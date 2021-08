Looks like the club really rate him. There's been reports that he'll play some part in first team cup games, Elliott played against MK Dons a couple of years ago, maybe they see something similar for Gordon. Hopefully that's the case, nothing better than seeing younger players breaking through to the first team.



Think it was obvious from when we bought him he'd be fast tracked. Like Elliott he was already around the first team of his club at 15/16 and he wouldn't be moving to us without assurances he's be around the first team quickly and pushed on.Hard to believe Ojo is still around our u23s. Think most would have thought 7 years ago he's be the one most likely to still be here out oh him, Canos, Kent and Wilson, but not because he couldn't get a move elsewhere whilst the rest have flourished.