Youth and Under 23 Thread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103480 on: June 23, 2021, 11:51:16 am
HopefulRed:
Back on the Ghanaian 18 year old, James Pearce has tweeted that LFC have defo not bought him.  End of ..
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103481 on: June 23, 2021, 12:28:57 pm
67CherryRed:
Quote from: HopefulRed on June 23, 2021, 11:51:16 am
Back on the Ghanaian 18 year old, James Pearce has tweeted that LFC have defo not bought him.  End of ..
I haven't been this disappointed since we didn't sign Sylvain Marveaux.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103482 on: June 26, 2021, 01:15:46 pm
RainbowFlick:
Gonna be devastating if that Arat kid doesn't make it as a professional. Will also be devastating if Liverpool end up letting him go to Barcelona's academy somehow.

Only aged 7 but could be our own Mbappe.
YNWA.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103483 on: June 28, 2021, 11:26:26 am
royhendo:
Conor Bradley getting hyped up to the max by Caoimhe O'Neill in The Athletic. Sounds like that's us sorted for the next 15 years cos we have Roberto Carlos in our ranks.

We do hype our kids up a fair bit, don't we? Sometimes they're pretty good I guess, but is Bradley really able to cover for Neco?
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103484 on: June 28, 2021, 12:01:33 pm
Trump's tiny tiny hands:
Quote from: royhendo on June 28, 2021, 11:26:26 am
Conor Bradley getting hyped up to the max by Caoimhe O'Neill in The Athletic. Sounds like that's us sorted for the next 15 years cos we have Roberto Carlos in our ranks.

We do hype our kids up a fair bit, don't we? Sometimes they're pretty good I guess, but is Bradley really able to cover for Neco?

I noticed Owen Beck more in the Youth Cup games I watched, but I didn't either fullback showed up that well. Bradley certainly didn't look ready to be our RB cover for the first team. I'm all for filling these kids with confidence but I call BS on this line that we wont need someone if Neco leaves.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103485 on: June 28, 2021, 12:13:40 pm
MD1990:
Quote from: royhendo on June 28, 2021, 11:26:26 am
Conor Bradley getting hyped up to the max by Caoimhe O'Neill in The Athletic. Sounds like that's us sorted for the next 15 years cos we have Roberto Carlos in our ranks.

We do hype our kids up a fair bit, don't we? Sometimes they're pretty good I guess, but is Bradley really able to cover for Neco?
The same happened with Brewster,Hoever & others.
to be honest it has worked the media hyping as we jave made good money on players from the academy in the last 5 years
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103486 on: June 28, 2021, 12:14:00 pm
Oskar:
Quote from: royhendo on June 28, 2021, 11:26:26 am
Conor Bradley getting hyped up to the max by Caoimhe O'Neill in The Athletic. Sounds like that's us sorted for the next 15 years cos we have Roberto Carlos in our ranks.

We do hype our kids up a fair bit, don't we? Sometimes they're pretty good I guess, but is Bradley really able to cover for Neco?

If we draw a lower league team in the domestic cups, yes.

We wouldn't thrown him in at a ground like Old Trafford like we did with Trent, but it sounds like he'll be in and around the first-team picture this season. He's one of the best prospects we have at the moment.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103487 on: June 28, 2021, 12:25:45 pm
Chris~:
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on June 28, 2021, 12:01:33 pm
I noticed Owen Beck more in the Youth Cup games I watched, but I didn't either fullback showed up that well. Bradley certainly didn't look ready to be our RB cover for the first team. I'm all for filling these kids with confidence but I call BS on this line that we wont need someone if Neco leaves.
beck didn't play in the youth cup this year
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103488 on: June 28, 2021, 12:28:43 pm
Chris~:
Quote from: royhendo on June 28, 2021, 11:26:26 am
Conor Bradley getting hyped up to the max by Caoimhe O'Neill in The Athletic. Sounds like that's us sorted for the next 15 years cos we have Roberto Carlos in our ranks.

We do hype our kids up a fair bit, don't we? Sometimes they're pretty good I guess, but is Bradley really able to cover for Neco?
I don't think it's us, although maybe we could refuse then publishing these articles.

