How is Stewart doing, has anyone heard anything? It feels as though he got injured ages ago now.
Stewart started running on grass again just this week so as long as theres no major set back he could join training pretty soon
Thanks for that, it's good to know he's on the road to recovery.
Gordon is the closest, maybe Musliakowski. Its a pity Stewart got injured when he did
As always, we need to be careful not to expect too much from some of these kids. Glatzel, for example, wasn't even asked to come off the bench yesterday when Tranmere were desperate for a goal.
Don't think we've been very good. Struggled to build up through defence and midfield against their press. Osong has been a brilliant outlet for them.
I swear over these past few years some of the academy lads have had terrible luck with injuries. Brewster and Stewart come to mind with lengthy spells out. Hope this one isn't serious.
Second half just kicking off as they had to wait for the ambulance to get back to the ground from the hospital. Not sure which Liverpool player was injured.
Tom Hill (still out after a year), Abdi Sharif and Paul Glatzel too.
Sharif has been released
Aide Gordon scores for the U23s who are 1-0 up in 12 mins
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]