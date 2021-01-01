1-1 at HT. Frauendorf with the goal. Surely him and Balagizi make the step up to the 23s this season along with a few others? Would expect so with how they stood out last year at 18s level.
So looks like the reason for no u23 game on lfctv is that teams can't show Premier League 2 games at the same time as a live Premier League game. This is from the Manchester United website on their game not being shownhttps://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/under-23s-fixtures-moved-plus-broadcasting-updateWhat a terrible rule. Don't thinks this effects the u18s as City had their game on today which kicked off at 12
Hughes; Gallacher, Clayton, Koumetio, Norris; Morton, Corness, Dixon-Bonner; Musialowski, Woltman, OrourkeSubs: Kelly, Ritaccio, Stephenson, Chambers.No Gordon, Clarkson, Cain, Beck or Bradley for the U23s against Man City today.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]