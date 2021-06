How is Billy Koumetio Progressing ?



Raw. Still needs more polishing off before he can be trusted in the firsts in my view. But is strong in the air, on the ball, and with good passing range with left foot. First touch has let him down a couple of times. Ok, it does for everyone but for CBs it can really be costly. Also positioning. I’d say he is behind Rhys in most things but heading, which is odd because Rhys is probably the tallest of our CBs.