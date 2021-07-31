« previous next »
Adam Lewis starting for Livingston, on at 1.30.
Cracking lad Adam, hope it works out for him up there...first task: impress his arle boss
Feel free to move this to a 2021/22 Loan Watch thread, if there is one

Paul Glatzel played 80 mins for Tranmere in a first team friendly with Burnley today.

He got a few mentions in the Twitter feed for his contributions and a well done for a good shift comment when subbed. Burnley won 2-1 with lots of PL regulars in the starting 11.
Some of the youngsters are supposed to have returned home as the 3 Brazilians are the latest to join the squad in Evian, and the squad needs to shrink in size.  But from the training photos it looks like Beck and Kaide Gordon are still there
Quote from: HopefulRed on August  1, 2021, 02:19:13 pm
Some of the youngsters are supposed to have returned home as the 3 Brazilians are the latest to join the squad in Evian, and the squad needs to shrink in size.  But from the training photos it looks like Beck and Kaide Gordon are still there
It's good to see. Hopefully they continue to get minutes as well over players who are still there just because they're senior players but have no real future here. Important to keep showing academy players there's a possible path and chances for them
Quote from: HopefulRed on August  1, 2021, 02:19:13 pm
Some of the youngsters are supposed to have returned home as the 3 Brazilians are the latest to join the squad in Evian, and the squad needs to shrink in size.  But from the training photos it looks like Beck and Kaide Gordon are still there

Would have to think talk Bradley being seen as the backup for TAA with Neco looking to leave this summer is wide of the mark given that he wasn't kept on. Great to see Gordon kept with the 1st team. Deserved for his form last season. He looks a gem. Such a shame Balagizi was injured for his. It would have been very interesting to see him in games where his size wasn't a massive advantage.
Quote from: dakid on August  2, 2021, 09:38:33 pm
Would have to think talk Bradley being seen as the backup for TAA with Neco looking to leave this summer is wide of the mark given that he wasn't kept on. Great to see Gordon kept with the 1st team. Deserved for his form last season. He looks a gem. Such a shame Balagizi was injured for his. It would have been very interesting to see him in games where his size wasn't a massive advantage.

Although Woodburn also kept on.

Maybe him and Neco in the shop window?
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on August  3, 2021, 09:47:16 am
Although Woodburn also kept on.

Maybe him and Neco in the shop window?
Whenever Woodburn is back he's kind of treat like a senior player same as Wilson or Grujic were for example, nearly always training with the first team, going on tours/preseason. Maybe make a match day squad if it's a League cup game or first team numbers are really low. Neco will be the same.
Would love it if one of our young forwards took the step up and replaced Origi on the bench. Any chance of that happening?.
Quote from: smurfinaus on August  3, 2021, 12:47:41 pm
Would love it if one of our young forwards took the step up and replaced Origi on the bench. Any chance of that happening?.

No.  No where near the bench as a serious option.  Gordon could be given some minutes as a reward if he continues to train with the firsts after pre-season, but he is untried at senior level and would not be an option to start a PL if we had a striker injured, or when Salah and Mane disappear on African cup duties.  Leyton Stewart is as good as we have had for a long time that had come through our academy properly.  But hes is still out with ACL injury I think it was.  His recovery will be very slow and as far as I know, he has not had extensive training periods with the firsts, and is also untested at that level.
Really disappointed that there are no highlights, even after editing, from the academy pre-season.  Sure the pressure should be off as they try out things they are being drilled on in training but we normally get to see some of it.  I could understand it more for the U18s if they are playing more u16s.  On this, the report on the LfC site about the friendly against Plymouth mentioned a Woltman treble, and goals from bajcetic and Corness, but seemingly didnt mention the scorer of the 6th.  Thats all understandable.  But what about the U23s?  Not great
Get it's preseason but seems like a few who aren't actually eligible for the u18s this season in that side :D

Guessing part is just there's so many in the u23s who need minutes/moving on at the moment
Oakley Cannonier being compared with Coutinho in Caoimhe ONeill article in The Athletic
Quote from: phil236849 on August  4, 2021, 08:23:01 am
Oakley Cannonier being compared with Coutinho in Caoimhe ONeill article in The Athletic

He's already contributed to more trophies with Liverpool than Coutinho did in 5 years here, and he's not even played for the first team yet.
Quote from: phil236849 on August  4, 2021, 08:23:01 am
Oakley Cannonier

Any (non-ball boy) videos of him knocking about?
Lee Clarke's son has signed then.
Quote from: royhendo on August  6, 2021, 02:23:56 pm
Lee Clarke's son has signed then.
Seems like another Gordon-esque coup on our part. Plays like a right footed Kaide actually, in that hes wide left/9/10.
8-0 friendly win for our u18s today.
When do they get Gordon hitting the weights hard? Wait to see how much he naturally fills out? Looking at him on a football pitch a bit more heft is all hes missing.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:40:53 pm
When do they get Gordon hitting the weights hard? Wait to see how much he naturally fills out? Looking at him on a football pitch a bit more heft is all hes missing.

Never. He'll be on a periodised strength and conditioning programme like the one he'll have been on since he started academy football. Footballers never hit the weights hard.
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:47:03 pm
Never. He'll be on a periodised strength and conditioning programme like the one he'll have been on since he started academy football. Footballers never hit the weights hard.

Dude, I know hes never lifted weights but what about Traore
He'll have been lifting weights from the youth development phase though

The second part is bait. Not biting.
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:55:00 pm
He'll have been lifting weights from the youth development phase though

The second part is bait. Not biting.

Throw more ground bait in then, mate
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:55:00 pm
He'll have been lifting weights from the youth development phase though

The second part is bait. Not biting.

The 'he' was Traore, the whole post was about him, an evidently poor attempt at humour. As for the S&C point, thanks for that, very helpful. Is there a place for 'upping' the amount of focus on putting on upper body muscle?
Saw Sepp VDB came on for Preston today. Not quite sure when In the game but they lost 4-1 at home to hull.
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 09:36:32 am
Saw Sepp VDB came on for Preston today. Not quite sure when In the game but they lost 4-1 at home to hull.

He came on at HT when it was 1-1.

Paul Glatzel played the first hour for Tranmere.
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 09:36:32 am
Saw Sepp VDB came on for Preston today. Not quite sure when In the game but they lost 4-1 at home to hull.

Looks like a long season for Preston.
More on Glatzel from a Tranmere board

Really liked Glatzel, with his sharp early passing and especially as he was recieving rough treatment from their full back, amongst other oppo players. He remained calm and aside from a few errors, got himself into excellent positions. I don't think he is a winger, he lacks a bit of pace and is quite lightweight for this league but if continually picked, he will get stronger and better with every game. to be honest, I was really surprised to see him taken off.

Glatzel was excellent too, once that lad gets a goal hell be a machine.

Good showing from Glatzel, some really nice touches which you can tell hes come from a high level.
