. Glatzel, for example, wasn't even asked to come off the bench yesterday when Tranmere were desperate for a goal.

Its been a fair while since someone in forward position come through into the first team. Would be great if it happened with some of the current crop
Bobby Clark starts for the u18s against Forrest. Starts at 1230 on lfctv

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1436638147660578820?s=19
A useful site for checking live matches being shown on the LFC TV channel - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html

^ live games should include the U18, U23, the Premier League 2, EFL Trophy, and Liverpool Women. Plus maybe any Legends / charity / testimonial type matches etc.


Full LFC TV channel listings - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv (with some content featured / advertised on https://twitter.com/LFCTV)
3-1 for Forest with about 10 minutes injury time added in the first half. Two bad injuries for us. Forest managed by an ex man united player who has got them well up for this game! 3-2 Bobby Clarke.
Great to see Clark get a debut goal. Hope they can turn this round in the 2nd half.
Don't think we've been very good. Struggled to build up through defence and midfield against their press. Osong has been a brilliant outlet for them.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:33:28 pm
Don't think we've been very good. Struggled to build up through defence and midfield against their press. Osong has been a brilliant outlet for them.

Yeahwonder if it was a touch of complacency against the new boys, together with the two injuries. That Osong has been very impressive.
Second half just kicking off as they had to wait for the ambulance to get back to the ground from the hospital. Not sure which Liverpool player was injured.
I swear over these past few years some of the academy lads have had terrible luck with injuries. Brewster and Stewart come to mind with lengthy spells out. Hope this one isn't serious.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:43:15 pm
I swear over these past few years some of the academy lads have had terrible luck with injuries. Brewster and Stewart come to mind with lengthy spells out. Hope this one isn't serious.

Tom Hill (still out after a year), Abdi Sharif and Paul Glatzel too.
Aide Gordon scores for the U23s who are 1-0 up in 12 mins
18s snatch an equaliser at the death
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 02:42:34 pm
Second half just kicking off as they had to wait for the ambulance to get back to the ground from the hospital. Not sure which Liverpool player was injured.
McConnell. They said it was just a precaution but was a really big clash, no idea how he was still moving afterwards.

Deserved equaliser. Forrest sat back, but we created enough to get at least 1 and delay with their counter a lot better. Cannonier's movement in the box is Jota-esque. Always seems to find space
Cannonier having a great start to the season. Can't not think of that corner when I hear his name  ;D Here's hoping he goes on to be remembered for a lot more
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 02:56:07 pm
Tom Hill (still out after a year), Abdi Sharif and Paul Glatzel too.

Sharif has been released
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 05:12:42 pm
Sharif has been released

I know.

disgraced cake was just talking about all the bad injuries our kids have had. As he said, Brewster was another and hes also no longer with LFC.
Quote from: HopefulRed on Today at 03:15:46 pm
Aide Gordon scores for the U23s who are 1-0 up in 12 mins

Lost 2-1 at Spurs.

Sounds like they got overrun - one set of stats Ive seen says Spurs had 20 shots to our 4.
