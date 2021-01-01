« previous next »
Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 10865869 times)

aka_da_saus

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103720 on: Today at 08:49:33 pm
can some one explain to me why we can't watch games anymore and what's plan going forward with it !? so frustrating
Welshred

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103721 on: Today at 08:50:37 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:34:47 pm
Any reason the youth matches are not being shown on LFCTV?

Probably for the same reason as 7 posts above yours...

Kaide Gordon is running things by the sounds of the commentary on Twitter
Welshred

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103722 on: Today at 08:51:03 pm
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 08:49:33 pm
can some one explain to me why we can't watch games anymore and what's plan going forward with it !? so frustrating

Someone already has on the previous page
Fromola

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103723 on: Today at 08:58:08 pm
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 08:49:33 pm
can some one explain to me why we can't watch games anymore and what's plan going forward with it !? so frustrating

Was going to get LFC TV mainly to watch the promising youth players and watch the under 18's and 23's (used to watch the youth teams when it was free on Sky). Won't bother now.

Do they at least put the games on later so you can watch them back?
TepidT2O

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103724 on: Today at 09:01:17 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:50:37 pm
Probably for the same reason as 7 posts above yours...

Kaide Gordon is running things by the sounds of the commentary on Twitter
Running things in an under 23 match when youre 16 is quite exciting to be honest.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103725 on: Today at 09:18:15 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:50:37 pm
Probably for the same reason as 7 posts above yours...

Kaide Gordon is running things by the sounds of the commentary on Twitter

Would have taken less effort just to answer the lad,no ?
phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103726 on: Today at 09:20:32 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:14:46 pm
We're all competing for silver now after Frenkie.

Too true.  Like doing decathlon in the Daley years
LFCTikiTaka

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103727 on: Today at 09:32:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:58:08 pm
Was going to get LFC TV mainly to watch the promising youth players and watch the under 18's and 23's (used to watch the youth teams when it was free on Sky). Won't bother now.

Do they at least put the games on later so you can watch them back?

You get 11 minute highlights which get posted on Reddit anyway. It isn't worth it.
aka_da_saus

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103728 on: Today at 09:37:03 pm
how quick is gordon lads ? watching in pre season i thought he looked quick enough but not sure is ' rapid ' which is how i would classify our ideal wide forward has . hard tell since he hasn't grown into his body properly
Welshred

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103729 on: Today at 09:45:47 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:18:15 pm
Would have taken less effort just to answer the lad,no ?

Not really, more words to type if I did. Plus RAWK has always had this unwritten rule of reading first and posting second, yet posting before reading is absolutely endemic across the whole board. Perhaps it would have been less effort for people to read rather than asking questions that hadn't long been asked?
Hazell

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103730 on: Today at 09:51:01 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 08:43:36 pm
And playing really well if the updates are anything to go by. He looked ready for the U23s last season, think we'll want him to play as much as he can for the U23s and U18s while we keep him training with the first-team.

2-1 now.

Looks like the club really rate him. There's been reports that he'll play some part in first team cup games, Elliott played against MK Dons a couple of years ago, maybe they see something similar for Gordon. Hopefully that's the case, nothing better than seeing younger players breaking through to the first team.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103731 on: Today at 09:53:09 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:45:47 pm
Not really, more words to type if I did. Plus RAWK has always had this unwritten rule of reading first and posting second, yet posting before reading is absolutely endemic across the whole board. Perhaps it would have been less effort for people to read rather than asking questions that hadn't long been asked?

Would have as you just had to reply to me  ;D
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103732 on: Today at 09:54:10 pm
Anyway finished 3-1 to the Reds.
MD1990

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103733 on: Today at 10:31:12 pm
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 09:37:03 pm
how quick is gordon lads ? watching in pre season i thought he looked quick enough but not sure is ' rapid ' which is how i would classify our ideal wide forward has . hard tell since he hasn't grown into his body properly
He is very quick in the youth games.
Salah & Mane are both not rapid like a Traore or Maximin.

As long as you can stretch the game & just get half a yard its all you need.