They have 3 dedicated Liverpool correspondents to find something to write for and must know these sort of articles get clicks. There was quite a few through the season on youth players and we seemed to be the only side talked about ahead of the youth cup final, which I guess is again driven by who was going to bring in the traffic/views.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103489 on: June 28, 2021, 12:29:46 pm
fucking appalled:
Quote from: MD1990 on June 28, 2021, 12:13:40 pm
The same happened with Brewster,Hoever & others.

to be honest it has worked the media hyping as we jave made good money on players from the academy in the last 5 years

The same didnt happen with Brewster and Hoever. They both got to a level where they were able to play for us without particularly standing out as a kid stepping up a level, but not quite good enough to get regular minutes and perhaps then not enough to progress as much as we/they would like. They werent sold because the media had hyped them up.

Incidentally.....Brewster has just turned 21 and Hoever turned 19 six months ago. They havent retired yet ;)
(On Naby Keita)

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103490 on: June 28, 2021, 12:49:01 pm
MD1990:
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 28, 2021, 12:29:46 pm
The same didnt happen with Brewster and Hoever. They both got to a level where they were able to play for us without particularly standing out as a kid stepping up a level, but not quite good enough to get regular minutes and perhaps then not enough to progress as much as we/they would like. They werent sold because the media had hyped them up.

Incidentally.....Brewster has just turned 21 and Hoever turned 19 six months ago. They havent retired yet ;)
The media hype  may have helped us get better fee's never said that was the reason they were sold.
Hoever for potentially up to 15m was a huge fee for someone with no first team experience. He has done fine at Wolves last season though.

Brewster was another large fee for someone who had only played for 6 months at 1st team level.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103491 on: June 28, 2021, 12:56:33 pm
fucking appalled:
Quote from: MD1990 on June 28, 2021, 12:49:01 pm
The media hype  may have helped us get better fee's never said that was the reason they were sold.
Hoever for potentially up to 15m was a huge fee for someone with no first team experience. He has done fine at Wolves last season though.

Brewster was another large fee for someone who had only played for 6 months at 1st team level.

Hoever did have first team experience, however small. He'd scored a goal for the first team.

This is generally how youth football works. We signed him as a very, very highly rated youngster. If anyone has helped getting big fees for youngsters with limited experience, its probably Chelsea. Sign highly rated youngsters, don't get much of a chance in the first team but others are still keen to get them for what will turn out to be a bargain if they fulfil their potential. Brewster wasnt a great move for him or Sheff United granted but he's still young enough to turn it around. Its got very little to do with hyping up our youngsters. Hoever is a pretty awful example because he looks like he's got all the tools to be a monster.
(On Naby Keita)

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103492 on: June 28, 2021, 12:56:58 pm
Trump's tiny tiny hands:
Quote from: Chris~ on June 28, 2021, 12:25:45 pm
beck didn't play in the youth cup this year

Sorry, meant Norris
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103493 on: June 28, 2021, 01:07:19 pm
MD1990:
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 28, 2021, 12:56:33 pm
Hoever did have first team experience, however small. He'd scored a goal for the first team.

This is generally how youth football works. We signed him as a very, very highly rated youngster. If anyone has helped getting big fees for youngsters with limited experience, its probably Chelsea. Sign highly rated youngsters, don't get much of a chance in the first team but others are still keen to get them for what will turn out to be a bargain if they fulfil their potential. Brewster wasnt a great move for him or Sheff United granted but he's still young enough to turn it around. Its got very little to do with hyping up our youngsters. Hoever is a pretty awful example because he looks like he's got all the tools to be a monster.
Very rarely since Klopp & Edwarsd have been here we have regretted selling players young or old.

Brewster can become a decent championship striker.

Hoever is a decent young player comfortable on the ball. All the tools to be a monster I dont think so.
If he did we wouldnt have let him go.
Could be one we got wrong time will tell but i doubt it
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103494 on: June 28, 2021, 02:23:37 pm
fucking appalled:
Quote from: MD1990 on June 28, 2021, 01:07:19 pm
Very rarely since Klopp & Edwarsd have been here we have regretted selling players young or old.

Brewster can become a decent championship striker.

