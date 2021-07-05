« previous next »
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn.
  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103520 on: July 5, 2021, 05:00:44 pm
I guess young players have to go through a number of stages. In category 5 we probably have Kelleher, Neco Williams, van den Berg, Rhy Williams, Jones and Elliott. 2-4 are quite meshed together but I'm not sure if there is anyone yet who will push into category 4/5 unless they impress in pre-season. Billy Koumetio, Conor Bradley, Leighton Clarkson, James Balagizi and Mateusz Musialowski are most likely to get a chance to train with the first team rather than the academy in pre-season.

1 - Do your GCSEs and become a full time pro
2 - Be one of the best players for the 18s and get promoted to the U23s
3 - Be one of the best players for the U23s and get some training time with the first team
4 - Get promoted to train full time with the first team while still getting regular game time with the U23s
5 - Stop playing regular U23 games and compete in training for first team minutes
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103521 on: July 7, 2021, 10:35:04 am
More Mbappe Money.

@neiljonesgoal
2h
Expecting this to go through in the next 24 hours. Medical completed.

#LFC

@neiljonesgoal
Liverpool forward Liam Millar set to join Basel in £1.3m deal, once medical is completed. Fee agreed after initial offer was rejected last week.

Reds have negotiated 20% sell-on clause for Canada international.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,806
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103522 on: July 7, 2021, 01:12:32 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1412743448600399876

Ball boy for Trent's corner against Barca has signed his first pro contract.  ;D
Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,883
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103523 on: July 7, 2021, 01:17:43 pm
I wish to God the club would block replies on Twitter, its truly the pits.
Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,658
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103524 on: July 7, 2021, 01:19:38 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July  7, 2021, 01:17:43 pm
I wish to God the club would block replies on Twitter, its truly the pits.

So true.
Offline RedBlakey

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103525 on: July 7, 2021, 01:33:26 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July  7, 2021, 01:17:43 pm
I wish to God the club would block replies on Twitter, its truly the pits.
I don't use twitter but just clicked on the link and made the mistake of reading some of the comments.
Do the people commenting actually think that the club will read their comment and go "Oh, Hayden said 'sign some mfs'.  Can someone message Hayden back and see which ones he'd like us to sign as we hadn't given it a moments thought"
Does Hayden think that people are gonna read his comment and think, 'wow, this Hayden guy is amazing'.
I'm in my 40's so not the demographic twitter are looking for but what a truly weird weird weird place.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,806
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103526 on: July 7, 2021, 01:47:01 pm
Especially for the young lads on our books who are on twitter, it's not nice.

Might be a good idea like how the Women's team have their own social media platforms that the Academy/Youth teams get their own Twitter/Facebook etc.
Offline HopefulRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103527 on: Yesterday at 09:25:38 am
Who is going on the training camp is out.  It includes Kaide Gordon, Musialowski, Morton, Beck, Bradley and Harvey Davies
Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103528 on: Yesterday at 10:56:01 am
Feels a bit harsh on Quansah to not go over Koumetio, or at all, but once you're in with training with the first team it seems rare they drop back down for things like this.

Good chance for everyone though. Morton's rise over the last 18ish months has been great. Seemed to come from nowhere to being a stand out in the u18s then quick progression from there.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103529 on: Yesterday at 11:28:52 am
Harvey Davies, Bradley, Beck, Koumetio, Clarkson, Cain,  Morton, Musialowski and Gordon are the academy players going to Austria with the first team. A bit surprised that Balagizi didn't make it.


     

           
                               
Offline HopefulRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103530 on: Yesterday at 11:54:20 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:28:52 am
Harvey Davies, Bradley, Beck, Koumetio, Clarkson, Cain,  Morton, Musialowski and Gordon are the academy players going to Austria with the first team. A bit surprised that Balagizi didn't make it.

Probably looking more for players who can play in the front 3 given that Jota, Firmino, and Shaq and away.  There are a lot on midfielders going. 
     

           
                               
Offline Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103531 on: Yesterday at 12:09:33 pm
Balagizi is a bit unlucky not to be included, but you can only take so many midfielders. I'm happy Morton has been included, think he has been one of the standouts in the academy sides. And it's a big opportunity for Conor Bradley to make a case for himself with Neco Williams looking likely to leave. If he gets a chance to play in the friendlies we have lined up, I think Kaide Gordon will excite a few people as well.
Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103532 on: Yesterday at 01:05:12 pm
Marcelo Pitaluga is going as well
Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103533 on: Yesterday at 02:00:43 pm
Joe Hardy off to League One Accrington Stanley on a free. Good luck to him.
Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,253
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103534 on: Yesterday at 03:12:00 pm
Kaide Gordon is a forward?
Offline missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 608
  • G'wan, my son
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103535 on: Yesterday at 03:15:26 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 02:00:43 pm
Joe Hardy off to League One Accrington Stanley on a free. Good luck to him.

It's what you get for not drinking your milk.
Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,780
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103536 on: Yesterday at 03:27:14 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on Yesterday at 03:12:00 pm
Kaide Gordon is a forward?

Plays wide right, cutting in on his left.
Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,778
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103537 on: Yesterday at 05:58:59 pm
Worth a mention, former academy lad Connor Coady will probably be on the bench for England this Sunday. First academy lad to reach a national team final since 1966.

Former Liverpool lads who have been part of a squad that reached a final are; Gerry Byrne, Ian Callaghan. They didn't play, but were part of the squad. We signed Rodger Hunt when he was 20, so I wouldn't class him as a former 'academy' lad.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,806
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103538 on: Yesterday at 06:08:06 pm
The league ain't ready for this.  8)

Offline Pierre

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 183
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103539 on: Yesterday at 10:04:25 pm
Ian Callaghan did play one game for England during the 1966 final tournament when he appeared against France.
Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103540 on: Yesterday at 10:07:11 pm
Well played gents. :)
Offline HopefulRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103541 on: Yesterday at 10:38:48 pm
Theres some pics of the U23 and U18s back in training on the lfc site, including the younger ones getting their fitness up before heading off with the firsts to Austria.  Couple of faces I dont recognise there so must be from this seasons first year U18s.  I guess thatll including  few who got some minutes in the u18s last season, not including Ethan Ennis. 
Offline HopefulRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103542 on: Yesterday at 10:43:12 pm
Echo suggesting Balagizi has his arm in a plaster as a possible reason for his exclusion from the Austria trip
Online Floop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103543 on: Yesterday at 11:10:33 pm
Quote from: HopefulRed on Yesterday at 10:43:12 pm
Echo suggesting Balagizi has his arm in a plaster as a possible reason for his exclusion from the Austria trip

arms defo in plaster, he posted a pic on his twitter
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103544 on: Today at 12:41:41 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:08:06 pm
The league ain't ready for this.  8)



Who's No. 82?
