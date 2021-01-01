Any reason the youth matches are not being shown on LFCTV?
can some one explain to me why we can't watch games anymore and what's plan going forward with it !? so frustrating
can some one explain to me why we can't watch games anymore and what's plan going forward with it !? so frustrating
Probably for the same reason as 7 posts above yours...Kaide Gordon is running things by the sounds of the commentary on Twitter
We're all competing for silver now after Frenkie.
Was going to get LFC TV mainly to watch the promising youth players and watch the under 18's and 23's (used to watch the youth teams when it was free on Sky). Won't bother now.Do they at least put the games on later so you can watch them back?
Would have taken less effort just to answer the lad,no ?
And playing really well if the updates are anything to go by. He looked ready for the U23s last season, think we'll want him to play as much as he can for the U23s and U18s while we keep him training with the first-team.2-1 now.
Not really, more words to type if I did. Plus RAWK has always had this unwritten rule of reading first and posting second, yet posting before reading is absolutely endemic across the whole board. Perhaps it would have been less effort for people to read rather than asking questions that hadn't long been asked?
how quick is gordon lads ? watching in pre season i thought he looked quick enough but not sure is ' rapid ' which is how i would classify our ideal wide forward has . hard tell since he hasn't grown into his body properly
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.72]