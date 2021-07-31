More on Glatzel from a Tranmere board
Really liked Glatzel, with his sharp early passing and especially as he was recieving rough treatment from their full back, amongst other oppo players. He remained calm and aside from a few errors, got himself into excellent positions. I don't think he is a winger, he lacks a bit of pace and is quite lightweight for this league but if continually picked, he will get stronger and better with every game. to be honest, I was really surprised to see him taken off.
Glatzel was excellent too, once that lad gets a goal hell be a machine.
Good showing from Glatzel, some really nice touches which you can tell hes come from a high level.