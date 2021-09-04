Second half just kicking off as they had to wait for the ambulance to get back to the ground from the hospital. Not sure which Liverpool player was injured.



McConnell. They said it was just a precaution but was a really big clash, no idea how he was still moving afterwards.Deserved equaliser. Forrest sat back, but we created enough to get at least 1 and delay with their counter a lot better. Cannonier's movement in the box is Jota-esque. Always seems to find space