« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2587 2588 2589 2590 2591 [2592]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 10848887 times)

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 541
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #103640 on: Yesterday at 11:54:32 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:48:14 am
1-1 at HT. Frauendorf with the goal. Surely him and Balagizi make the step up to the 23s this season along with a few others? Would expect so with how they stood out last year at 18s level.

Strange that its not on LFCTV.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #103641 on: Yesterday at 12:02:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:48:14 am
1-1 at HT. Frauendorf with the goal. Surely him and Balagizi make the step up to the 23s this season along with a few others? Would expect so with how they stood out last year at 18s level.
Depends on if they can create space in the u23s..imagine there's 20+ outfield players who aren't eligible for the u18s still there who need minutes plus some u18s stepping up
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #103642 on: Yesterday at 12:08:31 pm »
2-1 up now, Balagizi has scored.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #103643 on: Yesterday at 12:47:08 pm »
5-3 win in the end. Hopefully there are some live acadmey games planned for lfctv this year

Looks like we've decided to be part of the u17 premier League cup this year. In a group with Burnley, Blackburn and Manchester United
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:49:59 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #103644 on: Yesterday at 01:07:07 pm »
Two goals for Cannonier, great for him to start well after he missed so much time last season through injury.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,919
  • Seis Veces
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #103645 on: Yesterday at 01:07:14 pm »
2nd half sounded very exciting. Nice to see the boy Oakley Cannonier get a brace, and Balagizi at the heart of things again. Expecting another big season for the 18s again, especially in games the likes of Balagizi feature in. Looks like Man United next.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,548
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #103646 on: Yesterday at 02:02:27 pm »


Balagizi just oozes class
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,157
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #103647 on: Yesterday at 03:11:14 pm »
Frauendorf got a good write up on Echo after match report.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #103648 on: Yesterday at 08:18:54 pm »
So looks like the reason for no u23 game on lfctv is that teams can't show Premier League 2 games at the same time as a live Premier League game. This is from the Manchester United website on their game not being shown
https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/under-23s-fixtures-moved-plus-broadcasting-update


What a terrible rule. Don't thinks this effects the u18s as City had their game on today which kicked off at 12
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:29:38 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #103649 on: Today at 02:10:28 pm »
Hughes; Gallacher, Clayton, Koumetio, Norris; Morton, Corness, Dixon-Bonner; Musialowski, Woltman, Orourke

Subs: Kelly, Ritaccio, Stephenson, Chambers.

No Gordon, Clarkson, Cain, Beck or Bradley for the U23s against Man City today.
Logged

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 541
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #103650 on: Today at 02:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:18:54 pm
So looks like the reason for no u23 game on lfctv is that teams can't show Premier League 2 games at the same time as a live Premier League game. This is from the Manchester United website on their game not being shown
https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/under-23s-fixtures-moved-plus-broadcasting-update


What a terrible rule. Don't thinks this effects the u18s as City had their game on today which kicked off at 12

In which case youd think theyd play u23 games at 3pm on a Saturday.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #103651 on: Today at 02:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:10:28 pm
Hughes; Gallacher, Clayton, Koumetio, Norris; Morton, Corness, Dixon-Bonner; Musialowski, Woltman, Orourke

Subs: Kelly, Ritaccio, Stephenson, Chambers.

No Gordon, Clarkson, Cain, Beck or Bradley for the U23s against Man City today.

Is it on TV/lfctvgo or is this another "not allowed to show games whilst PL games are on"?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2587 2588 2589 2590 2591 [2592]   Go Up
« previous next »
 