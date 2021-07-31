Would love it if one of our young forwards took the step up and replaced Origi on the bench. Any chance of that happening?.



No. No where near the bench as a serious option. Gordon could be given some minutes as a reward if he continues to train with the firsts after pre-season, but he is untried at senior level and would not be an option to start a PL if we had a striker injured, or when Salah and Mane disappear on African cup duties. Leyton Stewart is as good as we have had for a long time that had come through our academy properly. But hes is still out with ACL injury I think it was. His recovery will be very slow and as far as I know, he has not had extensive training periods with the firsts, and is also untested at that level.