Hoever is a decent young player comfortable on the ball. All the tools to be a monster I dont think so.
If he did we wouldnt have let him go.
Could be one we got wrong time will tell but i doubt it

I'm not sure there are any....? Sorry...what was your point exactly? :D

Also doesnt mean much really, does it? Rhian Brewster working under Klopp and Ljinders, playing alongside the likes of Salah, VVD, Mane, TAA et al is likely to become a better player than Rhian Brewster working under Chris Wilder and playing alongside the likes of McBurnie, Jagielka and Ramsdale.
(On Naby Keita)

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103495 on: June 28, 2021, 02:31:59 pm
tubby pls.:
Quote from: royhendo on June 28, 2021, 11:26:26 am
Conor Bradley getting hyped up to the max by Caoimhe O'Neill in The Athletic. Sounds like that's us sorted for the next 15 years cos we have Roberto Carlos in our ranks.

We do hype our kids up a fair bit, don't we? Sometimes they're pretty good I guess, but is Bradley really able to cover for Neco?

From what I saw of him he definitely has the build and physicality that someone like Neco lacks as a modern fullback.  Neco is a more refined footballer, but Bradley looks a better bet for our playstyle.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103496 on: June 30, 2021, 09:42:13 am
ElPayaso:
I don't think either Neco or Conor are ready to cover for Trent, and from what I've seen I highly doubt any of them will be. They can have decent careers though and if we can get 10m£+ for Neco it's a no-brainer for me, and most likely good for him. I still regret letting Hoever go, even if he hasn't really smashed it for Wolves yet he's still a really exciting player, and he could have covered at CB for us last season as well. If we decide to sell Neco, Klopp is probably relying on Milner/Gomez to cover for Trent.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103497 on: June 30, 2021, 09:58:45 am
royhendo:
Suppose Ben Davies might be the missing piece in that little right back jigsaw.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103498 on: June 30, 2021, 10:32:50 am
North Red:
Quote from: royhendo on June 30, 2021, 09:58:45 am
Suppose Ben Davies might be the missing piece in that little right back jigsaw.
Good point.
Has Davies ever played right back before?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103499 on: June 30, 2021, 10:36:23 am
Welshred:
He's apparently left footed
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103500 on: June 30, 2021, 10:41:46 am
So... Howard Phillips:
Quote from: royhendo on June 30, 2021, 09:58:45 am
Suppose Ben Davies might be the missing piece in that little right back jigsaw.

Ben Davies is definitely the missing piece or the missing link.

Like the Yeti I won't believe he exists until I see him playing, or training or even in a Nivea advert.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103501 on: June 30, 2021, 10:49:12 am
sminp:
Quote from: royhendo on June 30, 2021, 09:58:45 am
Suppose Ben Davies might be the missing piece in that little right back jigsaw.

Hes left footed and plays as the left centre back. Most likely Gomez or Milner as backup RB I would think, particularly if Konate settles in well and can keep Gomez on his toes for the right sided CB place
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103502 on: Yesterday at 04:14:31 pm
xbugawugax:
Quote from: sminp on June 30, 2021, 10:49:12 am
Hes left footed and plays as the left centre back. Most likely Gomez or Milner as backup RB I would think, particularly if Konate settles in well and can keep Gomez on his toes for the right sided CB place

in the youth squad thread. ribena's are his elixir of life

anyone touted to be making the step up to seniors other than conor who is hyped up due to neco leaving for next season. seems like all our youth are either being sold and being used to raise as profit.



Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103503 on: Yesterday at 04:34:38 pm
Chris~:
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 04:14:31 pm
in the youth squad thread. ribena's are his elixir of life

anyone touted to be making the step up to seniors other than conor who is hyped up due to neco leaving for next season. seems like all our youth are either being sold and being used to raise as profit.
I'd be surprised if Kaide Gordon isn't fast tracked possibly as soon as being involved in preseason. Bought for a decent fee from Derby when already around their first team so he'd have been given assurances, he's been really be good for the acadmey teams when playing and already trained a bit with the first team.

If Clarkson and Cain get loans Morton probably fills their role around the first team squad as well.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Reply #103504 on: Today at 12:06:50 am
phil236849:
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 04:14:31 pm
in the youth squad thread. ribena's are his elixir of life

anyone touted to be making the step up to seniors other than conor who is hyped up due to neco leaving for next season. seems like all our youth are either being sold and being used to raise as profit.





Better than not being hyped and going for a snip eg coady.
Thankfully we are at a level where it is not easy to break through.
But there are several who excite, eg Harvey sepp jarrell kaide and many more.
